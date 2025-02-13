Enjoy romcoms under the Bangkok sky

This Valentine's, take romance to new heights with Skyline Film Bangkok, an open-air cinema on the roof of River City Bangkok. Rather than a conventional movie theatre, opt for an enchanting evening under the night sky where love stories come to life against the backdrop of the city skyline.

To celebrate the season of love, Skyline Film has curated a selection of classic romantic comedies that capture the magic of romance, humour and serendipity. Whether you're planning a memorable date night or simply indulging in feel-good films with friends, this two-day event on Saturday and Sunday offers the perfect cinematic escape.

Screening Schedule

Saturday

6.30pm - 50 First Dates (2004) – This heartwarming romantic comedy follows Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), a carefree veterinarian in Hawaii who falls for Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore). The catch? Lucy has short-term memory loss and forgets him every day. Henry must find creative and heartfelt ways to make her fall in love with him over and over again.

9pm - Sleepless In Seattle (1993) – A timeless love story starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. After losing his wife, Sam Baldwin (Hanks) pours his heart out on a radio talk show, unknowingly capturing the attention of Annie (Ryan), a journalist who feels an unexplainable connection to him. Their fateful journey to meeting each other makes for one of the most iconic romantic films of all time.

Sunday

6.30pm - Clueless (1995) – A beloved 90s classic starring Alicia Silverstone as Cher, a wealthy and fashionable high schooler in Beverly Hills who takes on the challenge of playing matchmaker. Along the way, she discovers that love might have been right in front of her all along. With witty humour and stylish charm, Clueless remains a fan-favourite for romcom lovers.

9pm - 13 Going On 30 (2004) – When 13-year-old Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) wishes to be "30, flirty, and thriving", she magically wakes up in her 30-year-old self's body. As she navigates her new adult life, she realises that growing up isn't as easy as she thought and love might just be the key to everything.

Skyline Film Bangkok offers a one-of-a-kind open-air theatre with comfortable beach-style lounge chairs that allow guests to sit back or recline as they watch. The venue's personal wireless headphones ensure a high-quality audio experience while minimising noise interference, creating a truly intimate and immersive atmosphere. Located in the heart of Bangkok, this picturesque rooftop setting allows guests to enjoy breathtaking views while watching their selection.

To elevate the experience, every ticket includes complimentary drinks, with additional snacks, popcorn and beverages available for purchase. Whether you're sharing a cosy moment with a loved one or enjoying a night out with friends, Skyline Film Bangkok transforms an ordinary movie night into a magical experience.