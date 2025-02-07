Romance fills the polluted air

Guru By Bangkok Post has a list of the many ways to express your love for someone or self.

Dusit Thani Bangkok

On St Valentine’s Day, Cannubi by Umberto Bombana offers a fine dining experience from executive Italian chef Andrea Susto, who has curated a six-course dinner. Highlights include Gnocchetti with Hokkaido sea urchin, Home-made tortelli with Périgord black truffle, Charcoal-grilled whole lobster served with zabaione and lobster bisque, and M9 beef tenderloin, one of the restaurant’s most beloved dishes. At 1970 Bar, the Valentine’s celebration package features a bottle of Dom Pérignon accompanied by 50g of Oscietra caviar with condiments. At Spire Rooftop Bar, sip champagne and savour a premium seafood platter while overlooking Bangkok’s glittering skyline. A DJ will set the mood with lively beats, making it an unforgettable sunset experience. Enjoy a romantic weekend getaway in a Deluxe Room, inclusive of buffet breakfast for two and a St Valentine’s Day welcome amenity.

InterContinental Bangkok

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea set, available until Feb 28, at Balcony Lounge is a collection of pastries, like the Petals Of Sweet Devotion and Champagne Rose Affair. Drinks include the Honey Martini cocktail and Teenage In Love mocktail. Fall for the gin-based SoCal In Love cocktail or be courted by the pineapple and yuzu of the Sour Love mocktail. Available until Feb 16. Strawberry Champagne Mousse and Madagascar Vanilla come together in the Heart Desire Cake as a Chocolate Raspberry Mousse on Pistachio Sponge forms the Amour Berry Bliss Cake at Butter. The Fireplace Grill and Bar Valentine’s Set Dinner on Feb 14 enchants with Boston lobster, Australian Lamb and Dover sole. Completing the loving offerings is the Pure Valentine Bliss package at Spa InterContinental available with a Come 2 Pay 1 promotion until Feb 28.

Igniv Bangkok

Igniv Bangkok is offering a special menu on St Valentine’s Day. Enjoy a complimentary glass of Champagne or a non-alcoholic welcome drink with lunch and dinner. The special menu showcases Kaviari caviar, truffle, Wagyu Kiwami striploin, scallops, langoustine and roses. These dishes are elevated by the sweetness of strawberries and locally-sourced chocolate from Chanthaburi.

Sirimahannop, Asiatique The Riverfront

Sirimahannop on the Chao Phraya River is offering a set menu on St Valentine’s Day. Under the “Cruising In Love” promotion, the menu will see Potato bon bon with charred octopus and romesco dressing, followed by Seared tuna crudo with herb koshu, pickled fennel and fried capers. Couples will then be treated to a vibrant Italian dish of Lump crab squid ink fettuccine pasta and Murray cod Wellington. A dessert of Black Forest heart parfait is also on the cards. Every couple will be presented with a box of chocolates. The "Valentine’s Special" menu will be offered from Feb 13-16.

Trisara

Celebrate the season of love at Trisara Phuket. Until Feb 28, the St Valentine’s Day includes a daily dining credit of B2,500 per bedroom, which can be redeemed across Trisara’s renowned culinary venues. Couples can enhance their romantic getaway with the “Lovers Relax Package”, featuring a 15-minute herbal steam, 30-minute body scrub, 90-minute four-hand massage and a complimentary gift set.

The St. Regis Bangkok

A special hearty five-course Mediterranean set menu complemented with a romantic experience and memorable giveaways is being offered on Feb 14 at Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok. Enjoy Champagne or a crafted mocktail and a red rose upon arrival. The menu features French oysters and US scallops, and "Ravioli di Barbabietola". The main course, "Terra & Mare”, features pan-seared Canadian lobster tail and Wagyu beef tenderloin. A Polaroid photo, a box of chocolate pralines and a personalised love lock, engraved with names and the date of stay are also part of the package.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Every Saturday in February, the St Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea Buffet will be served at Niche. Executive pastry chef Franck Istel will present a parade of rose-themed sweets and savouries, with highlights including Paris ham and Emmental cheese roll, salt cod fish courgette, coulis de tomate, creamy crab salad sandwich and oat bagel with smoked duck breast with blood orange and pomegranate and to name a few. Desserts range from chocolate bonbons and truffles, guava vanilla tartlet, passion fruit mini madeleine, strawberry caramel lollipops, and many more to delight your palate. Pair these delights with signature tea options as much as you like, as our tea trolley offers a grand selection. Dine in an intimate and spacious setting with views of a tropical green garden, while enjoying the atmosphere created by a resident DJ playing upbeat music throughout the afternoon.

