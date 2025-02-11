King Power Mahanakhon launches Mahanakhon SkyVerse

King Power Mahanakhon has launched a new attraction called “Mahanakhon SkyVerse”.

Dubbed "the world’s first-ever immersive digital zoo in the city" with the theme of “Mahanakhon Oasis”, Mahanakhon SkyVerse merges nature with immersive art.

Curated by leading digital art specialist House Of Illumination, this visually captivating exhibition offers a new and thought-provoking perspective on the intricate connection between nature and urban landscapes and comprises nine zones.

The Horizon is where you can experience the startling transition from the impressive city skyline to a serene natural environment, showcasing the perfect harmony between two worlds through dramatic Laser Art.

The Winged Oasis is a habitat of graceful winged creatures symbolising the transition from sky to nature. This room also features a refreshing natural scent inspired by Mother Nature, adding an extra layer of depth to the experience.

The Floral Oasis is an enchanting floral landscape created with kaleidoscope techniques, representing the delicate coexistence of blooming flowers and a powerful symbol of the existence of birds.

The Reflection Oasis is where you can meet Moo Deng and Red Pandas while sitting in a boat, fully immersing yourself in a fantastical and otherworldly adventure.

The Spirit Animal Oasis is where you unleash your creativity through an interactive art experience and bring your wildest imagination to life with the Spirit Animal activity. Create your own artwork by colouring various animals, including elephants, capybaras, giraffes, peacocks and Moo Deng herself. Once finished, simply scan your artwork using a special camera, and watch in awe as your creation comes to life on the surrounding walls, moving and interacting in real-time.

The Predators’ Habitat showcases the staggering strength and power of top predators in a tranquil natural setting. This zone features laser art and distinct animal scents that evoke the raw and untamed essence of the wild.

The Aqua Oasis is inspired by the serenity of aquariums and the tranquillity of the underwater world. This interactive space allows you to experience the dynamic ecosystem through the Animals Awakening feature. Infused with a refreshing aquatic scent, this zone evokes the soothing sensation of a cool sea breeze.

The Oasis Walkway is a glowing pathway inspired by nature, connecting different zones through various elements like beautiful flowers, shimmering water streams and diverse animal footprints.

The Night Oasis is where you can explore the inherent beauty of creatures in the nocturnal land. It is an artistic reinterpretation of a night safari that blends surrealism with the natural beauty of wildlife. Meet Moo Deng, who floats gracefully in the water amidst the sparkling moonlight.

Mahanakhon SkyVerse opens from 10am-3.30pm.