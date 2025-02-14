Guru's Weekly Buzz: Feb 14-20

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

Four-hands dinner / Ki Izakaya x Taan Bangkok / Feb 28 and March 7

Experience Thai and Japanese flavours as Ki Izakaya at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and Taan Bangkok at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok come together for an exclusive “Four-Hands Dinner Series”. Ki Izakaya will host the first evening on Feb 28 and on March 7, it will be hosted at Taan Bangkok. Visit the hotels’ website.

St Valentine's Day / Shangri-La Bangkok / Feb 14

At Volti Tuscan Grill & Bar, executive Italian chef Bruno Ferrari curates an Italian dinner set menu. At Next2 Café, delight in an indulgent spread at the grand seafood buffet. The Shangri-La Horizon Cruise promises an enchanting evening of romance and luxury. Salathip Thai Restaurant offers a Thai set dinner. In the Romantic Gazebo by the River, indulge in a special Thai set dinner, a bottle of Champagne, a dozen roses and a box of chocolate pralines. All couples will receive two glasses of sparkling rosé and a box of chocolate pralines.

St Valentine's Day / Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park / Feb 14

Savour a romantic five-course dinner at Panorama Restaurant, where every dish is a celebration of love. From Honey-glazed smoked duck breast to Grilled Australian grain-fed beef and tiger prawn, ending with a White chocolate mousse — toast to your special night against Bangkok’s breathtaking skyline. Book by Feb 10 to enjoy an early bird offer.

St Valentine's Day / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / Feb 10-17

Ms.Jigger will offer a four-course Valentine’s menu, beginning with a Sloe gin cocktail. The special menu is available from Feb 13-15. Diners will fall head over claws for Stock.Room’s Love & Lobster Brunch on Feb 15 offering Grilled whole Canadian lobster, Lobster raviolis, Lobster pizzas, Lobster empanadas and more. For those who prefer a dinner out, on Feb 14-15 the Sea+Land buffet offers a special Valentine’s Edition, serving unlimited sizzling selection of seafood, prime cuts and à la minute specialities from live stations. From Feb 10-17, a rose-hued dreamscape at Craft offers limited-edition beverages and pastries. With every purchase of a St Valentine’s Day muffin and a Valentine’s drink, a postcard is included. From Feb 14-16, Craft turns its outdoor terrace into an open-air cinema screening a trio of heart-melting romantic films. On Feb 14 at Bar.Yard, there will be a slow-dating event with Friends Of Friends.

St Valentine's Day / Tapori / Feb 14-15

On Feb 14-15, journey through India’s diverse culinary landscapes with a special five-course set menu at Tapori. Begin with Mirchi vada with salan and salli, a divine fusion of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Parsi influences. Enjoy Ghugni with toast, a dish from Assam meeting the streets of Delhi. Alternatively, indulge in Prawns malai curry with toast. The journey continues with Bagar-e baingan masala with idiyappam, a Hyderabadi classic paired with string hopper noodles of Tamil Nadu. Or experience Pandhra rasa chicken with idiyappam, a rich Maharashtrian white chicken curry. Lots more is on offer at the Indian regional cuisine restaurant.

St Valentine's Day / Banyan Tree Bangkok / Feb 14

At Vertigo, celebrate love with a five-course set menu, featuring a choice of Maine lobster or Tournedos Rossini with foie gras. At Vertigo Too, indulge in a four-course dinner featuring Norwegian salmon or Australian lamb rack. On the Apsara Cruise, enjoy Deep-fried duck confit and Thai herb crispy served with zesty tamarind sauce, and a perfectly Grilled Wagyu beef served with spicy curry sauce. Cruise on Saffron and indulge in a four-course Thai set menu infused with modern creativity. At Romsai, delight in a international buffet with live stations. Visit the hotel's website.

St Valentine's Day / Apt 101 / Feb 14

Disco Diaries returns to Apt 101 for a special Valentine’s Edition, offering a night of music, performances and immersive experiences designed to celebrate love in all its forms. The night will kick off with warm up sessions by Sir Walt and Linus setting the vibe, followed by the headline set by Tek Harrington (Slum Disco Sound System). Adding to the allure, Madame Rouge will present a Valentine’s-themed performance. For those seeking deeper insights into their romantic journey, a tarot card reader will be available.

