Green inventions

Awareness of environmental issues has driven the trend of producing environmentally-friendly products. Following in this light, Thailand Inventors' Day 2025, which was organised by the National Research Council of Thailand and held from Feb 2-6, showcased eco-friendly products made to save the environment. Here are three outstanding products that were on display.

INVENTION: Green for All Colours: Printable Bio-Ink and Coatings

INVENTORS: Assoc Prof Wanvimol Pasanphan and Thananchai Piroonpan of the Department of Materials Science and the Center of Radiation Processing for Polymer Modification and Nanotechnology at the Faculty of Science, Kasetsart University.

People might wonder why these researchers created bio-ink and coatings since the printing industry is declining. Thananchai explained that their bio-ink and coatings are aimed at a growing market.

"According to marketing data, the need for packaging materials like boxes, containers and cups has increased due to consumer demand. For example, cups are needed for coffee, tea, juice and soft drinks. Our bio-ink and coatings can print safely on them and other kinds of materials such as posters and wooden sheets," said Thananchai.

Thananchai explained that most paper packaging is usually discarded after single use. "These packages are printed with normal ink which contain a thin film that will break down into microplastics in landfills. However, our bio-ink and coats can naturally decompose in landfills."

Assoc Prof Wanvimol revealed that their bio-ink and coating is made from two different substances: sugar and vegetable oil. As chemists, Assoc Prof Wanvimol and Thananchai know that sugar and vegetable oil have structural components that are suitable for synthetic modification into resins, which is used to create ink or coatings. Resin is a type of polymer that can be decomposed.

Printable bio-ink and coatings. Thailand's Inventors' Day

The research team tested their bio-ink by using a similar printer used in printing houses. The printing was of good quality and the properties of sugar also enhanced packaging quality.

"The stickiness of sugar helps the packaging be flexible and foldable without cracking or creasing. As sugar can absorb moisture, it can prevent packaging from getting wet, making it suitable for packaging for vegetables and fruits which have condensation," said Assoc Prof Wanvimol.

As an environmentally-friendly product, bio-ink and coatings do not release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like chemical inks. VOCs can be harmful to human health and the environment, so using bio-ink and coatings is good for consumers and people who work at printing houses.

Although bio-ink and coatings are beneficial for the environment, they cost more than chemical inks. After interviewing 12 to 15 entrepreneurs, including packaging manufacturers, printing houses, ink producers and resin producers, the researchers discovered that most entrepreneurs are concerned about costs rather than environmentally-friendly qualities.

However, the research team is negotiating with a manufacturer interested in their products.

"There are manufacturers that visited the faculty to see the bio-ink and coating. A packaging manufacturer who owns a printing house is interested in bio-ink because their company has to send packages abroad," said Assoc Prof Wanvimol.

Assoc Prof Pimthong Thongnopkun. Thailand's Inventors' Day 2025

INVENTION: Innovative Eco-Ceramic Products Created from Unique Characteristics of Green Mussel Shell

INVENTOR: Assoc Prof Pimthong Thongnopkun of the Department of the Creative Science and Innovation at the Faculty of Science, Burapha University, Chon Buri

The idea of ceramics made from green mussel shells began when a student at Burapha University expressed concern about piles of green mussel waste, the main source of livelihood for fishermen in Sri Racha.

"When fishermen in Sri Racha sell green mussels, they remove the meat and leave the shells on the shore. The shell pollutes seawater and causes odour pollution. Some fishermen secretly throw seashells into the sea causing the seawater to become shallow," explained Assoc Prof Pimthong

"Although the municipality has warned fishermen to dispose of waste properly, they do not have land to bury waste so some leave green mussels in abandoned buildings which causes more problems. If a fisherman owns many rafts, he can get 200kg to 300kg mussels a week, so there is a lot of waste."

Assoc Prof Pimthong discovered that green mussels have special traits which make their shells harder and shinier than other shellfish and because of this, green mussels can be used to improve the surface and pattern of ceramics.

