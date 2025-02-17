Meiying's world of art comes to Maison JE

Art lovers are invited to embark on an artistic journey filled with creativity and profound meaning during "Hide In Elephant", which is running on the 1st floor of Maison JE Bangkok, until April 6.

This is the first solo exhibition in Bangkok by Chinese painter Meiying, who brings 13 unique artworks that reflect her signature and imaginative world.

They tell stories through the character "Hyde", a little child who hides in clothing and observes the world silently. Hyde reflects the artist's emotions, sharing imagination, warmth and life's little secrets while creating new memories on canvas.

The artist incorporates the image of an elephant, which also means "appearance" in Chinese, blending it with Hyde, derived from the word hide, to convey the concealment within the human psyche.

The exhibition encourages viewers to explore what lies behind appearances, revealing warmth and sincerity that connect people together. Also featured in the show are merchandise designed by the artist.

Meiying received an associate degree in fine arts in 2015 and a bachelor's degree in toy design in 2017 from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

Her artworks originate from her contemplation on her life and emotions. Her experiences studying abroad and her childhood have instilled in her an appreciation for the warm moments in life, which she conveys through characters in her paintings and sculptures. Through her art, Meiying has brought her unique dream world to life. With strong lines and layered colouring, she creates a pathway for viewers to connect with the gentle spirit within her creations.

In the near future, Pop Mart is planning Meiying's first collection of blind boxes, marking another significant step in bringing her art to a wider audience.

Maison JE Bangkok is on Surawong Road and opens daily from 11am to 7pm (except Monday).