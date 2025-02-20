'Beyond The Simple' features extraordinary art from ordinary materials

Art lovers are invited to discover the extraordinary in simplicity during "Beyond The Simple", which is running at Richard Koh Fine Art, until March 8.

This is a solo exhibition by Thai artist Fasang Navaaran reputed for his ability to transform everyday materials into striking works of art, reflecting his belief in the beauty of simplicity and the hidden potential within the mundane.

His artistic practice centres on integrating ordinary objects -- cardboard, discarded wood and overlooked materials -- into thoughtful compositions that elevate the commonplace.

By employing fundamental elements such as form, line, colour and space, his work uncovers a distinctive charm, inviting viewers to see the familiar through a new lens.

Guided by the philosophy that true beauty emerges from simplicity, the artist distils materials and concepts to their purest essence. His geometric forms and minimal structures convey abstract ideas with clarity and harmony, underscoring his dedication to minimalism as both an aesthetic and expressive tool.

Through continuous learning and refinement, he explores these themes, remaining deeply committed to the concepts that inspire him. He considers transforming the ordinary into art as an expression of optimism and a celebration of hidden beauty in everyday life.

Fasang's work has been showcased internationally, including at the Biennale Internationale d'Art Non Objectif in France (2013) and various exhibitions in Thailand, Paris and Poland. Today, he continues to explore new directions in his art from his base in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Richard Koh Fine Art is on the 9th floor of Peterson Building on Sukhumvit Road between sois 26 and 28, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm.