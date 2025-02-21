Latest season of The White Lotus now streaming
PUBLISHED : 21 Feb 2025 at 04:00

The cast of The White Lotus. photo:
The eight-episode third season of HBO's Emmy-winning original series The White Lotus premiered on Monday. The social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.

The new season of The White Lotus stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola and Lek Patravadi, among others.

The first season, which premiered in July 2021, was set in Hawaii and received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and had 10 wins, the most of any programme that year, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and had five wins.

The White Lotus Season 3 is created, written and directed by Mike White.

