Catch J-hope at Impact Arena this May

J-hope's -- a member of BTS -- first highly-anticipated solo tour titled "Hope On The Stage" will stop in Bangkok on May 11 and May 12. Organised by Live Nation Tero, the concert will take place at Impact Arena.

"Hope On The Stage" covers a total of 31 shows across 15 cities worldwide, including major cities in Asia such as Seoul, Singapore and Bangkok, as well as North American cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City and San Antonio.

J-hope is a musical trailblazer as in 2022, he became the first South Korean artist to headline a major US music festival with his performance at Lollapalooza. He is also known for his genre-bending collaborations, including Chicken Noodle Soup (2019) and On The Street (2023).

J-hope is known for his lively personality and upbeat dance songs, but he surprised listeners with J-Hope In The Box (2023) in which lead single Arson features dark vibes and mixes hip-hop with alternative rock, which showcases his diverse artistic influences.

His latest solo album, Hope On The Street Vol.1 (2024), debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 chart and was accompanied by the six-part documentary series Hope On The Street on Prime Video, which celebrates J-hope's unique musical journey.

Don't miss your chance to see J-hope's electrifying live show. Tickets cost 2,500, 3,500, 4,500, 5,500, 5,800, 6,500, 6,800 and 7,500 baht.

Ticket sales start tomorrow with a pre-sale for Army fan club members, followed by a pre-sale for Live Nation Tero members on Thursday.

Ticket sales for the public open on Friday.