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit’s Maison Mizuki is offering Uni sashimi, Grilled Australian Wagyu beef with red wine sauce and a Strawberry sorbet on St Valentine’s Day, along with Valentine’s cocktails. At Belga, savour the richness of Iberico ham and fresh oysters, Bisque de Homard and lobster, and A5 Wagyu or Grilled seabass, with Belgian chocolate truffles. At Bella Sera, enjoy Burrata avocado tartare with oscietra caviar, Lobster capellini, Grilled Hokkaido scallops or Sliced Chateaubriand.

Praya Palazzo

Praya Palazzo is celebrating romance with a riverside dinner on Feb 14. The set menu includes four alcoholic beverages and there will be a live band.

Conrad Bangkok

On Feb 14, special dinners will be on offer at KiSara, City Terrace and Garden Sanctuary. At KiSara, enjoy a five-course set dinner with two glasses of sparkling wine. The City Terrace will offer a poolside dining experience with a five-course set dinner and two glasses of sparkling wine. “Dining Under The Stars” will take place at the Garden Sanctuary with a private chef-curated five-course set dinner, including a bottle of sparkling wine, a rose and a special gift.

The Crystal Grill House

The Crystal Grill House is offering the “Valentine: You’re Mine” promotion on Feb 14. Enjoy David Hervé Royale oysters, Cured Batik-style Tasmanian salmon, Baked Murray cod from Australia and Australian Black Opal Wagyu striploin. Dessert is Strawberry meringata, served with Chiang Mai strawberries, lemon curd, Chantilly cream and dark and white chocolate shards. Every couple will be treated to two glasses of rosé and a box of chocolates. The menu is on offer from Feb 13-16.

Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok

Passions ignite this February as Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel welcomes lovebirds with an array of romantic drinking and dining offerings. Until March 31, enjoy the Blush & Bloom Afternoon Tea and a selection of romantic drinks at Greenhouse Restaurant. On Feb 14, “A Terrace Love Story”, a four-course set dinner is served by candlelight at Greenhouse Restaurant and Terrace Bar. For laid-back love, “Grill & Chill: Date Night Edition”, a barbecue buffet will be served poolside at The Deck. One couple can book an exclusive private table for two in the Greenhouse Secret Garden and indulge in The One and Only – a gourmet five-course set dinner, served in style with a bottle of Champagne.

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

At Kolae Pool Bar on Feb 14, couples can celebrate with the “Valentine’s Day By The Pool” set menu. A buffet dinner will be served at Krua Talad Yai, all serenaded by a live violin. Guests who post a photo and tag the hotel’s Facebook page will also have the chance to win a one-night’s stay, including breakfast for two. At Yue Restaurant & Bar, a new “Premium Dim Sum” menu will be unveiled.

Akira Back Bangkok

Akira Back will be serving a five-course set menu and a complimentary rose. The evening begins with Scallop crudo, Pan-seared foie gras, Toothfish and Hitachi Ribeye A5 imported from Ibaraki, Japan. Indulge in Fruit farm strawberry yuzu mousse, black forest cake and lime sorbet.

Paradise Lost

On St Valentine’s Day, Paradise Lost is celebrating "Single As F*ck”, a night of good vibes, killer beats and zero drama. Whether you’re flying solo, out with your crew or just done with cheesy couple stuff, expect DJ Alex to keep you dancing all night with signature cocktails, bites and playful games and shots.

