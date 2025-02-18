English Camp boosts language skills

St. Stephen's International School is holding its English Summer Camp 2025 for children aged six to 15 years, at its Khao Yai campus, Nakhon Ratchasima, starting next month.

Held under the theme "The World Of Magic", this summer camp is designed to enhance language skills and develop leadership qualities and promises unforgettable experiences for children.

The focus will be on English skill development and leadership skill enhancement. Children will learn new vocabulary through engaging classroom activities and practise grammar through real-life communication scenarios.

They will also learn to teamwork and problem-solving skills, which will boost their confidence through creative activities like solving mysteries and creating imaginary creatures.

Also, they will be able to unlock secrets in a magical land full of fun and discovery. A professional team of experienced and caring teachers and assistants will guide them every step of the way in a safe, warm and supportive environment, fostering both learning and personal growth. The first camp lasts 21 days, starting from March 16 to April 5, while the second camp lasts 18 days, from April 16 to May 3. The fee is 42,500 baht for the first camp and 36,500 baht for the second.

Registrations can be made via sis-form.org/campAB-001.