St Valentine’s Day / Blue Elephant Bangkok and Phuket / Feb 14

This St Valentine's Day, Blue Elephant’s executive chef Nooror Somany Steppe will “Spice Up Your Love — A Valentine's Day Celebration” with Thai spices and herbs. At both branches, the restaurant will offer a six-course menu from the four corners of Thailand. The menu draws inspiration from Blue Elephant’s heritage Thai cuisine, infused with the rich flavours of fresh herbs and spices that have been used for centuries to improve health, vitality and passion. Chef Nooror has curated a selection of dishes that heighten the senses and celebrate the essence of love. Visit the restaurant’s website.

Winter omakase / Nikaku Bangkok / Feb 14-15

Presented by master sushi chef Setsuo Funahashi and pastry chef Kazumi Funahashi from Nikaku Japan, a two Michelin-starred omakase restaurant in Kitakyushu, the special winter omakase at Nikaku will feature fish from the Kanmon Straits and the surrounding waters of Kyushu. Nikaku is the only Kyushu restaurant in Bangkok. Indulge in a 21-course menu highlighting the finest winter fish and produce from Kyushu. Delight in seasonal specialties such as Karasumi (mullet roe), Hamaguri (clams), Buri (yellowtail), Shiroamadai (white tile fish), Octopus and more. Visit the restaurant's website.

Bar takeover / Tropic City x Trick Dog / Feb 18

Tropic City will welcome the best bar in the US and San Francisco's legendary Trick Dog, who will make their Thailand debut under the theme “Tropic Like It’s Dog” on Feb 18. With over 12 years under their belt, Trick Dog has become known across the globe for their neighbourhood hospitality and conceptual cocktail menus. Catch founder Josh Harris and general manager Nick Amano-Dolan, the guys behind it all, for one night only at Tropic City. Join them at the bar and get the chance to experience their latest menu creation and conceptual marvel: Dogs, The Musical, with drinks inspired by musical theatres throughout the ages.

Kitchen takeover / Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok x Yantra Singapore / Feb 20-28

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok has announced their first culinary takeover of the year with Singapore-based Indian chef, Pinaki Ray from Yantra Singapore from Feb 20-28. Celebrating India’s timeless recipes and modern culinary techniques, chef Ray showcases the depth of Indian cuisines. The pop-up event will be over nine dinners, spread over seven courses. “My commitment is to glorify the heritage and elegance of India’s bygone recipes. There are so many wonders and vibrancy in our food, and it is certainly diversified—full of flavours and stories. One of my commitments is to bring Indian food to the forefront, to make people crave our food and to amplify our beautiful culture through each of my culinary delights,” says chef Ray. Visit the hotel’s website.

Wet and wild / S2O Festival / April 12-14

S2O will return to celebrate Songkran as usual from April 12-14 and also mark its tenth anniversary. This time, S2O Songkran Music Festival 2025 will take place at the Rajamangala National Stadium. It promises a roster of EDM headliners, stage production and 360-degree water technology. The confirmed line-up so far includes Marshmello, Alan Walker, DJ Snake, Diplo, Major Lazer Soundsystem and Timmy Trumpet while more big names are expected to be revealed in the next phase. Tickets via S2O website.

American Valentine's / Tops / Until Feb 18

Tops highlights made-in-the-USA products at "Discover USA: Love At First Bite" until Feb 18. From beloved sweet treats to top-quality ingredients, shoppers can indulge in over 1,500 items sourced directly from the Land Of The Free while celebrating the season of love by finding heartwarming gifts for their loved ones. For rare delights, they have spicy Jalapeño cheddar from Vintage, Alaskan black cod and USDA-certified premium beef from Texas. Meet buying conditions with participating products to receive a gift voucher. "Discover USA: Love At First Bite" takes place at participating Tops and Tops Food Hall branches.

EAT

Black truffles / Yu Ting Yuan

Yu Ting Yuan at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River will present a seasonal promotion showcasing Périgord black truffle for lunch and dinner. The Périgord truffle (Tuber melanosporum), also known as the black winter truffle, will feature in Cantonese dishes. Visit the hotel's website.

Express lunch / Courtyard By Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

Courtyard By Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20 is offering a fast and affordable lunch, including a starter, a main course, a dessert and a drink at Reap Factory. The "Express Set Lunch Menu" offers six enticing three-course menus, two Thai, two Western and two Japanese. Visit the hotel's website.

Black truffles / Red Sky / Until Feb 28

Red Sky at Centara Grand at CentralWorld will celebrate the return of black truffle season with an exclusive menu crafted by chef de cuisine Luca Russo. The menu features an enticing array of creations featuring the prized delicacy, including Grilled octopus with purple cauliflower, squid sauce, and black truffle; Pan-seared foie gras paired with creamy celeriac purée; and Tagliolini infused with black truffle. Available throughout February.