The Peninsula Bangkok

For a romantic escape, The Peninsula Bangkok is offering the "Romance By The River" package, featuring a stay in a luxurious river-view suite, complemented by a candlelit dinner and a chocolate-making class. Book until Feb 13 for stays on Feb 14. Celebrate love in The Lobby, where a special St Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea awaits. Delight in a selection of sweet and savoury creations by executive pastry chef Jimmy Boulay. Available throughout February. A five-course Western set dinner will also be served at The Lobby, accompanied by live music. The Valentine’s Dinner Buffet will be served at River Cafe & Terrace, while a five-course Thai set dinner is being offered at Thiptara.

The Siam Tea Room, Asiatique The Riverfront

The “Valentine’s Bliss By The River” is being offered from Feb 10-14. Couples can start their culinary journey with a Thai appetiser of bird-shaped dumplings with sweet shredded fish. A choice of three mouthwatering main courses are sure to delight the senses and dessert is inspired by the four elements of love.

The Meatchop

This Valentine's, the Meatchop is offering classic recipes, ranging from Steak au poivre to Yellowtail crudo and Red prawn ravioli. The set menu for two is available on February 14.

Chatrium Hotels & Residences

On St Valentine’s Day, enjoy a two-night room package that includes a romantic dining experience and more. Available until Feb 28, the "Romance Awaits, Dine & Stay" package awaits at Chatrium Grande. While at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok, discover a riverside retreat complemented by a candlelit buffet dinner for two. At Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok, savour a Spanish five-course dinner paired with a glass of sparkling wine.

Bitterman

Bitterman will offer the "Wild For You" special set for two on Feb 14, crafted by chef Napon Pattarapong. The menu includes Wagyu flat iron steak, Dry aged duck and Red mullet. The menu will also be available as a la carte but with limited servings. Advance reservations by February 10 will receive two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine.

Otto Italian Restaurant

Otto Italian Restaurant at Muu Bangkok is offering the “Eternal Romance” dinner on Feb 14. A five-course dinner will see oysters, red prawn carpaccio, poached trout and truffle and foie gras. For the main course, choose from three options — the D’agnello, the Manzo or the Maiale. A traditional Italian dessert ends the meal, which is paired with live music and a selection of wines.

Ekkaluck

Executive chef Teerathep “Tor” Tishabhiromya crafts an indulgent five-course set menu for Feb 14 at Madi Paidi Bangkok. The evening will feature a Retro Twilight theme, adorned in hues of black, red and gold. Couples will also receive a welcome drink. With an optional wine pairing, curated in collaboration with Swirl Wine Bar, the five-course dinner will offer Japanese oyster, Oscietra caviar, Lobster tomato salad and Wagyu beef. Chocolate and strawberry will end the night.

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Enjoy a romantic dinner at Bull & Bear with a French-inspired set dinner with dessert buffet at The Brasserie, a tasting set dinner at the Front Room or sophisticated cocktails with a city view at The Loft. For a month-long treat, savour the Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Peacock Alley.

Red Sky

Let romance reach new heights at Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Red Sky sets the stage for an unforgettable evening filled with love and a five-course set menu paired with two glasses of Pommery Brut Royal or rosé and a complimentary rose. The Cru experience is limited to just six VIP tables at three exclusive time slots.

137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok

137 Pillars Suites and Residences Bangkok is catering to couples and singles on St Valentine’s Day. For singles, Bangkok Trading Post Bistro & Bar in collaboration with Date & Drink will host the “Valentine Speed Dating – Single No Longer!” A Thai-inspired romantic St Valentine’s set dinner and a flower display at Nimitr Restaurant or in exclusive rooftop seating.

Sababa

From Feb 13-16, Sababa will be offering a special menu at the “Valentine’s Weekend”. Apart from a la carte, there will also be a sharing-style menu on offer.

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach

The five-star resort is offering the Romantic Beachfront Dinner on Nai Yang Beach on Feb 14 with a five-course fine dining journey under the stars. The Family Valentine's Sharing Dinner at The Andaman Kitchen is also on Feb 14. A special “Valentine's Afternoon Tea” on Feb 13-14, is for two people to share. On Feb 13-14, the Whispering Love Cocktail at The Lounge will be one offer.

