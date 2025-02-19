Kites ready to take flight over Pattaya skies

Myriad vibrant kites of various designs will be soaring over the blue sky above Chon Buri's most famous beach for five days during Pattaya International Kite On The Beach 2025, from Feb 26 until March 2.

Organised by Central Pattana in collaboration with Pattaya, the annual event kicks off the "Summer Invitation" campaign which urges everyone to head outside and have fun with the festival that promises to bring Thailand's longest kite parade, spanning over 1km along the beach in front of Central Pattaya.

Set to delight both Thai and international visitors will be an impressive display of over 150 international kites crafted by professional kite makers from six countries -- Australia, Switzerland, France, Cambodia, Germany and Thailand.

Ready to fly fancy kites from Thailand will be Thaitan Kite Team Thailand, a leading professional kite performance team. The colourful creations will paint the sky with wonder, set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya's coastline daily from 11am to 6pm. There will also be a kite performance from Taiwan daily at 4pm.

A special highlight to add a charming touch to the Pattaya sky this year will be beloved characters from popular comic strip Peanuts. Prepare to see giant kites, each measuring over 12m, featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Woodstock.

The festival isn't just about kites but also a summer celebration. Visitors are also invited to enjoy photo opportunities with Snoopy and kites throughout Central Pattaya and indulge in their favourite dishes from over 50 street food stalls at the Kite Food Market.

Central X members who spend 3,000 baht or more can join a special Snoopy Kite Painting workshop, free of charge. Seats are limited.