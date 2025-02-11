The weight of dreams

Renowned film studio GDH is kicking off 2025 with coming-of-age drama Flat Girls, a heartfelt exploration of teenage friendship, social divides and the bittersweet process of growing up in Thailand.

Directed by Jirassaya Wongsutin, a filmmaker whose name already carries weight for her work on the screenplay of One Year 365 Days (2019), this is her first outing as a director. Now screening in Thai cinemas, the film promises to resonate with audiences far beyond its immediate setting of a police flat community.

At the heart of Flat Girls is the story of two teenage girls, Jane and Ann, growing up in a police apartment complex -- a tight-knit community shared by hundreds of families. Jane, portrayed by Kirana "Fairy" Pipityakorn, is the daughter of a high-ranking police officer and a mother who doubles as the complex's formidable loan shark.

Ann, played by Fatima "Earn" Dechawaleekul, comes from a very different world. Her father, a police officer, died in the line of duty, leaving her to help her mother care for her three younger siblings. The girls' lives may seem different, but their deep bond makes them inseparable -- until life forces them to confront the cracks that exist between their worlds.

Director Jirassaya Wongsutin.

For Jirassaya, Flat Girls is more than just a film. It's a deeply personal project inspired by her own upbringing.

"I was born and raised in a police flat," she shared. "It's a large community where everything is very close and intimate. Each building houses hundreds of families. All the parents know each other, but because of the limited time and space, there's a certain tension. The turning point comes when each family must eventually leave. It's inevitable that we separate from friends and move on with life."

Jirassaya saw the police apartment complex as a microcosm of society, where the interplay of status, family dynamics and personal aspirations provided fertile ground for a compelling narrative.

"The way of life for children growing up in flats is so different from what outsiders might imagine. I wanted to explore relationships within that setting -- particularly the dynamics of status and dreams -- and how they shape who we become," she said.

The film takes this personal experience and channels it into a coming-of-age story that feels universal and specific. As Jane and Ann navigate their friendship, they are forced to grapple with their parents' struggles, their own dreams and the unspoken barriers that come with social status.

The journey from concept to screen was not a solitary one. Jirassaya worked closely with producers, Jira Maligool and Vanridee Pongsittisak, to craft a story that felt both honest and engaging.

"We developed the script into a story about two teenage girls growing up in this unique environment. What I wanted to highlight was how as they grow up, they begin to see real life for what it is -- the struggles, the challenges and societal differences. It's a story about growing up and realising that some dreams, like staying together forever in the flat, might not be possible."

As Jirassaya's directorial debut, Flat Girls marks an important milestone not just for her but also for one of its stars, Fatima, who plays Ann. For Fatima, stepping into the role of Ann was both thrilling and daunting.

"The day I got the call from the director about playing Ann, I was so proud but also nervous. This role was so different from who I am as a person," she revealed.

Her initial excitement was tempered by the challenges of bringing such a layered character to life. "Although I did well at the audition, my first day at the workshop was a disaster," Fatima admitted. "My acting was so wooden and unnatural. I had memorised the script, but I didn't really understand Ann as a person." To overcome these challenges, Fatima worked closely with the film's acting coaches and immersed herself in the world of the character.

"The acting coach suggested that I stop overthinking and try to improvise as Ann. I also spent time in a real police flat, observing and learning about the community. That experience helped me understand Ann's life, her struggles and her strength. When I started acting with the rest of the cast, everything began to feel more real. It became easier to connect with Ann's emotions and give her more depth."

Jirassaya was unwavering in her faith in her lead actresses. "From the auditions, I knew Fatima and Kirana were right for these roles. Fatima conveyes the emotional weight of Ann's struggles beautifully, while Kirana's natural charm brought a warmth and authenticity to Jane. Together, they brought the friendship and challenges of the story to life in a way that surpassed my expectations."

Although Flat Girls is deeply rooted in the unique world of police apartments, Jirassaya is confident that its themes will resonate widely.

"Every stage of life that we've tried to convey in the film -- whether it's the struggles of adolescence, the weight of family responsibilities, or the dreams we hold onto -- it's something that audiences can relate to," she said. "Even if viewers haven't experienced life in a police flat, the core emotions of the film are universal."

Fatima echoed this sentiment, adding: "Flat Girls isn't just about life in a flat. It's about love, friendship and class -- all things that influence who we are and who we become as we grow up. I think the audience will feel a connection to these characters and their journey."

What sets Flat Girls apart from typical coming-of-age dramas is the complexity of its characters and the honesty with which it portrays their lives. Jane and Ann aren't just two girls trying to navigate adolescence; they're young women grappling with societal expectations, family responsibilities and their own dreams.

For Ann, life is a constant struggle to balance her duties to her family with her own aspirations. For Jane, it's about understanding her privilege and the ways it shapes her relationship with Ann.

Their bond is further tested by the arrival of A-Tong (Pakorn "Boy" Chatborirak), a young policeman whose presence forces both girls to confront the limits of their friendship and the inevitability of change.

"A-Tong's arrival shakes the foundations of Jane and Ann's relationship," Jirassaya explained. "It's not just about romantic feelings but about the realisation that life will not always be the way we imagined it."

As Flat Girls approaches release, Jirassaya and Fatima have a clear message for audiences.

"I want people to watch this film and cheer for Jane and Ann," Jirassaya said. "I want them to see what these characters go through and reflect on their own lives, their own friendships, and their own dreams."

Fatima added: "This film is so full of emotion. It's funny, heartfelt and deeply moving. We all put so much effort into it, and I hope it leaves a lasting impression on everyone who sees it."