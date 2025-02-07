Style with bite

January was a very busy month for Bvlgari as the maison welcomed the Year of the Snake on a large scale.

The new Serpenti Infinito concept accordingly unfolds through a campaign, a series of travelling exhibitions and various initiatives throughout 2025.

The Italian luxury brand kicked off the year-long celebrations in Shanghai with an immersive exhibition showcasing contemporary works by 19 artists as well Bvlgari's craftsmanship and metamorphosis of its emblematic creature.

The launch of the Serpenti Infinito exhibition on Jan 8 illustrated how the number mirrors the symbol of infinity and the transformations of the snake.

Building on how eight is a lucky number in Chinese culture, Bvlgari released 188 pieces of the Serpenti Seduttori watch to mark the Lunar New Year.

This special edition shimmers with a pink mother-of-pearl dial and a diamond-set bezel while the stainless-steel case evokes a snake's head and the supple bracelet is articulated with hexagonal scales.

An auspicious colour has been incorporated into other special editions, with rubies lending a touch of red on a Serpenti Viper single-coil bangle and a necklace with a stylised snake wrapped around a chain as a pendant.

The Lady Solotempo BVS100 beats inside the Serpenti Seduttori Automatic and Serpenti Tubogas Automatic.

Crafted in calf leather, a red iteration of the Serpenti Cuore 1968 bag stands out for its distinctive shape recalling two halves of a heart, one formed by a sinuous snake-shaped gold-plated handle, evoking the Bvlgari Serpenti Harlequin jewellery watch of 1968.

Retrospectively, the jewellery watches from the late 1940s included those with a supple, stylised body crafted with the Tubogas technique. In the 1950s, the Bvlgari serpent began to embrace a more realistic style and in the following decade it evolved with gemstones and coloured enamels.

The Serpenti Infinito concept reinforces the perpetual evolution of the mythical reptile through different designs, materials and crafts.

The new jewellery collection includes reinterpretations of the Serpenti Viper with stylised scales in new colours of gold, either plain or set with diamonds.

With its head meeting its tail, a sleek necklace shining in rose or yellow gold coordinates with hoop earrings. A white gold bracelet and ring with a looped design is illuminated by a delicate diamond pavé on the head and the tail.

The figurative white gold Serpenti ring is embellished with baguette and brilliant-cut diamonds while rose gold versions set with the precious stones are animated by sapphires, rubies or emerald beads on the body and eyes.

Serpenti Cuore 1968 bag with a sinuous snake-shaped handle.

In the second half of January, Bvlgari highlighted its horological expertise by unveiling Serpenti timepieces powered by a new self-winding movement at the sixth edition of LVMH Watch Week, held in New York and Paris.

As the Serpenti was born a mechanical timepiece in 1948, the heritage has been enriched with the Lady Solotempo BVS100, entirely developed and produced at its manufacture in Le Sentier, Switzerland.

The three-year development process culminated with the calibre, with a diameter and thickness of 19mm and 3.9mm, perfectly fitting the shape of the Serpenti head with the compact, round design seamlessly integrated into its curves.

Delivering a power reserve of 50 hours, the movement debuts in seven versions of the Serpenti Seduttori Automatic, housed in a 34mm case with the refined sinuous contour.

The sapphire crystal caseback reveals the in-house calibre and oscillating weight adorned with seven serpent-inspired scales.

Bvlgari demonstates the versatility of the Lady Solotempo BVS100 by making it the beating heart of two Serpenti Tubogas Automatic watches besides the latest Serpenti Seduttori models.

Reinterpretations of the Serpenti Viper necklace with stylised scales.

Rubies mingle with diamonds in the figurative Serpenti ring.