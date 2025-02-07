Marking 130 years of Swarovski

As Swarovski turns 130 in 2025, the signature swan encounters the enigmatic snake in a new collection that kicks off the celebrations.

From a humble beginning in Wattens, the Austrian company now produces the finest crystals, Swarovski Created Diamonds and Zirconia as well as jewellery, accessories and home décor.

The original edelweiss logo from 1895 was replaced by the swan in the late 1980s. Symbolising joy, beauty and eternal love, the graceful waterbird has also been portrayed in numerous designs.

An expression of love, gold-tone and rhodium-plated swans intertwine their necks to form a heart on a new pendant with Swarovski Zirconia pavé.

The mix of materials is highlighted by a delicate chain and a string of Swarovski Crystal Pearls of a bracelet, centred by a pair of swans embellished with black and white Swarovski Zirconia in round and marquise cuts.

Swan bracelet with a mix of materials.

The snake-inspired jewellery capture the motion of the mythical creature, associated with vitality and rebirth as its sheds its skin and embraces new possibilities.

A gold-tone plated pendant presents a coiled orphidian, adorned with an array of Swarovski Zirconia and its tail wrapped around a Swarovski Crystal Pearl. The design echoes in a rhodium-plated brooch, stud as well as pierced dropped earrings.

The new Swarovski figurines include the God of Wealth, the Lucky Cat and the Cute Snake. The green crystallised serpent comes to life with 398 facets and a fulu symbol on its forehead. Moreover, the sixth Chinese zodiac sign playfully sticks out a red metal tongue as it rules in 2025.

Designs with a coiled snake and a Swarovski Crystal Pearl.

Serpentine drop earrings.

Snake drop earrings.