Ceramics made from green mussel shells. Thailand's Inventors' Day 2025

Assoc Prof Pimthong worked with fishermen in Sri Racha who were paid 1,000 baht per trip to transport green mussel waste. After the shells are cleaned, they are soaked in alkaline water for a week. When the green organic substances came off, the shells turn white which is then grinded and pieces sorted by size. The calcium powder from the shells is then mixed in ceramic clay.

"Large-sized calcium powder provides texture and gloss unlike other materials, and small-size calcium powder is mixed with ceramic clay like calcium carbonate, the main material of ceramics."

This research project gained interest from a 5-star hotel chain that wanted researchers to produce ceramic glasses for them. Meanwhile, ceramic earrings sold out at Thailand Inventors' Day 2025 and the team received orders from jewellery brands.

Assoc Prof Pimthong hopes that the research team can work with state agencies and communities to help improve the conditions and livelihood of communities.

"We can work with hotels and turn seashell waste from hotel buffets to ceramic plates, bowls or cups. Our ultimate goal is to work with state agencies and communities to encourage tourists to produce their own ceramic souvenirs to take home. This will bring income and help improve the economy of the community."

Earrings made from green mussel shells National Research Council of Thailand

INVENTION: Lotus Stalk Bags

INVENTOR: Puttipat Kitithanawatthanapong, chief executive officer of Thai Moradok International

As a graduate student at the Faculty of Home Economics Technology at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi, Puttipat was interested in handicrafts products. When working with craftsmen, he noticed that lotus stalks were discarded after flowers were cut off.

Piles of discarded lotus stalks rotted and caused a foul smell. Some villagers even burn lotus stalks which leads to smoke. Puttipat decided to conduct research to find a way to reuse the dried stalks.

"I developed a softener to soften dried lotus stalks and a water repellent innovation that can prevent fungus, so that the stalks can be woven and become an element of Moradok bags. These innovations made Thai Moradok International gain recognition after we won an award at Thailand Research Expo 2023 from the National Research Council of Thailand," explained Puttipat.

As a pioneer of lotus stalk handicrafts, Thai Moradok International won several international awards including the gold medal at the 2022 Kaohsiung International Invention and Design Expo in Taiwan and Best Invention-international Award at the 2024 International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition in Malaysia.

Puttipat Kitithanawatthanapong, CEO of Thai Moradok International. Thailand's Inventors' Day 2025

Last year, Moradok won the gold medal at 2024 Japan Design, Idea and Invention Expo for RFID fabric innovation.

"I developed a bag with RFID fabric which can block radio frequency waves. I came up with RFID fabrics because a customer told me that she was worried about Near Field Communication fraud where criminals secretly scan credit cards which use contactless payment technology to deduct money from cardholders carrying cards in public. The RFID fabric is designed to be a part of Moradok bags," said Puttipat.

And after seven years in the handicraft business, he confessed that the biggest challenge is working with the craftspeople.

"I once received 100 pieces of poor quality. I had to talk to the craftswoman to find out the reason and she told me that the work schedule was too rushed. She did not have time to work on woven pieces. I learned the villagers had to participate in all activities in their community such as weddings or ordination ceremonies. Hence, I had to compromise and plan working schedules for them," said Puttipat.

Handbags made from lotus stalks. Thailand's Inventors' Day 2025

Moradok works with communities in several provinces such as Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon and Sa Kaeo. Making lotus stalk bags can bring income and improve the quality of life of villagers.

Puttipat currently plans to market Moradok products in China and the US. Moradok will also discuss plans for a collaborative project in June with a Chinese entrepreneur.

"Our goal is to launch products that feature Thai traditional techniques and materials and market them abroad. Our products are not limited to only handicrafts, we extended to food and Thai herbal products and hope people will learn more about them."

Puttipat Kitithanawatthanapong, CEO of Thai Moradok International. Thai Moradok International