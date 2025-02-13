Best face forward

Bangkok’s pollution not only takes a toll on the lungs, but also the face. But help has arrived in the form of a skin longevity-enhancing serum. Omorovicza has launched the "Blue Diamond Super Serum” facial at select Four Season spas and we in Bangkok are lucky simply because the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River is one the lucky ones.

A revolutionary addition to Omorovicza’s iconic skincare line, blending cutting-edge science with luxury, the clinically proven serum is designed to combat ageing at its root by targeting "zombie cells" — senescent cells that accelerate wrinkles, dryness and dullness. Harnessing the power of diamond peptides and hollyhock flower stem cells, the serum shields against environmental damage (hello, pollution!), repairs DNA and promotes skin vitality. Tetrapeptides lift and tone, while hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and reduces wrinkles. Omorovicza’s patented “Healing Concentrate” enhances elasticity, strengthens the skin barrier and restores youthful radiance.

After a "Blue Diamond Skin Therapy Sessions”, which combines the serum’s benefits with a Hungarian facial massage techniques, transformative results can be seen almost immediately. Each session is 60 minute and begins with a deepcleanse using the iconic Thermal Cleansing Balm or Cleansing Foam. The treatment continues with the invigorating Blue Diamond Resurfacing Peel to unveil fresh skin. The Blue Diamond Super Serum is then applied to target fine lines and wrinkles, and revitalise skin with a refined, luminous glow. Who needs “Netflix and chill?!”

The traditional Hungarian facial massage is a signature for Omorovicza’s Skin Therapy Sessions and energise muscles, stimulate microcirculation and promote lymphatic drainage. The invigorating massage is applied in conjunction with the brand’s cooling dermaglobes to provide the ultimate eye-lifting experience, instantly revitalising the complexionwhile delivering long-lasting radiance and firmness. And because we are in Asia, cooling gua sha techniques are also used to uplight.

Enter the Four Seasons’ spa with tired skin and exit with a face that will put the sun to shame!