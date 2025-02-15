Live the reality of the TV world

The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River has launched an Afternoon Tea and Bar inspired by Season 3 of the hit HBO series, The White Lotus, which features the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

Available for a limited time, from Feb 17 to April 20, the experiences transport guests into the opulent, dramatic world of The White Lotus: Season 3 through captivating flavours, bespoke designs and a touch of cinematic magic.

The tea and the beverages at the bar will draw inspiration from the ingredients and scenery found throughout Thailand. The Library at The Lounge has been reimagined in partnership with HBO, inspired by the show's evocative settings and mysterious charm. Imagine an intimate space with an ethereal sea of white lotuses set against elegant furnishings, with every corner designed to evoke the drama and sophistication of the series.

From a dramatic art installation to intricately designed tea stands to a special photo setting, the venue offers countless photo moments that will transport guests into the world of The White Lotus. Every detail invites guests to indulge in the intrigue and beauty that define the series.

Executive chef Andrea Accordi and executive pastry chef Andrea Bonaffini have collaborated to create an Afternoon Tea experience inspired by the lush filming location of Koh Samui, showcasing the richness of Thai ingredients.

Each guest is welcomed with a glass of Thai crémant and jasmine cold brew iced tea before indulging in a curated selection of sweet and savoury delights. Highlights include a Thai lobster salad with makrut lime and caviar, and a Tom kha with lemongrass and coriander essence, offering a savoury burst. On the sweet side, guests can enjoy creations such as a Corn tartlet with whipped corn vanilla ganache and caramelised popcorn, and a Thai tea-infused madeleine, all designed to resemble the beautiful forms of lotus.

As the sun sets, The White Lotus Bar invites guests to unwind with a curated cocktail menu that pays homage to all three seasons of the series. Four Seasons has crafted three signature drinks inspired by the iconic settings of each season and a Thai-inspired cocktail from Four Seasons Bangkok beverage manager Philip Bischoff and BKK Social Club head bartender Chunyanuch “Ning” Yodsuwan:

Pineapple Suite is a tropical escape capturing the vibrant energy of Maui from Season 1. The Lotus is a nod to the romantic allure of Taormina, Italy, featured in Season 2. Coconut Paradise is a celebration of Koh Samui, the idyllic filming location for Season 3, blending the sweetness of coconut with delicate Thai pandan. The White Lotus Gimlet is a gimlet showcasing a coconut lotus syrup. Guests will be greeted with a glass of Crémant before enjoying the choice of two cocktails alongside an elegant selection of Thai-inspired canapés, including Duck pâté larb and smoked aubergine nam prik with tiger prawn, presented on a custom-designed stand resembling a lotus garden.

Bookings are available from Feb 17 to April 20 and seatings are limited. The White Lotus: Season 3 premieres on Feb 17 on Max.