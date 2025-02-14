Your horoscope for Feb 14-20

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You manage your own energy, emotions and expectations well. Connecting with people both inside and outside of your workplace will go more smoothly than expected. New job offers may come your way, but make sure to review all the details carefully to avoid any irreversible decisions.

(₿) This is an opportune time to diversify your income or refinance. Favourable outcomes are highly likely. Any financial negotiations will go better than you think. You save money as planned while still enjoying little luxuries.

(♥) Couples can expect a few playful debates and friendly competitions. You two always find a way to meet halfway. Your sexy time may be less frequent but more intense and explosive, potentially leaving you with a postcoitus glow.

(⚤) If you're still holding back emotionally because of past relationships, you finally let go and move on. A romantic spark might ignite with someone you haven't noticed before or someone who's quite different from your usual type. Keep your heart open to new possibilities, for love may surprise you.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Complicated tasks won't feel so overwhelming to you. You'll analyse data faster and put it to good use. You can handle office conflicts and politics with calmness. Your communication skills will stand out, and everyone will be impressed by your diplomatic finesse. Back up your work as technical malfunctions or system updates could cause issues. You may start a new job in the service or healthcare industry.

(₿) You may secure a new income source, side gig or pay raise. If you're carrying debts, this is a good time to refinance or work out a better repayment plan. Be careful not to overspend on entertainment.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect and care whether they're at home or in public. Whatever life throws your way, you and your partner will have each other's backs. Your partner is your rock. You two may sit down to map out your future together.

(⚤) You finally let go of emotional baggage from past relationships and believe in love again. A friendly older lady, perhaps an auntie or big sis in your circle, may play matchmaker and introduce you to someone interesting.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – June 20

(⏰) Working with others, both inside and outside the office, will progress seamlessly. This positive momentum will empower you to overcome hurdles and conquer your to-do list. Bigwigs may spot your potential and tap you to lead a cool new project or represent the organisation in a big collaboration project.

(₿) This is the perfect week to seek new ways to make money or reorganise your debts. Investors may spot hidden opportunities in the volatile market. Don't sign on to a guarantor for someone no matter how close they are.

(♥) Things between you and your partner aren't as sweet as before, and Valentine's vibes aren't helping much. You know you're getting bored but not ready to hit the exit button yet. Take it slow and stay calm when talking to your partner.

(⚤) Travelling or swiping on a dating app could spark a fiery but maybe short-lived romance. This holiday romance might cool off once you're back home.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) More challenging responsibilities are heading your way. While adapting to the fast-paced office environment requires extra effort, this could unlock some serious potential in you. You'll probably surprise yourself with what you can do and discover hidden talents within yourself. Remember to stay humble and take moments to recharge amidst the busy schedule.

(₿) You'll have a strong hand in a salary negotiation. Whether you're selling your own assets or someone else's, you'll close a deal soon. You manage your money well while treating yourself to small luxuries. Expect unexpected fortune or you may find what you lost and already forgot about.

(♥) Two hearts will draw nearer as you two understand each other better. Shadows from the past will fade and old wounds will mend, paving the way for even more cherished moments together. St Valentine's Day may be today, but its energy keeps fanning passion in your relationship for some time.

(⚤) If you're trying to turn your friend into your lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. Romance may blossom with someone you've previously overlooked or someone who isn't your usual type. Keep an open mind and heart, for love may surprise you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Teamwork and collaboration are going smoothly. Your projects are heading in a positive direction. A bigger and better opportunity might pop up. You're a master at presenting and sharing your ideas and you're likely to achieve outstanding results from your persuasion.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns from past investments or efforts. A payment you're expecting should arrive as expected. You may secure financial support or find a new to earn money. You know how to save money without giving up small luxuries.

(♥) Couples tend to find a happy medium when they disagree. They treat each other with the same respect whether at home or online. You two enjoy curling up at home or may escape to a quiet place for some quality time, just the two of you.

(⚤) Your rizz shines through, making you attractive to many. Someone in your professional life or social circle may be harbouring a crush on you and might even reveal their admiration.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) AI, tech and tools are your helpers. You usually finish your daily tasks before the punch-out time but colleagues always ask you for help. Your boss may assign a newcomer to you to be shown the ropes or a secret assignment. This is an opportunity to improve your standing at work and build credibility.

(₿) You are totally in control of your income and expenses. Money might fall into your lap through inheritance or sheer luck but be prepared for some drama with close ones. They may want a piece of it just because they're blood. Beware of Ponzi or MLM schemes.

(♥) Minor disagreements and light competition can even happen to loving couples. Valentine's vibes are likely to linger for a few days. Some quality time and intimate moments are on the cards. Exciting talks about moving in, getting engaged or even tying the knot could come up.