STUFF

Anti-ageing breakthrough / Eucerin

Eucerin recently launced the Eucerin Epicelline Serum, the latest innovation in anti-ageing science. Epicelline switches on youth cells and reverses 10 visible signs of ageing+, delivering skin that looks up to five years younger in just four weeks. Available in a 30ml size in stores and online.

New bag / Loro Piana

Loro Piana has launched the Ghiera Shopper, an elegant and versatile tote, ideal for the everyday. The classic bag is defined by its stylised hardware and harmonious, continuous lines. It comes in cashmere, natural canvas or supple cashmere-lined leathers, in a small and a large size. The elegant detail of the Ghiera Shopper’s clasp in Sun Gold.It features a zippered internal pouch, which can be used as a shoulder bag or a handbag.

STAY

Healthier habits / Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

Discover a renewed sense of well-being or to escape for a weekend of top-to-toe pampering, can reset and recharge with AvaniWell’s new signature wellness retreat packages at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort. The two-night "Reset Retreat" is a weekend escape, offering a supervised system reboot in a serene environment, while the four-night "Recharge Retreat" provides a more comprehensive experience. Visit the hotel's website.

New hotel / Holiday Inn Express Hat Yai / Opening 2027

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has announced the opening of Holiday Inn Express Hat Yai, its first property in Hat Yai, the largest city in Songkhla. Scheduled to open in 2027, the 160-key Holiday Inn will be the first internationally branded hotel in Hat Yai. A 25-minute drive from the Hat Yai International Airport and a 10-minute drive from the city centre, the hotel will have a 24/7 Express Café & Bar, fitness centre and meeting facilities. It will cater to travellers who are on-the-move and need a no-fuss basecamp.

Philippines debut / Asai Cebu Oslob / Late 2026Asai, the young brand under Dusit International, will make Philippines debut in late 2026 with the launch of Asai Cebu Oslob. This will be Asai's first beachside property and the second property of Asai outside Thailand, following Asai Kyoto. Located in Barangay Lagunde, Oslob, Asai Cebu Oslob aims to cater modern travellers. Asai Cebu Oslob offers 98 rooms, most of which feature private balconies with ocean or pool views. Guests can expect a stylish beach bar serving craft cocktails and local beers, a pool overlooking the beach, and a locally inspired dining experience showcasing the finest Cebuano cuisine. Beyond the famed whale shark encounters, guests can immerse themselves in the region’s lush landscapes, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant island-hopping experiences, including tours to Sumilon Island, Cebu’s first marine sanctuary.

Experience Laos / Rosewood Luang PrabangRosewood Luang Prabang invites travellers to explore old-world charm, spellbinding Buddhist temples and natural beauty through three thoughtfully curated experiential packages. "A Sense Of Laos" includes a walking tour of Luang Prabang’s iconic landmarks, indulgent spa treatments, daily breakfasts at The Great House and a scrumptious high tea spread. A fishing session at the resort and complimentary bicycles enhance the journey, while roundtrip transfers and fast-track arrival services. "Family Memories" includes a visit to the Kuang Si Waterfall, a visit to a buffalo farm and a half-day experience at the private Mandalao Elephant Sanctuary. Parents can enjoy some me-time with complimentary babysitting services while the entire family is entertained with resort activities like fishing, tuk tuk rides and daily breakfasts in The Great House. "Festival Of Lights" (Boun Lai Heua Fai) offers guests a deeper connection to Luang Prabang’s spiritual and cultural essence. Begin your stay with a morning alms-giving ritual, followed by a guided temple walk to witness the preparations for the festival’s lantern-filled celebrations. A themed dinner inspired by the flavours of Luang Prabang at The Great House will deepen your appreciation for Laotian culinary heritage while the parade of boats and lights on Oct 8 will mesmerise you. Visit the website.

Spiritual stay / Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi / Feb 21-March 29

Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi offers the "Divine Peaks" package for guests who look for a blend of relaxation and spiritual journey during their stay. This all-inclusive package combines a sacred journey to Khao Khitchakut, Thailand’s famous pilgrimage site, and a luxurious mountain retreat. The stay in a Deluxe Mountain View room comes with daily buffet breakfast, welcome mini-bar, roundtrip transport between the resort and Khao Khitchakut with entry tickets, pickup transfer ticket from the mountain's peak to the drop-off area and a picnic set for two. Visit the website.