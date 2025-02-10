New taste tinglers for your palate

Bangkok is a city that never sleeps, at least in the food and beverage department. Blink and you’ll miss another new restaurant opening or a drink launch. Guru By Bangkok Post is making sure that even if you blink, you don’t miss out on the new taste tinglers that are worth mentioning.

Madison Steak Avenue

Steak houses are so 2024. In 2025, it’s all about steak avenues and Anantara Siam Bangkok’s legendary New York-inspired Madison Steak Avenue has returned to the resort’s Parichart Court.

Offering the biggest American wine cellar in Thailand and a selection of the finest cuts of meat from Snake River Farms in Idaho, the pioneers of American Wagyu and USDA Prime beef, the steak avenue is under the helm of executive sous chef Jaime Rojas Lopez.

A selection of signature cuts from the US, Australia and Japan are on the menu, of which highlights include Seared foie gras, Prawn cocktail, Escargots and Roasted bone marrow with mango-apple chutney. Main courses feature the Snake River Wagyu chateaubriand — a 28oz beef tenderloin chargrilled for optimal flavour balance — and a 10oz A5 ribeye from Japan’s Saga region, noted for its “tsuya-sashi” or “glossy marbling”. Desserts are not to be overlooked, featuring a shareable Valrhona fudge s’more and a decadent turtle sundae topped with caramel, chocolate fudge and roasted pecans.

1970s Bar

The latest offering to be unveiled at Dusit Thani Bangkok is a step back to the golden era of retro elegance — 1970 Bar. An ode to the year the original Dusit Thani Bangkok was built, the New York loft-styled lounge has a sage green entrance and is a dreamscape of fine lines and bold accents.

The venue re-imagines the electric spirit of the 1970s through three exquisitely curated spaces. First, the Salon is an intimate boudoir of vintage-inspired furniture set against a painterly mural backdrop. Via a bronze portal, guests are ushered into the Library, where a collection of artisanal objects and lifestyle books are showcased. The journey concludes with the Bar Boudoir, featuring a prominent cocktail bar, framed by an undulating bronze liquor shelf.

The overall ambience evokes the atmosphere of a cosmopolitan penthouse curated by an imaginary worldly and sophisticated hostess — a setting conducive to convivial gatherings. The nostalgic aesthetics and vibrant disco beats immerse guests in the retro glamour of the 1970s.

Palettewise, dusty pink and sage green is complimented with warm oak, while floor-to-ceiling rattan panelling and bronze arches add texture and accents. Eclectic curiosities and cosy corners create intrigue and intimacy, inviting guests to explore.

Each drink at 1970 Bar is a tribute to the decade’s cultural icons, groundbreaking events and indelible memories. With a focus on premium ingredients, the cocktails blend international sophistication with unique flavour profiles. The 1970 Martini pays a tableside homage to Elsa Peretti, the legendary jewellery designer. Acid Queen is inspired by Tina Turner and is a gin-based cocktail. Like Tina, it embodies resilience and reinvention. Fun fact: The queen of rock and roll stayed at the Dust Thani in the 80s.

Dark Victory is a tequila-based cocktail celebrating the dual careers of Ronald Reagan – Hollywood star and US President — fitting for 2025, if you get my drift. Unscripted is a vodka cocktail, infused with Aperol, peach, vanilla, clarified yoghurt and bubbles, and recalls an infamous Champagne escapade involving 1970s legend Tom Jones and Danny O’Donoghue of The Script. Dark Side of the Moon is a nod to the Apollo 13 mission.

Expect nightly live performances and funky disco tracks that keep the party going.

Embassy Room La Marina

Park Hyatt Bangkok has relaunched Embassy Room as Embassy Room La Marina, under the helm of chef de cuisine Daniele Ferrari.

The family vacations to southern Italy during chef Ferrari’s childhood left an indelible mark on his palate and ignited his passion for the flavours of the Italian south. Expect dishes from the seafood markets of Campania, such as the Amalfi Coast or the Sorrento Peninsula, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia, along with their rich traditions.

“At Embassy Room La Marina, I want to take diners on the same journey I experienced as a child and as a chef. I learned that quality doesn’t need to be complicated. When you start with the best ingredients, you let them speak for themselves. My goal at La Marina is to bring that same homey feeling to every plate, to make people smile through simple, authentic dishes. This restaurant is my tribute to the regions that have inspired me throughout my life,” says the chef,

The restaurant offers a contemporary twist on classic dishes, including fresh seafood, house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and an array of seasonal antipasti. Enjoy Carpaccio di ricciola agli agrumi or amberjack carpaccio, citrus dressing; Tartare di tonno rosso or Sicilian red tuna tartare; Zuppa di pesce or Sicilian fish stew with a mix of fresh seafood; and Raviolo di patate astice e gamberi rossi or potato ravioli with lobster and red prawns, just to name a few.

Oxbo Bangkok

Millennium Hilton Bangkok opened Oxbo Bangkok late last year. The restaurant has a bar area and an open kitchen, much like a chef’s table for diners who like to watch the action.

