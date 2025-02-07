Guru's Weekly Buzz: Feb 7-13

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Charity run / Lenovo Thailand / Feb 16

To commemorate its 20th anniversary, Lenovo Thailand will host the "Lenovo 20th Anniversary Charity Run 2025 — Run for Heart" on Feb 16 at Chulalongkorn University Stadium. The run will raise funds for the Cardiac Children Foundation of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of HRH Princess Galayani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra, with all proceeds from registration fees supporting the foundation’s efforts to help children living with heart disease. Register online registration at race.thai.run/lenovorunforheart.

New suite / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

The five-star resort has launched the new Serenity Suite at Quan Spa. Blessed with 35.2m2, the suite has two heated treatment beds are perfect for a wide range of massages and body therapies, including traditional Thai treatments, while the jacuzzi is ideal for signature bathing rituals that harness the healing power of a special four-element bath oil. Visit the hotel’s website.

Art exhibition / Rosewood Bangkok / Until April 9

The Rosewood Bangkok is showcasing “Belief Interweave” which features textile artist Wuthigrai Siriphon, in partnership with Atta Gallery. On display until April 9, there are complimentary guided tours available every Sunday with an expert from ATTA Gallery. Captivated by the iridescent beauty of jewel beetle wings, which have adorned clothing and jewellery for centuries across cultures, Wuthigrai saw untapped potential in these materials. Observing that jewel beetle wings had never been used in weaving, he embarked on a journey of research and experimentation, transforming them into an entirely new medium for textile art. Visit the hotel’s website.

Sunset Journeys / Okura Cruise / From Feb 15

The Okura Prestige Bangkok has launched the “River Of Gold” Sunset Journey on the Okura Cruise. Commencing on Feb 15, the journey will set sail every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, offering guests an mesmerising one-hour voyage along the majestic Chao Phraya River. Visit the hotel’s website.

Guest shifts / ABar Rooftop / Feb 14 and Feb 20

ABar Rooftop at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park continues “Guest Shift” with takeovers from two of Asia's talented bartenders. On Feb 14, Noppasate "Depp" Hirunwathit from Rabbit Hole Bar will showcase his signature creations. On Feb 20, Aris Sanjaya Putra from Syrco Base in Bali, Indonesia will showcase his signature creations. Visit the hotel’s website.

From Sydney to Bangkok / Double Deuce Lounge x F*nkytown / Feb 18

F*nkytown welcomes Australia’s award-winning Double Deuce Lounge for a night of retro-inspired cocktails, featuring Australia’s Breakout Bartender of the Year Alicia Clarke and co-owner Sebastian "Cosmo" Soto. Expect a nostalgic yet modern cocktail experience crafted by Clarke, and Soto, who will showcase signature drinks such as Two In The Pink and Misbeehavin’. Visit the bar's website.

Harvest celebration / GranMonte Vineyard & Winery / Feb 10 to March 16

As the cool season graces the rolling vineyards of Khao Yai, GranMonte Vineyard & Winery will host the annual "Harvest Season 2025". At VinCotto Restaurant, diners can indulge in a three-course Harvest Set Meal, featuring locally-sourced ingredients designed to complement the vineyard’s finest selections. Harvest tour packages come with a tour only and with a three-course meal. Visitors can explore the GranMonte Shop, where a selection of premium wines, artisanal Thai cheese and cold cut selection and locally-crafted delicacies await, or unwind at Montino Café. The "Sparkling Harvest Festival" will be held on Feb 22 and is a one-day celebration of wine, community and culture. There will be a grape-harvesting competition, wine tastings, art & craft DIY activities, live music and a vintage car showcase with a balloon show. Visit the vineyard's website.

Final call / Chula x Cartier / Until Feb 10

Cartier joins hands with Chulalongkorn University to launch the Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) Entrepreneurial Program. The programme is designed for business entrepreneurs whose products or service solutions address social and environmental issues. Eligible businesses must align with at least one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This is the first time Cartier Thailand has implemented the programme locally. Applications for The CWI Entrepreneurial Program is open until Feb 10. Applicants must submit a short self-introduction video clip that explains their social enterprises via tinyurl.com/yaa7bv83. Successful applicants will be announced on Feb 15 on the Chulalongkorn University website and Facebook page.

Junior golf / Chang

Mineral water Chang will hold the eleventh edition of its junior golf competition. The “Chang Thailand Junior Golf Circuit 2025” is for promising young golfers, who stand a chance to win scholarships worth B500,000 and receive further training at Chang Thailand Junior Golf Clinic. The circuit is open to applicants between the ages of eight and 22 in three categories; Junior (8-12), Super Junior (13-18) and Special Class (19-22). Regional competitions will be held before 120 golfers will be chosen to represent Thailand at international competitions. Visit the Chang Gold Club Facebook page.

