Your horoscope for Feb 21-27

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Just when you're about to resolve one problem, life's already brewing up your next challenge. However, this also brings opportunities to enhance skills and expand your network. Work-related travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are on the cards. Business owners, a complex tool and technique can significantly boost your sales.

(₿) You may receive valuable insider information or a heartfelt gift. You find it easier to keep track of your spending and savings. You learn more about personal finance and investment. An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or informal work could arise.

(♥) Despite busy schedules, your love life remains strong. Your relationship could be heading towards a serious step. Expect discussions about moving in together, getting engaged, planning your wedding or mapping out your shared future.

(⚤) A sudden romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related event is on the cards. However, you two may try to keep quiet about it to avoid being gossiped about. If you're casually dating someone, they may want a serious relationship.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Be ready for challenging assignments. You manage your energy level, work relationships and priorities well. You'll likely become a go-to decision-maker and peacemaker of the office. New job opportunities may come your way. Make sure to review all the details carefully to avoid any irreversible decisions.

(₿) You attend more social events to meet many new acquaintances. They may bring opportunities in the future. Investors may notice golden opportunities in unstable markets.

(♥) Your partner may feel neglected because you have a busy work schedule and active social life. You may also unintentionally send mixed signals or appear more distant than you intend. Schedule quality time together to strengthen your bond and avoid misunderstandings.

(⚤) You meet new admirers IRL and online but none impress much. You know what you want and you're not settling for less. You're willing to wait for your person with patience and hope.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You can handle any tricky tasks and even the most high-maintenance people. Your diplomatic superpowers will transform conflicts and drama into a peaceful and easy discourse. Higher-ups will entrust you with sensitive documents and training newcomers. Be prepared for unexpected work travel, pitches and negotiations.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work could arise. Beware of financial conflicts with people close to you. Clear agreements can prevent misunderstandings. Be extra careful with loan requests and investment offers; someone may try to take advantage of you.

(♥) Expect to experience small disagreements and confusion in your relationship. You two know how to resolve issues constructively and amicably. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and shamed for it.

(⚤) Romance may blossom with someone you've previously overlooked or someone outside your usual type. Keep an open mind and heart, for love may surprise you. If you're having a forbidden or inappropriate relationship, brace yourself for a rude wake-up call.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) An opportunity to move to another department or secure a new job is on the cards. However, don't forget to pay attention to the tasks before you during this transition period. Don't think about what the future holds too much. A miscommunication may upset your colleague or supervisor.

(₿) You'll be able to cover your basic needs without any trouble, although savings might take a back seat. The urge to keep up with the latest trends and treat yourself might be too strong Don't be too hard on yourself and you can get back to savings mode whenever it feels right.

(♥) You and your partner understand each other's love languages, leading to a deeper and more intimate bond. A dream you two share may come true. If your baby is due soon, they will arrive without complications.

(⚤) If you're getting to know someone, you two may soon go Facebook official as a new couple. If you're not seeing anyone, you may meet someone interesting through a hobby or at an event for like-minded people.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You may be asked to revise an assignment several times. You do more than your colleagues. It's unfair but you don't know how to bring it up. If you have to deal with clients in the flesh or online, use your words wisely. Even minor mix-ups can turn into major problems. A senior offers valuable advice and practical tips on how to recharge your batteries.

(₿) Beware of financial conflicts with loved ones but amicable solutions are within reach. Investors may decide to cut small losses to recalibrate their portfolios. You'll be able to cover all your essential bills. Avoid lending money or trying your luck with gambling.

(♥) You two don't get to spend downtime together, due to conflicting schedules. Romance scammers with too-good-to-be-true profiles many slide into your DMs.

(⚤) You might cross paths with someone who bears a striking resemblance to your ideal partner or a past love. While the connection may feel magnetic, take time to get to know them. Let your intuition guide you beyond surface charm and first impressions.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) New professional connections come your way and soon new opportunities will also. Complicated tasks and office conflicts are manageable. You have an opportunity to show leadership and inspire others. A group project seems destined for success and your team may get to go out and celebrate.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on your past investments or efforts. Small gifts or treats from friends and family members save you some cash. A good fortune may be yours but it may come with hidden costs and paperwork.

