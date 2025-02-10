Explore the beauty of Bhutan during a 10-day journey with Siam Society

Siam Society is holding a study trip to explore the enchanting beauty of Bhutan in springtime from April 14 to 23.

A small, landlocked and remote kingdom nestling in the eastern Himalayas between its mighty neighbours -- India and China, Bhutan is a country where the vitality of traditional culture blends with the purity and beauty of the natural environment, making it one of the most unique and appealing countries in the world.

As spring makes its way to Bhutan, the country turns into an enchanting display of colours as the rhododendrons and other wildflowers start blooming with all their grace. April is among the most popular times to travel as the valleys also start turning greener.

Temperatures are mild, and melting snows give way to gorgeous wildflowers covering the hillsides, creating a magical time to embrace the outdoors. Nature lovers will be awed by the dazzling flora that ignites the landscape.

Bhutan is said to have around 4,500 species of flowering plants, making it a floral paradise. Other blooming flowers to look out for during spring include magnolia, daphnes, clematis, primroses and many more.

The 10-day comprehensive tour will highlight the best of Bhutan, the only country that has a carbon-negative footprint. It will provide a special insight into the heart of the country -- Bumthang in Central Bhutan, giving participants a complete experience of Bhutanese culture, history, hospitality, isolated farms, quaint villages, exquisite temples and monasteries, magnificent architecture, scenic day hikes, stunning natural beauty, and the picturesque scenery along the way.

The fee is 189,000 baht (185,000 for members) and reservations should be made by Feb 14.