Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Chim Chim

Since joining Kaleido Lifestyle as culinary director last year, chef Mario Tolentino has infused Chim Chim’s menu with his culinary philosophy: A commitment to sustainability, seasonality and storytelling through food.

The refreshed menu highlights Chim Chim’s playful approach to dining. Breakfast, a cornerstone of its all-day offerings, features options like the Salmon Benedict, pairing smoked salmon and poached eggs with crispy hash browns, sautéed spinach, ikura and hollandaise. The Crab omelet brings together lump crab meat, fragrant yellow curry, crispy shallots and a fresh herb salad for a bold start to the day. For a sweet touch, the French toast, drizzled with kaya custard, pineapple, sesame seeds and maple syrup, is irresistible.

Chim Chim’s 48-hour slow-fermented, naturally leavened, wood-fired New York-style pizzas take centrestage in the new menu. Among the highlights are the Pepperoni pizza and Maui Wauwi, Chim Chim’s take on a Hawaiian pizza featuring crispy pork belly, Thai pork rinds, jalapeños and pineapple. Other standouts are the Charred tiger prawns cooked with smoky N'duja paste, lemon and garlic, and served atop Chim Chim’s signature sourdough pizza bread. The Fried chili chicken burger offers crispy chicken thigh, peanut satay sauce and green papaya slaw. The Thai young coconut parfait is served in a whole coconut. Wash them down with signature drinks like the Black & White and the Coco Coff.

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

The Michelin-starred Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu, at The Okura Prestige Bangkok is serving its “Winter Guestronomic Journey”. The seasonal menu is a sartorial experience for the senses.

Chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo has embraced the season’s palette transforming the finest ingredients into haute cuisine that evoke warmth, artful flourish and joy. The Jean Larnaudie foie gras is presented with a delicate touch, its velvety richness complemented by the earthy notes of artichoke, the warmth of toasted brioche and the subtle tang of 24-months aged Gruyere. The Koji-grilled sawara is infused with smoked mussels, Yama enoki and vadouvan, a spice mix not foreign to the chef. The Hokkaido botan ebi is enhanced with winter truffle, gnocchi and enveloped in the rich embrace of nantua, the classic French sauce consisting of béchamel and crayfish butter.

The Ranou hen egg in cocotte offers the earthiness of king shiitake, red hen egg, aged black vinegar and corn béchamel. The European saddle of venison is a centrepiece of winter feasting and is served with winter chard, parsnip shiro miso and black lemon. As always, the Hakata Amaou strawberry is transformed into a sweet dénouement, harmonised with Cha-Am lemon custard, mille feuille ice cream and an almond sablé.

Front Room

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok’s modern Thai restaurant's new menu concentrates on the south of Thailand. Available for dinner until April 30, the southern Thai tasting menu includes a glass of house wine.

Newly-appointed chef de cuisine Athiti "Aon" Moungthong's menu unfolds in four courses. Begin with nibbles of Khanom jeeb goong or prawn dumpling with curry paste; khao yum, the popular-in-Bangkok southern-style rice salad; Khanom jeen gaeng pu or rice vermicelli with spicy crab curry; and Moo satay or Thai-style pork satay with peanut sauce. The southern favourite of Bakkut the or the Chinese herbal soup with wagyu short rib is also on the menu as is the Peek gai yud sai or stuffed chicken wing with crispy shallots.

Mains include Goong gor lae as opposed to the poular chicken version; Naam phrik ka-la pla in see yang or traditional Southern-style relish with grilled mackerel; and Wai kua or octopus in coconut broth with lemongrass. End with Som jeed or kumquat sorbet with pineapple and honey jelly and Cha chak roti grob or Southern Thai tea pudding with crispy roti and milk foam.

Shio

Kimpton Kitalay Samui’s sushi bar returns until May 9. Shio, which means “sea tides” in Japanese, first arrived at Kimpton Kitalay Samui in October last year offering a modern take on Japanese gastronomy. Helmed by chef Wacharun "Run" Imarramsak from the popular Bangkok omakase, In The Mood For Love, the pop-up offers premium fish imported from Japan.

From buttery Chu-toro to delicate Hamachi, every piece is carefully selected to maximise taste and tenderness. Chef Run presents an assortment of fun, flavourful and finely crafted Japanese delights, including his iconic rolls, which burst with colour and flavour. Signature options include Wave Rider, which is barbecued eel, shrimp tempura and ebiko wrapped with avocado; High Tide or scallop and ebiko topped with seared crab meat; and Samui Song or barbecued eel, cream cheese, crab, cucumber and ebiko.

Shio also offers thinly-sliced salmon sashimi with ponzu sauce and Maguro kimchi or fresh tuna sashimi marinated in spicy kimchi, mouth-watering main courses including Gindara saikyo yaki or grilled black cod with miso and Chirashi don as well as a sublime selection of sashimi and nigiri.

The pop-up has expanded its repertoire with four exclusive new dishes like Shiromi ponzu, a delicate dish of thinly-sliced shiromi sashimi paired with zesty ponzu sauce; Tide turner, a delightful roll of BBQ eel, cream cheese, and cucumber topped with sesame and teriyaki sauce; Ocean heat, a spicy and bold combination of salmon and cucumber elegantly finished with sesame; and Scallop shore, a roll featuring scallop, cucumber, ebiko and spicy sauce.

Igniv

Blending European spring flavours with local ingredients, inspired by the awakening of nature and the vibrant energy of the season, sums up the new seasonal menu at Igniv Bangkok. The "Spring Menu" symbolises the start of new beginnings and embraces the awakening of plants and flowers in Switzerland.

Available from March 3 to June 2, the Spring Menu includes rhubarb, corns, peas, eggplants and asparagus. These are complemented by Thailand’s ingredients, such as coconut — used from its flesh, milk and coconut flower juice, cascara and cacao from the North, and cacao from the East.

"In Switzerland, spring is not only when plants and flowers come to life, but also when people come together. It reminds me of farmer's markets, where communities gather, fresh produce fills the stalls, and the energy of the season returns after winter. For this menu, we bring that spirit to life by reimagining classic European spring vegetables, pairing them with intriguing local ingredients, creating new combinations that push the boundaries of our past Spring creations," said Arne Riehn, head chef at Igniv Bangkok.

The experience includes 19 handcrafted dishes served around a cosmopolitan fine-dining sharing experience rooted in Swiss origins and a respect for locality. A vegan, vegetarian, a la carte or kids’ menu is also available.