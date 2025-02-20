Explore Turkey with Siam Society

Siam Society is organising a 11-night trip to Turkey's Black Sea and southeastern regions, from May 12-23.

This will be an unforgettable journey through breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and ancient history. Participants will explore the Black Sea region, renowned for its lush northern coast, misty forests and picturesque villages, where fertile lands support thriving tea plantations and hazelnut farms.

Highlights include Trabzon, a city shaped by Byzantine and Ottoman influences; the iconic Sumela Monastery perched dramatically on a cliff; and the serene Uzungöl, an alpine lake nestled among verdant mountains.

Then, continue south to Southeastern Turkey, a region steeped in history and culture, to discover Gaziantep's world-famous pistachio baklava, savoury kebabs and the remarkable Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

The itinerary also includes stops at Mount Nemrut, where colossal stone statues overlook stunning mountain landscapes; and Şanlıurfa, known as the "City of Prophets" and home to Göbekli Tepe, the world's oldest known temple complex.

In Mardin, admire its golden-stone architecture, panoramic views of the Mesopotamian plains, and iconic landmarks like the Deyrulzafaran Monastery and the Great Mosque. Conducted by Eileen Deeley, this carefully curated expedition offers a perfect blend of natural beauty, historical treasures and culinary delights, promising an extraordinary adventure through Turkey's most captivating regions.

The fee is 188,000 baht (184,000 baht for members).