(⚤) If you're trying to win someone's heart, you're likely to win this love race. Your crush may say yes if you ask them out. A friendly older lady, perhaps an auntie or big sis in your circle, may play matchmaker and introduce you to someone interesting.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You may find a solution to a problem that's been holding you back or finally say goodbye (hopefully for good) to that toxic coworker. You're about to hit your stride and deliver amazing results. Your professional circle is growing and good news might be just around the corner.

(₿) A small windfall or gift may be yours. Investors may discover good opportunities in a volatile market. You might discover some cool ideas or opportunities to make money on your social media. Your loyalty points and discount codes or coupons can help you stay within budget. You may find what you lost.

(♥) Your relationship may feel like a rollercoaster after St Valentine's Day. You love hard and fight hard. Old wounds may dredge up in the heat of the moment. Be kind to yourself. Remember to breathe and stay calm while going through the ups and downs of love.

(⚤) An opportunity to get close to someone you like is on the cards but don't seem too eager or too available. Or else, they may find you awkward and stalker-ish.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) You'll finally check all things off your to-do list. You may be suddenly called to deal with complex and sensitive issues or clean up someone else's mess. Higher-ups trust your judgement, composure and crisis management ability. Your hours may be longer but a satisfying payoff also awaits.

(₿) Opportunities to earn extra cash from behind-the-scenes or less formal work come your way. If you're a breadwinner, you may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Be extra careful with people asking for loans or offering investment deals. There's a chance some people might try to take advantage of you.

(♥) St Valentine's Day doesn't seem to have an affect on your relationship. Rather than gifts, your partner may need more quality time and attention. They feel that you've been spending too much time elsewhere or with your friends. Don't take your partner for granted.

(⚤) If you're stuck in a situationship that's going nowhere, you should decide to cut ties. You could finally let go and move on from your past relationship. You're ready to open yourself to new possibilities. Your online match may ask to meet you IRL and Asap.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your work life will get busier, but it comes with opportunities to enhance your skills and connect with incredible people who can positively impact your career or inspire you. Regardless of where you work from, you know how to work smart and meet all deadlines.

(₿) The more people you know, the more opportunities for money-making come your way. Attractive online deals can be deceiving and lead to disappointments so research thoroughly before making any purchases. Beware of donation scams.

(♥) Your partner may feel neglected because of your busy work schedule and active social life. They may think that you're cheating. Explain your situation to them and schedule quality time together to strengthen your bond and avoid misunderstandings.

(⚤) You may unintentionally mix business with pleasure. You may catch someone's eye at work or during a work-related gathering. This person is known to be a flirt.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You'll learn new tools and tech quickly and navigate a sudden role change or team reshuffle with confidence. You could wrap up pending tasks and give your work system or desk a little makeover. Expect networking to open doors to impromptu pitches and deals.

(₿) Drop Yolo and embrace Yono. Resist tempting enticements and invitations to spend lavishly. Set a budget and stick to it. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes or investment scams. Your friend may hook you up with a freelance job offer but you'll have to accept or decline it quickly.

(♥) Different money mindsets may cause tension in your relationship. Relaxing moments and quality connection with your partner can happen. A stranger who isn't aware that you're already taken may flirt with you.

(⚤) Travelling or swiping on a dating app might spark a new romance. Beware of unspoken words or romantic rivals. If you're casually dating someone, you're kinda on your way out while they're catching feelings.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Opportunities to grow your expertise and embrace new ways of working are coming your way. You can adapt to changes and absorb new info like a sponge. Managing your priorities and workplace relationships is easier than expected, leading to more productivity. The unemployed may be offered a job in higher education or elder care.

(₿) Refunds or insurance payouts should soon be deposited in your account. Trust your gut when it comes to money decisions. You'll handle any debt or financial obligations smoothly and maintain a balanced budget. If you're embroiled in a conflict over asset ownership, it'll be resolved amicably.

(♥) Opening your heart or clearing up any old drama with your partner will be a breeze. You'll find it easier to connect with them. You two might share some peaceful moments together and discover a lovely new activity or hobby to enjoy.

(⚤) Someone may flirt with you a tad too hard. It turns you off. If you're feeling overwhelmed or disrespected, gently but firmly let them know your boundaries.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) This is your time to shine. Get ready for some well-deserved recognition. Your team and higher-ups will notice your hard work and dedication, and how awesome you are. You might be tasked with fresh responsibilities related to organisational image and credibility or international collaboration. Managing resources, relationships and expectations might come easier than expected.

(₿) Opportunities for extra cash from behind-the-scenes or less formal work could arise. Your cash flow looks healthy. But here's a heads-up: be extra careful with people asking for loans or offering investment deals. There's a chance some people might try to take advantage of you.

(♥) Couples practice active listening. They have mutual respect and shared laughter in their relationship. They're each other's sources of encouragement and inspiration. Your sexy time may get a playful upgrade or become more adventurous.

(⚤) Love is in the air and you have good chances to build connections. You're likely to get a yes when you ask someone out. Someone you like likes you back. Your new admirer is likely to be someone from a different culture or generation.