St Valentine's Day workshop / Open House

Open House, a co-living space on the sixth floor of Central Embassy, welcomes St Valentine's Day with romantic activities and creative workshops. Three workshops will take place from Feb 13-16. Mami Papercraft will conduct a workshop on the making of pop-up greeting cards and picture frames. Sawas D Craft will teach the art of making Valentine's snowglobes and resin keychains. Special St Valentine's Day treats from eateries on the sixth floor are also available. Grab strawberry popcorn at Embassy Diplomat Screens. Try Risotto pink sauce pancetta from Ñam Ñam Pasta And Tapas.

Exhibition and auction / 66 Tower / Feb 14-23

The "Constellation" will be held by The Art Auction Center in collaboration with 66 Tower from Feb 14-23. An array of 127 artworks from Thai artists will be on display on the tenth floor of 66 Tower. Find works by legends such as Thawan Duchanee and Chatchai Puipia to street artist Muebon and designer toy artist Crybaby Molly. The auction will take place on Feb 23.

EAT

Dogs and shake / 25 Degrees Bangkok / Until Feb 28

25 Degrees Bangkok is offering diners six loaded hot dogs alongside the chocolate indulgence — the KitKat + Milo milkshakes. Whether savoury or sweet cravings strike, these offerings are sure to satisfy. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Buffet lunch / Goji Kitchen + Bar / Until March 31

Goji Kitchen + Bar at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park has re-launched the weekday lunch promotion. The International Weekday Lunch Buffet features live stations and dishes from around the world, including local Thai specialties, pan-Asian flavours, Western favourites, sweet treats and more. Visit the hotel’s website.

New menu / Wolfgang's Steakhouse Bangkok

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse at One Bangkok has added more dishes to the overflowing menu. New signature dishes include the Classic burger, Wolfgang’s steak sandwich, Loco Moco, Beef stew with vegetables, Seafood taster, Vegetable dishes and Indulgent desserts. A two-course lunch set has also been added. Visit the restaurant's website.

STUFF

New series / Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger recently unveiled a new series, “Denivita", inspired by denim. Denivita combines denim with the Italian word for life, “vita” and focuses on high-quality, Japanese-made denim. The debut SS25 season features a timeless and unique style that merges elements of rock and classic aesthetics. The series includes straight and wide silhouette pants, skirts and jackets. Notably, the denim pieces in the brand’s iconic yellow are created by carefully bleaching the base indigo blue fabric and then over-dyeing it with yellow dye. The collection is available at Onitsuka Tiger Global Flagship Store Siam Square One and online.

STAY

Anniversary concert / Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas / March 7-9

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas in Phang Nga Bay celebrates its first anniversary with “Melody By The Sea”, a one-of-a kind live musical performance by icons Burin, Lydia and Boy Peacemaker from March 7-9. The event will be staged at The Beach Restaurant with a portion of the concert proceeds donated to the Radiation Oncology Center, Vachira Phuket Hospital project. The stay package includes a roundtrip shared sea transfers from Laem Sai Pier to the resort and daily breakfast. Visit the hotel’s website.

Wedding package / Le Méridien Bangkok

Le Méridien Bangkok has launched the “Rainbow Bliss Wedding Package”, inviting couples to celebrate their love in sophisticated European style. The package includes bespoke wedding services tailored to each couple's vision, complemented by a complimentary after-party to extend the festivities. Newlyweds will retreat to a luxurious Suite Room for a two-night stay, complete with daily breakfast. This limited-time offer is available for weddings confirmed and arranged by June 30. Visit the hotel’s website.

Fight nights / Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok / Every Friday

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel, in partnership with One Championship, presents "Friday Night Fights", the ultimate staycation package for martial arts fans and high-energy sports lovers. Book a two-night stay (on Friday and Saturday) with daily breakfast and one Category 2 ticket per person/stay to experience One Friday Fights (One Lumpinee) Live at Lumpinee Stadium. Watch Thai and international athletes compete in various martial arts styles, including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling and more. The package is available for booking and stays until April 30. Visit the hotel's website.

New sweet treat / Bangkok Airways / Until Feb 28

Besides its famous “khao tom mud” (banana-leaf-wrapped sticky rice and banana), Bangkok Airways is rolling out a new sweet treat for this Valentine’s season. Granny Fu’s rose jelly is infused with rose petals, adding a bit of romance to your flight. The dessert is available to Bangkok Airways passengers this month at the Blue Ribbon Club Lounge and Boutique Lounge at Suvarnabhumi Airport.