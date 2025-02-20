PELUPO Festival in Chon Buri unveils full line-up

On March 14 and 15, the PELUPO Festival is back bigger than ever. The highly anticipated festival promises an unforgettable weekend of live music, culture and community at its stunning new location at Treasure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri.

Set against a breathtaking natural backdrop, this year's festival offers the perfect escape for music lovers, featuring an electrifying line-up of international icons, indie favourites and rising stars across multiple genres.

Following the first wave of artist announcements in November, PELUPO has unveiled its full line-up, delivering an impressive mix of jazz, indie, electronic and alternative sounds.

The festival kicks off on March 14 with a soulful journey through jazz, funk and R&B. The headliner of the day will be multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Corinne Bailey Rae, whose timeless hits like Put Your Records On have captivated audiences worldwide.

Other artists performing on this day include festival favourites Tahiti 80, who return with their signature French indie-pop charm and Hiromi's Sonicwonder, the legendary Japanese jazz pianist who will bring virtuosic energy alongside Depapepe, a dynamic acoustic guitar duo.

Adding to the magic will be Thailand's Unda Alunda, who showcases his masterful guitar skills, and 19-year-old Australian sensation Matthew Ifield, who will deliver smooth, Sinatra-style vocals.

Multi-talented producer and instrumentalist Ginger Root, known for his nostalgic yet modern sound, will also grace the stage once again, while British jazz and electronic fusionist Alfa Mist will close out the night with his distinctive blend of styles.

The festival continues on March 15, with an exciting mix of indie, folk, electronic and alternative.

Headlining this day will be Austin-based multi-platinum indie pop artist Dayglow, known for his infectious melodies, alongside The Paper Kites, the beloved folk-rock band from Melbourne, and a highly anticipated reunion with London's electro-soul duo Honne returning to Thailand to serenade fans.

The energy on this day also includes the unique sounds of Dengue Fever, an American band that blends traditional Khmer music with psychedelic rock, and viral sensation Yung Kai, whose hit single Blue has taken the music world by storm.

The line-up also features Autograf, an electronic duo known for their house beats and Boiler Room-style energy, and Lao indie-R&B artist JUST", whose fusion of neo-soul and jazzy pop brings a fresh new sound. Bangkok's alternative rock scene will be well represented by TOFU, a four-piece band making waves on the gig circuit. Beyond the stellar performances, PELUPO 2025 offers a fully immersive festival experience.

Attendees can enjoy a dedicated kids area, making it a family-friendly destination, while food lovers can explore a carefully curated selection of local and international culinary delights.

The festival also features interactive art installations, fringe activities and creative spaces, providing plenty of entertainment beyond music. A strong commitment to sustainability remains at the heart of PELUPO, with eco-conscious initiatives designed to reduce waste, promote responsible sourcing and minimise environmental impact.

Having received the All At Once Sustainability Award last year, the festival continues to set new industry standards for environmentally responsible live events.