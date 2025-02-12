Iconsiam presents a prehistoric adventure

The Attraction Hall on the 6th floor of Iconsiam has been transformed into a prehistoric world of dinosaurs during "Dinolab Bangkok 2025 Jurassic Domination", which is open daily from 11am to 8pm, until April 16.

Presented by Japan Anime Movie Thailand and Inception, a renowned creator of global exhibitions, this is an immersive interactive exhibition where visitors can embark on an exhilarating journey of exploration adventure.

Spanning over 2,000m², this massive Jurassic kingdom is a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with a diverse range of meticulously designed dinosaurs and also interact with them. Special activities are also arranged to create a thrilling sense of adventure.

The exhibition is divided into four zones, starting with "The Boy's Room" where the imagination and dreams of bringing the giant beasts back to life begin. Just look for a hidden base that will take you on an unforgettable voyage. At "The Lab" zone, experience the world's first simulated train journey to explore a shattered laboratory where you will get on a mission to retrieve crucial data and uncover hidden secrets.

Then, delve into the scientific process of restoring and studying dinosaur DNA through engaging educational activities, enhanced by advanced display techniques, at the "DNA Restoration Center".

The last zone is "Dino Paradise" where you can have a face-to-face encounter with gigantic dinosaurs in a lifelike natural environment. This is an ideal zone for families to capture photos and enjoy quality time with their children in an authentic dinosaur-age realm.

Additional highlights include an encounter with T-Rex dinosaur, riding a model train through a wrecked laboratory, digging for simulated fossils, riding a dinosaur, and engaging in virtual reality activities such as hatching eggs and caring for baby dinosaurs.

There is also a "DinoLab Live Show" running daily at noon, 3pm and 7pm, plus two additional rounds at 2pm and 5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

A dedicated zone has also been created for dinosaur enthusiasts to explore a variety of licensed products, including both imported items and exclusive products only available in Thailand.

Tickets cost 450 baht per person (350 baht for children and seniors) and 1,115 baht for a family of two adults and one child, and can be purchased from ticketmelon.com. For group tickets, call 097-189-0323.