Applications open for food-tech innovation programme

The National Innovation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) invites food-tech startups from around the world to join "SPACE-F Batch 6", a programme designed to revolutionise the future of food.

The initiative offers two dynamic tracks -- the "Accelerator Program" for scaling businesses and the "Incubator Program" for nurturing early-stage ventures.

Interested startups are invited to apply under the categories -- "Health & Wellness", "Alternative Proteins", "Smart Manufacturing", "Packaging Solutions", "Novel Food & Ingredients", "Biomaterials & Chemicals", "Restaurant Technology", "Food Safety & Quality", and "Smart Food Services".

Selected startups will gain access to an extensive network of investors and industry leaders, opportunities to collaborate with top-tier food companies to develop and test solutions in real-world environments, and receive critical resources, funding opportunities, and market expansion support across Southeast Asia and beyond.

They will also benefit from expert mentorship to enhance their capabilities and help foster a thriving global food-tech ecosystem.

SPACE-F is the first global food-tech startup incubator and accelerator initiated by Thai Union Group, the National Innovation Agency and Mahidol University, with the aim to bring together leading food-tech startups and corporates through an innovative mentorship, business connections, and co-working programme.

Applications can be made via forms.gle/Y4AktDni7cgKgRs8A by March 12.