Cafe Pitorre

Cafe Pittore, the Italian-style café and co-working space, is celebrating the“Month Of Love” with a series of dishes and drinks that have been crafted and infused with a pink or red tint. A trio of romantic dishes includes Avocado crab meat salad; Gambas al ajillo; and Norwegian salmon with pink sauce.

K by Vicky Cheng

On Feb 14, K by Vicky Cheng will present a six-course sharing set menu, which commences with a cold appetiser. Loved ones will be treated to a trio of premium delicacies and ends with a tropical Thai-inspired dessert of Mango and pomelo sago with coconut ice cream.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok

From Feb 12-28, enjoy the “Petals Of Love” afternoon tea at Caleō, with live portrait painting exclusively on Feb 14. A five-course “Love In Bloom” Valentine’s Day dinner awaits at Lily’s featuring live jazz performance and a sweet take-home gift on Feb 14. An eight-course “Duet Of Hearts” Valentine’s Day dinner tasting menu at Duet by David Toutain, followed by post-dinner cocktails at Caleō is also on offer at The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok.

Le Du Kaan

Le Du Kaan is offering a set menu starts with a choice of three appetisers. The romantic gastronomic journey will end on a sweet note with La Roselle, a fragrant roselle sorbet with elderflower cream, fresh assorted fruit, butter crumble and crisp meringue. All diners will be treated to a glass of Champagne. The Valentine Sharing Set Menu is available from Feb 14-16.

Nobu Bangkok

Nobu Bangkok will seduce couples on St Valentine’s Day with a creative omakase menu. The “Valentine’s Day Omakase” menu is a five-course dinner.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

On Feb 14, indulge in Flavours d’Amour at Bistro De La Mer, which is a four-course French dinner and includes of a bottle of NV Champagne Goutorbe Bouillot Brut. Until Feb 16, enjoy the Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge with a rose tea granita, strawberry scones and an array of scarlet-hued confections. Until Feb 28, celebrate the “Month Of Love” at the Lobby Lounge with love-inspired drinks. The “Symphony Of Love” cake will be on offer at Berthold Delikatessen from Feb 10-16.

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

At Big Fish & Bar, indulge in a Romantic Set Dinner featuring five courses that highlight the finest and freshest seafood, including king crab, Oscietra caviar and Hokkaido scallops, accompanied by two glasses of bubbly and a surprise gift. The Private Dinner On The Beach is a six-course culinary odyssey that will immerse guests in candlelit, dedicated butler service and personalised background music. Amber Kitchen offers the “Valentine’s Dinner Buffet”, while Quan Spa offers a romantic hydrotherapy treatment in the Serenity Suite for the "Bath & Body Indulgence for Two”.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok and Okura Cruise

The Okura Cruise provides two opportunities to embrace the romance of the Chao Phraya River on St Valentine’s Day. The “River Of Dreams” is a sunset cruise with free-flowing rosé on Feb 14, while the “Reflections Of Love” is a dinner cruise with a kaiseki or teppanyaki experience,complemented by a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne on Feb 14. At the Okura Prestige Bangkok, “A Toast Of Love” is on offer at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar, while “Stolen Moments” is on offer at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu from Feb 14-16.

Scarlett

The French rooftop bistro at the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G will host "Turn Up The Love", an exclusive one-night-only Valentine’s dining experience. A curated five-course menu paired with sparkling wine options will set the mood for a magical evening on Feb 14. A Veuve Clicquot option is available for couples who want to elevate the experience.

Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Couples seeking a romantic escape can indulge in a overnight stay at the Jungle Bubble Lodge at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort. The Jungle Bubble Lodge Valentine’s Getaway also offers a private chef and dinner for two, a bottle of Champagne, Khom Loy lantern release, Black Ivory coffee breakfast and a Royal Enfield sidecar experience. There is also a picnic with majestic elephants on offer and a dinner in a capsule that mirrors the form of indigenous beehives. A boat cruise at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is on offer on St Valentine’s Day with the "Dibba Yana Chitta Valentine’s Day Cruise" offer and a seven-course menu. In Bangkok, embark on the Manohra Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise. Dine under the stars at Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Resort in a private beach cabana, dinner for two and a bottle of sparkling wine. Tree Tops at Anantara Lawana offers an enchanting Valentine’s Day dining experience like no other.

