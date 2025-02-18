Exhibit explores the impact of transitional states

Art viewers are invited to explore the profound significance of transitional states during "Moulting Ensemble", running at SAC Gallery until March 15.

This is a group exhibition by three female artists -- Jarasporn Chumsri, Praiya Ketkool and Aor Sutthiprapha -- who guide viewers through three dimensions of change -- the evolution of narratives across time, the metamorphosis of urban ecosystems and the transformation of the inner self.

Jarasporn draws inspiration from the classic story The Three Little Pigs and connects it to the philosophy of life expressed in the literary work Walden. Her painting The Third House: A Living Tale invites viewers to reflect on a critical question -- what can we do to ensure lush, thriving forests remain intact for future generations to experience and for this tale to continue to be told to children for years to come?

In her acrylic painting Why Re Wild, which was inspired by a community garden in the Netherlands, Praiya presents transitional spaces where urban environments and nature collaborate to create a new future through the restoration of the past, highlighting the importance of nature literacy and the delicate balance between urban development and ecological conservation. Aor, meanwhile, employs the Enneagram personality typing system, rooted in Sufi philosophy's pursuit of truth and divine connection, as a framework for exploration and expression in her new series of ceramic works The Nine States Of Being.

Comprising two main elements -- hand-thrown porcelain pieces and hand-built stoneware, these works reflect the nine personality types, with each piece conveying distinct motivations, behaviours and perspectives through subtle forms, textures and patterns.

SAC Gallery is on Sukhumvit 39 and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm.

A painting by Praiya Ketkool. photos courtesy of SAC Gallery