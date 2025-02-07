Your horoscope for Feb 7-13

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) A sudden role change or unexpected project is coming your way. You'll explore unfamiliar tools and collaborate with fresh faces from diverse backgrounds. Work-related travel, impromptu pitches or negotiations may bring excitement to your routine. This is your moment to gain valuable insights and experiences. Your adaptability will unlock remarkable growth.

(₿) Stay thrifty if you have people who depend on you for money. An unexpected and costly payment that can't wait may come your way. Avoid gambling, games of chance or high-risk investments. Read any contracts twice to avoid any future conflicts.

(♥) Couples in LDR may have to learn to adjust to something new. You should be more patient when you two disagree. A romance scammer with hot profile pics may slide into your DMs.

(⚤) You might meet someone new through social media, a social event or while you're out and about. A former flame or a ghost from your dating past could resurface. Be prepared for some unexpected drama.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) You're happily busy because of your main job and side hustle but also full of energy and creativity. New projects could mean more cash flowing into your pocket. Your quick wit helps you adapt to new work systems with impressive efficiency, delivering outstanding results. Business owners may discover a promising new market.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on your past investments or efforts. You may receive valuable insider information or a sentimental gift. Whether you're selling your assets or someone else's, you should close a deal soon. You're on track to achieve your savings and/or investment goals.

(♥) Expect smoother communication with your partner. Moments of sweet harmony are on the cards. A new shared interest could add excitement to your relationship. A sweet surprise or even an early St Valentine's Day rendezvous is on the cards.

(⚤) A friend might shoot their shot with you this Valentine's. Watch out for a romance scammer with a picture-perfect profile who also slides into your DMs.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll likely play a key role in workplace reshaping/transformation, meaning more on your plate and collaborating with unfamiliar faces. Double-check details and seek clarification when needed to ensure everyone is on the same page before proceeding with tasks. An unexpected and urgent travel for work might pop up. Be prepared to adjust your schedule on short notice.

(₿) Your wish for a side gig or a fresh income stream may come true. You might also spot some promising opportunities in digital assets and technology investments. Unexpected payments may come in the form of fees or fines.

(♥) You might feel pulled in different directions, juggling between your needs, work responsibilities and your relationship. Make sure you're making time for your partner and communicating your needs clearly.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone whom you really like is on the cards. However, don't expect the same amount of reciprocation. Give them some time to warm up to you.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You'll be able to navigate tight deadlines, unexpected assignments and even last-minute role changes effectively. Your priority management is on point, delivering outcomes that exceed expectations. A new job offer sounds very tempting but your current boss may give you a counteroffer.

(₿) Those long-awaited payments such as insurance coverages, refunds or outstanding invoices finally arrive. Unexpectedly high returns await investors and speculators. Financial negotiations have a high chance of success, thanks to your quick thinking and smooth talk.

(♥) Couples may face a new situation in their relationship and it'll take them some time to adjust to it. You two always support each other with zero envy for each other's success. Sweet Valentine's memories are coming.

(⚤) It looks like you'll be popular this Valentine's. Expect several romantic invitations from admirers — choosing just one could be a challenge. Stay open-minded — sometimes the perfect match isn't who you'd expect.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You'll handle conflicts, unexpected changes and tight deadlines with confidence. New systems or technologies won't slow you down as you're a quick learner and use them to your advantage. Solo and team projects will progress smoothly, with possible recognition and rewards coming your way.

(₿) You can easily cover your usual bills. A financial opportunity may come from an old client or contact. Travellers should beware of tourist traps and scams. A debtor may ask if they can repay you at a later date. You may unexpectedly find what you lost.

(♥) Different expectations regarding money may cause a small disagreement. However, you two will resolve this like adults and understand where each other is coming from. You may officially introduce your partner to your parents over dinner.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type but they play hard to get. This may be karma because you don't give the admirer the time of day.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You can navigate unexpected challenges and shifting team dynamics with grace and calm. Your quick wit and smooth moves will lead to outstanding results that knock everyone's socks off. You may win a competition. If you work in a creative or innovative industry, exciting new opportunities may come your way.

(₿) Investors and speculators can expect higher-than-expected returns. Your friend or online community may lead you to extra income or a side gig. You know to save before you spend and can afford little luxuries without worries.

(♥) Couples show love and care for each other more. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home or out in public. A shared dream may come true. If your baby is due soon, they should arrive without complications. Sweet Valentine memories are coming your way.