Laguna Phuket

At Angsana Laguna Phuket, a six-course beachfront Valentine’s dinner will feature quinoa-crusted halibut and Wagyu beef. At Saii Laguna Phuket, the “Romance On The Beach” five-course dining with free-flow wine under the stars is on offer. At Angsana Spa, a warm coconut oil massage with a rose-infused scrub is on offer for couples, while at Saii Spa, indulge in massages, facials and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket

As the sun sets on Feb 14, indulge in St Valentine’s Set Dinner at Prego By The Beach, where a four-course Western set menu awaits. The Valentine’s Beachfront Dinner is a five-course set menu accompanied with sparkling wine, live music and a fire show. A 120-minute Wellness Journey at Heavenly Spa is available throughout the month.

Conrad Bangkok

Conrad Bangkok's Diplomat Bar is offering a Valentine's Day afternoon tea experience from Feb 10-16. On St Valentine's Day, the tea will feature a selection of delights, including two glasses of sparkling wine and a rose flower. An irresistible Chocolate fondue with Valrhona will be included. Special cocktails will also be on offer throughout the month.

Le Méridien Bangkok

Latitude 13 will transform into an intimate setting for "La Vie de Amour" on Feb 14, where couples can savour wines and cocktails with canapé sets. There will also be live acoustic performances. For those seeking a more substantial dining experience, Rolling Ribs Brew Bar and BBQ presents an exclusive four-course Valentine's menu featuring selections such as Grilled River Prawn and their signature BBQ Pork Ribs. Each reservation includes a special Valentine's gift of fresh flowers and handcrafted macarons. Latest Recipe elevates the evening with an indulgent buffet, including a bottle of sparkling wine.

Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

On Feb 14, a romantic culinary journey awaits at Riva del Fiume Restaurante. Indulge in a menu featuring delights such as Otoro tuna tartare, Roasted wild turbot and Slow-cooked veal. Finish the evening with the Rosa Rossa — a delicate rose and vanilla ganache paired with refreshing strawberry sorbet. At Cafe Madeleine, throughout the month of love there will be a heart-shaped cake, featuring a blend of red velvet, lychee, raspberry and a sprinkle of gold. Crafted by executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini, the cake is the perfect indulgence on St Valentine's Day.

Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Until Feb 28, celebrate the season of love with the "Free Flow Oyster Feast" featuring Korean Oysters, Irish Oysters, Fine de Claire and Fine Petit. Pair the experience with two complimentary glasses of Rosé sparkling wine. On St Valentine’s Day, enjoy a five-course dinner on the Outdoor Terrace. Indulge in dishes like Hotaruika crostini, Crabby disco with lobster and caviar, Truffle champignon crème soup and a choice of main. End the evening with Honeymoon, a honey yogurt mousse with lychee and dark chocolate sponge. The evening includes a complimentary bottle of sparkling wine.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

On Feb 14, Indulge in a Michelin-starred French feast at Le Normandie with chef Alex Dilling; a nostalgic Thai journey at Baan Phraya; or a sunset Italian riverside romance at Ciao Terrazza. For seafood lovers, Lord Jim’s presents a lavish six-course seafood and grill experience on Feb 14 with stunning river views. Until Feb 28, enjoy the “Love At First Bite Afternoon Tea” at The Authors' Lounge, where an Amaou strawberry afternoon tea is on offer. At The Mandarin Oriental Shops delight in the Love Collection, which is an assortment of pastry and chocolate items such as handmade chocolate pink rose and Valentine’s macarons, available until Feb 28.

