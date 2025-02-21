Best gets better

Since the mid-18th century, Vacheron Constantin's pursuit of horological excellence has achieved many milestones.

The maison highlights its heritage in a new campaign titled "The Quest", which is a part of the 270th anniversary celebrations throughout 2025.

The watchmaking epic began in 1755, when Jean-Marc Vacheron signed on his first apprentice, establishing a workshop in Geneva with an intention to hand down his know-how.

His grandson Jacques Barthélémi and business partner François Constantin renamed the company and a new era as Vacheron et Constantin began in 1819.

In a letter between them, Constantin wrote: "Do better if possible and that is always possible," which became the brand's motto that resonates to this very day.

Tracing the quest for technical excellence, its archives recorded the first complication in 1790. Over the centuries, Vacheron Constantin has mastered the entire technical spectrum and built up a reputation for sophisticated grand complications.

Pocket watches particularly showcase the mechanical ensembles such as one from 1918 featuring a chronograph, grande and petite sonnerie, as well as a quarter and half-quarter repeater. Presented in a chased gold case, the chiming pocket watch was commissioned by James Ward Packard, co-founder of America's pre-eminent Packard Motor Company.

In 1929, the Swiss expatriate community presented King Fouad 1 of Egypt with a yellow gold and enamel pocket watch with 12 complications. In 1946, his son King Farouk 1 was also gifted a Vacheron Constantin pocket watch featuring 14 complications.

The expertise in engineering grand complications is elevated at Les Cabinotiers department, dedicated to crafting unique pieces.

A technical tour de force, Les Cabinotiers Reference 57260 marked Vacheron Constantin's 260th anniversary in 2015.

It took eight years to develop this intricate pocket watch with a total of 57 complications, including a Hebraic perpetual calendar. This paid off as master watchmakers -- Micke Pintus, Yannick Pintus and Jean-Luc Perrin -- received the Special Jury Prize at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) in 2015.

The trio then developed Les Cabinotiers – The Berkley Grand Complication with 63 complications as a sequel, unveiled in 2024.

The quest for exceptional wristwatches has, for example, rendered the Tour de l'île, created on the occasion of the brand's 250th anniversary in 2005.

This model with a double-sided display and 16 complications -- including a minute repeater, a second time zone and the equation of time -- earned the maison the top prize at the GPHG 2005.

The number of complications was increased to 23 in the Les Cabinotiers Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication 3600, which was awarded the Mechanical Exception Watch Prize at the GPHG 2017.

This complicated timepiece allows for the reading of civil, solar and sidereal time, each powered by its own gear train, while six barrels guarantee three weeks of power.

In the first quarter of the 21st century, the quest for horological excellence continues with a strong track record at the GPHG competitions, which began in 2001.

Besides being the first and fifth recipient of the Aiguille d'Or Grand Prix, or best-in-show award, Vacheron Constantin triumphed in various categories, including Innovation as well as Calendar and Astronomy, reinforcing its maxim to keep on doing better.