Under the "Bound By Nature" philosophy, the kitchen is helmed by chef Oliver Afonso, who’s concept highlights sustainability and the use of locally-sourced ingredients.

Chef Afonso combines his expertise honed in Michelin-starred kitchens with a philosophy of simple yet distinctive cuisine. Originally from Venezuela and raised in Spain, he began career at the age of 16, later working in prestigious establishments such as Bangkok’s Gaggan.

His menu seamlessly blends Thai flavours with international influences. “At the end of the day, when you work as a chef, it's not only your menu. There are many people behind me, supporting and guiding me. The main idea comes and then later on, the kitchen team works on development. Every day we evolve a little bit.

“I try and source some 70% of my produce from Thailand. We have few different ingredients that come from Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khao Yai, Samui and Samut Sakhorn… depending on what ingredient are we looking for,” says the young chef.

His approach emphasises the use of seasonal ingredients and sustainable resources, working closely with local farmers to ensure the finest quality. Chef Afonso also oversees the hotel’s vegetable garden to further ensure the freshness and quality of the ingredients used. "Each dish is like a piece of art, reflecting our deep connection to nature. We use modern cooking techniques to enhance flavours and bring new dimensions to the dining experience," he says.

One of his signature side dishes and already a hot favourite with diners are the Broken potatoes. “This is my comfort food. My grandmother used to cook these for me. It's just smashed potato with caramelised onions, seasoned with a little black and white pepper. At Oxo, they get the fancy treatment, while traditionally they are served smashed and ugly,” laughs chef Afonso.

“In Spain, we a nice bit of steak with Padron peppers and hence the beef at Oxo is always served with them,” adds the chef.

The menu includes a diverse selection of dishes, from premium meats and fresh seafood to vegetables, complemented by an extensive wine list of more than 100 brands. The highlight of Oxo and its bar, apart from the food is the gin collection, which features more than 30 brands from around the world. The restaurant’s ambiance is further enhanced by views of the Chao Phraya River.

Pims

Pims, the “more than tea" experience has entered the Thai market at One Bangkok, after having created waves in Dubai.

The brand’s philosophy shapes not only the menu but also the concept. The Pims store merges visionary design with communal spaces. Dynamic LED displays and shimmering metallic finishes create a vibrant setting for inspiration and connection. At the heart of the beverages lies high-quality fermented teas such as oolong, gaba and jasmine, enriched with more than 20 flavour variations, from classic to fruity and creamy.

Using only fresh fruits with no preservatives or frozen alternatives, the tea’s ensure a refreshing taste — a much-needed beverage in Bangkok’s weather. The menu is divided into five sections: Pure Tea, featuring pure fermented tea; Tea And Cream, offering tea with crafted housemade cream; Tea And Fruits, blending tea with pieces of fresh fruit; Full Pims, a guest favourite with the richest combination of tea, creamy cream and fruits. The final section, Milky And Tapoica, includes drinks based on melted or alternative milk, tapioca and more than just tea (think boboa).

For alternative options of milk, Pims drinks can be changed to plant-based milk and cream, available hot or iced. The most refreshing tea I would suggest is the All In Tea, which has fruits and berries, or the creamy and mango-rich Mangoow or, if you’re a matcha fan, try the Matcha & Jasmine.

D'Tapas by El Tapeo

D'Tapas by El Tapeo is the latest restaurant from the El Tapeo crew, helmed by Spanish chef Alberto Izard.

The dishes are a fusion of Mediterranean tradition and global influences. On the menu are dishes like Truffled burrata salad, a creamy burrata cheese with truffle, served with a cold “strawberry gazpacho”, yellow cherry tomatoes and basil foam. A rustic take on the classic Russian salad is the Ensaladilla rusa, which is a mix of boiled potato, shrimp and octopus, topped with housemade secret garlic and shrimp sauce. A fresh and fun traditional dish from southern Spain, is the Seafood salpicón featuring red onion, mango, avocado, seafood, wild seabass and shrimp with a “Pedro Ximénez” vinaigrette.

One shouldn't leave without ordering the classic Garlic prawns, which are fried in extra virgin olive oil and spiced up with garlic, chilli and paprika from the “La Vera” Spanish brand. Padron peppers are a must-order for me. Here they are fried in olive oil and served on a bed of creamy ali-oli and seasoned with Iberian ham salt. Baby squid stuffed with creamy black rice on a bed of green garlic mayonnaise made with oregano and rosemary, topped with salmon roe is part of the mains, as is the Bone marrow with “Pluma Joselito” and “cecina”. Roasted bone marrow with truffle butter, topped with thin slices of Joselito Iberian pork and cured beef from Leon.

While the paella menu is large, get the Bomba rice from “La Albufera de Valencia” with seafood and squid ink, topped with a mirror of octopus and ali-oli sauce. For dessert, order the Two-tone bomb, which is a housemade doughnut with a double filling of bitter chocolate and watermelon tequila — a fun way to finish a golden meal in a garish ambience.