Park Hyatt Bangkok

Embark on a culinary experience at Embassy Room La Marina, Park Hyatt Bangkok, where chef de cuisine Daniele Ferrari transports you to the sun-drenched coastlines of southern Italy. Drawing upon the rich gastronomic traditions of Puglia, Campania, Calabria, Sicily and Sardini. The set menu featuries Roasted red mullet, Grilled Angus beef tenderloin and Sicilian ricotta cheesecake. Every table gets romantic drinks, oysters and Cupido’s Pink Limoncello Love Potion Gift. At the Penthouse Bar + Grill, chef Marco Chavez Jaime's menu features Parrilla Grill Australian grass-fed New York strip and the Patagonian toothfish.

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

At Tease, the game of love is played over tea. Served sweet, savoury, set or à la carte — as in love, the possibilities for pairings are endless. The “Game Of Love” afternoon tea is available until March 31. A love-filled line-up awaits at The Standard Grill where Crab lollipop beignets, Back truffle tarts, Roasted duck breast and Rangers Valley picanha are on offer. The Standard Grill’s V-Day set dinner is available on Feb 14-15. For a high-stakes date, Ojo is offering Grilled oysters and Fremantle octopus’ skewers with Pork belly tacos. Ojo’s romantic dinner is available on Feb 14. The "Sky Beach: High On Love” affair will take place from Feb 13-15 for a seafood set with two glasses of Taittinger Rosé Champagne or a bottle of Taittinger Rosé Champagne. The “V Day Room Bundle: Pillow Talk” package includes a plush room, roses, chocolates, cava, monogrammed pillowcases, sweet and savoury treats, daily breakfast, V-Day dinner at The Standard Grill, afternoon tea and romantic sips at Sky Beach. The package is bookable until Feb 14 for stays on Feb 14-16.

Rosewood Bangkok

Celebrate love at Lakorn with a set menu by executive chef Hugo Bertolini on St Valentine’s Day. Enjoy Afternoon Tea with the "All In The Stars" from Feb 14-16. Indulge in the "Self-Love 90 Minute Treatment" designed to soothe and rejuvenate. Begin with a choice of an exfoliating body scrub or relaxing bath, followed by a full-body massage and end with a complimentary bottle of nourishing body oil. Available until Feb 28.

Capella Bangkok

From Feb 14-16 at the Tea Lounge, enjoy the "Valentine’s High Tea". At Phra Nakhon on Feb 14, indulge in a Thai set menu crafted with love while live music serenades and a heart-shaped cake. At Côte by Mauro Colagreco on Feb 14, indulge in lunch or dinner with a four-course or seven-course, with live jazz melodies and a heart-shaped cake. On Feb 14 at Stella, enjoy signature cocktails in a sensual setting. At Kin from Feb 12-28, Valentine’s Day cakes such as Strawberry Raspberry Yuzu, Chocolate Pecan and Caramelia Riz au Lait Tart will be available. The "Season Of Love" package offers a afternoon tea and romantic dinner date to return transfers and a pampering couples' massage. It includes daily breakfast for at Phra Nakhon, 60-minute Signature Massage with two glasses of Champagne Ernest Rapeneau Brut, Thai set dinner, Sunset “Cin Cin” hour, daily in-villa Apero service, and more. Book until Feb 27 for stays until Feb 28.

Gucci Beauty

The Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour Homme and Pour Femme, a duo of limited-edition scents have been launched celebrate love. Specially curated for St Valentine’s Day, each scent explores the individuality of love, shaped by one’s personal journey to happiness. The bottles come in two captivating new shades: a cool almond green Pour Homme, and seductive lilac Pour Femme.

Burberry

The brand's St Valentine’s Day curated gift selection features a range of timeless accessories in the house’s iconic Burberry Check, including signature cashmere scarves alongside the new Knight Arc Bag and a range of scented pillar candles embossed with the Equestrian Knight Design. Scarves, bags, wallets and card cases are made even more memorable with complimentary personalisation to create unique gifts for loved ones. Capturing the spirit of love and togetherness in all forms, a new collaboration sees the Brooklyn-based artist Jack Kenna produce a series of intertwined paintings.