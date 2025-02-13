Chefs join hands for annual charity luncheon

The 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity Fundraising Gala Luncheon, organised by Jivanand Co Ltd managing director Nuntiya Intralib will be held on March 29.

For the first time since the charity’s inception, it will be held at The Peninsula Bangkok and will feature curated canapés and a 10-course lunch with wine pairings. The dishes will be collaborations from chefs of Bangkok’s leading hotels and restaurants, showcasing their skills and creativity. Each chef will contribute to a one-of-a-kind dining experience, blending presentation with flavours, all in support of a noble cause. This year, there will be 29 chefs from Thailand and Hong Kong, who will be part of the fundraising gala.

This year, too, the event will be graced by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. This year marks the gala’s 12th edition and, as always, all proceeds raised will benefit hospitals and healthcare facilities under Her Royal Highness’s Debaratana Vejjanukula Foundation.

A special highlight of the 2025 Bangkok Chef Charity is a tribute to Her Royal Highness’s 70th birthday and a display of 71 cakes will be presented in the lobby of The Peninsula Bangkok.

Initiated in 2009, the Bangkok Chef Charity aims to give back to society while highlighting the creativity and culinary expertise of food and beverage professionals. Tickets are priced at B15,000 nett and can be obtained by emailing pbk-chefcharity@peninsula.com or calling 064-242-1291.