(⚤) If you've been chatting with someone, you two may decide to go Facebook official. Dating app users, your match may ask if you can meet them IRL asap.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Things are shaking up at work. You might be relocated to work with a diverse group of people across different departments. Watch out for communication mix-ups. Before hitting "post" or "send", give your message another quick read — especially public posts. For artists, creators and creative entrepreneurs, a golden opportunity may present itself but you'll have to fight for it.

(₿) Your friend may hook you up with a freelance opportunity. You can easily cover your usual bills. Stay away from gambling and high-risk investments. If you're embroiled in a conflict over asset ownership, you'll get what's legally yours.

(♥) Couples may have to live apart for a while or adjust to something new. You two disagree more and may misconstrue each other's words. Take a deep breath and try to be a little more patient when communicating with your partner.

(⚤) You might experience a spark of romance and instant click with someone at work, social scene or while exploring new places. It can lead to some action between the sheets.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You'll learn new tools and tech quickly. You usually finish your tasks before the punch-out time but colleagues keep asking you for help. You may become a tech expert in their eyes. You have a good reputation at the office. Your supervisor may assign you to a secret project.

(₿) You'll have a strong hand when negotiating your salary or rate. This is also a great time to explore financial support or debt restructuring. Your dependents (or your pet) may need more financial support from you than usual.

(♥) Expect a few playful debates and friendly competition with your partner. This adds excitement to your relationship and also makes you two push harder for your individual goals.

(⚤) You may meet someone who's physically your type but they play hard to get. Perhaps, you shouldn't be too available. Keep options open.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Brace yourself for more responsibilities due to unexpected changes or team restructuring. While managing additional tasks might be challenging, these changes can lead to exciting developments. Trying new things might reveal talents you didn't know you had. A sudden travel for work and impromptu pitches and negotiations are in the cards — so stay flexible and be prepared to think on your feet.

(₿) You may be surprised by either a fine or a windfall. Life's funny that way. Someone in your circle of family and friends may ask for a loan. Double-check documents with extra care and seek second opinions if you're buying or selling property; even the small details can make a big difference.

(♥) Small disagreements between spouses may happen because of different money mindsets. However, they should be able to find a happy medium. Unmarried couples may be nudged by their parents to get married.

(⚤) Travel or a swipe on a dating app might spark an exciting romance, but stay mindful of what future and physical distance may bring. You may unintentionally discover that your friend has a crush on you.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Complicated tasks are manageable. You can handle office conflicts and politics with calm and grace. Your communication skills stand out and everyone will be impressed by your diplomatic finesse. A group project seems destined for success. Collaboration or partnership offers are on the cards for entrepreneurs.

(₿) An opportunity to diversify your income or refinance debts is on the cards. Whether you are selling your property or someone else's, you'll close a deal soon. A financial conflict with loved ones may arise but can be resolved amicably.

(♥) Couples make several decisions together smoothly. Active listening and mutual respect make them both feel heard and appreciated. They are each other's sources of encouragement and inspiration. Expect some cute moments with your partner this Valentine's season.

(⚤) If you're trying to turn a friend into a lover, love is on your side. If you're not seeing anyone, your friend may introduce you to someone because they know your type.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Be ready for quick tech upgrades, some last-minute schedule changes or conflicts arising from competition among colleagues. Be prepared for potential department transfer or relocation. You may feel overwhelmed because you have a lot to deal with. Take it one step at a time.

(₿) Don't let temping sales and big discounts distract you from financial goals. Set a budget and try your best to stick to it. You don't need to buy a better version of the same thing. You can use the same thing until it breaks. An opportunity to learn new skills that could benefit your future earnings may present itself.

(♥) Your couple time might be shorter than usual. You might also accidentally give off mixed signals or appear more distant to your partner than you intend. Remember, your partner isn't a mind reader. Learn to express your feelings clearly.

(⚤) You have several admirers and one of them may have a St Valentine's Day date with you. You may wonder if you're more sexually fluid than you think. Listen to your heart and try to love without judgement. Don't judge yourself for having feelings for someone.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You'll quickly get a good grasp of new tools and tech. Adapting to change is totally your thing. You'll effortlessly manage difficult situations and handle office drama. There's a chance to flex your creative muscles and show what you're made of. Your content, ads or campaign may go viral.

(₿) Your income may exceed your own expectations. Don't go Yolo when it comes to spending. Yono is wiser in the long run. Make sure you submit all documents when you file for your tax refund.

(♥) You and your partner will understand each other's love languages more, leading to a sweeter and more harmonious connection. A new shared interest or hobby might bring you two closer. Exciting talks about moving in, getting engaged or even tying the knot could come up.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience love at first sight/swipe. Those with some experience may meet someone who makes their heart skip a beat. A St Valentine's Day date is on the cards.