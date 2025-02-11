AssetWise photo contest submissions due by Saturday

Photography enthusiasts have until Saturday to join the 2025 AssetWise Photo Contest to vie for a total prize pool of 290,000 baht.

Held for the third consecutive year by AssetWise in collaboration with the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, the competition focuses on the theme "Forwarding Happiness" to mark AssetWise's 20th anniversary.

Previous years have seen an overwhelming response, with numerous high-quality entries reflecting a wide range of emotions and perspectives on happiness.

This year's competi-tion is open to Thai residents of all ages and genders.

They are required to share their creative visions and contribute to spreading happiness by capturing the joy found in family moments, friendships, acts of kindness, the connection between people and nature, and more.

There are two categories to choose from -- Digital Camera Photography and Smartphone and Tablet Photography. Each contestant can submit no more than 10 entries, only in .jpg or .jpeg format, per category and their photos must be taken from Jan 1, 2023, onwards.

Winner of each category will receive a grand prize worth 100,000 baht, plus an honorary trophy. There are also nine honourable mentions worth 5,000 baht each for both categories.