(♥) Couples make big decisions in life together. They may not see eye to eye on everything but they will work together towards a happy medium. They have mutual respect for each other and share laughter. They treat each other the same whether at home or in public.

(⚤) You may meet a heartstopper when you least expect to. However, your friend may also have a crush on them. You may have to choose either this possible relationship or your friendship. Whatever you decide, trust that it's the right choice.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you happily busy and full of energy and creativity. New work projects could mean more cash flowing into your pocket. Your quick wit helps you adapt to new work systems and approaches with impressive efficiency. Entrepreneurs, your product or service might catch the attention of customers outside Thailand.

(₿) Refunds or insurance payouts finally find their way to your account. Trust your gut when it comes to money decisions. You'll smoothly handle any debts or financial obligations, and still have some money left over to enjoy. Be mindful of your belongings while travelling abroad.

(♥) Expect a revival or positive transformation in your relationship. You and your partner may resolve old issues, compromise more constructively and connect on a deeper level.

(⚤) You meet new people in real life and online while keeping your options open. You're happily living your best single life while exploring what kind of relationship and person is right for you.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Learning new tools will come easily to you and you'll be using them like second nature in no time. You'll be so smooth with handling drama and difficult or toxic people that you should be teaching classes on it. Managing your priorities, resources and expectations will be smoother than you think. Someone in a higher position may even entrust you with a confidential assignment.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on your past investments or efforts. An unexpected small gain or gift may be yours. You'll experience a smoother flow with your finances, making it easier for you to take care of financial obligations and indulge in some small luxuries.

(♥) Finding equilibrium between your individual pursuits and your relationship will be easier. Improved communication and mutual understanding with your partner may lead to positive developments in your relationship. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) You get to know several potential lovers in the flesh and online. Your friend or someone you're familiar with may confess their love for you. They are all interesting to you in different ways. Your inner voice will guide you to clarity.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Sudden schedule shifts and tight deadlines may catch many off guard but will be no problem to you. They may even provide opportunities to shine and demonstrate your abilities. Your knack for explaining complicated things clearly and concisely will help you navigate conflicts and work relationships with ease. Regulatory or legal hurdles could bring valuable lessons.

(₿) You may exceed your income expectations. Whether you're selling your own assets or someone else's, you should close a deal soon. You'll be able to grow your savings while treating yourself and your loved ones to much-deserved fun. An older lady, perhaps like a friendly auntie or big sis, may come through with an exciting money-making opportunity.

(♥) Couples may have to adjust to something new but they will always support each other. They may not get to much spend downtime together but they make the most of it.

(⚤) You might meet someone who instantly catches your eye. They might seem like your ideal match, ticking all the boxes, with a stellar profile to boot. They might even remind you of the best parts of your past relationships. However, be sure to look out for red flags.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) A sudden drop in workforce and unexpected tight deadlines might significantly increase your workload and extend your working hours. But this is your chance to shine and show how capable you are of handling pressure and priorities. Get ready to think on your feet, as an impromptu presentation or pitch is on the cards.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Your wallet's worst enemy is super convincing influencer reviews. Ditch Yolo for Yono. Or else, you may buy something that you're going to regret later.

(♥) A few playful disagreements and friendly competitions can be expected. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and pressured to choose one and let the other go. If you're hesitant, you may end up with none.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know your crush one-on-one is on the cards. Just enjoy getting to know them without expecting too much or trying too much. If you try to impress them, they may be turned off.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You'll get better at reading the room and you'll work well with your teammates and others. All your presentations and ideas are going to work out beautifully. You may get picked to be the next in line for a key role totally out of the blue. A significant contract with a government agency or international company awaits entrepreneurs.

(₿) You spend more money on attending social events. The more people you know, the more opportunities come your way. Remember to double-check all your online transactions and be wary of unusual requests or links. Scammers may use new phishing tricks.

(♥) Couples make big decisions in life together. They don't agree on everything but maintain mutual respect with one another. They are also each other's sources of support and safe space. Sweet and cosy moments with your partner are on the cards.

(⚤) A close family friend or an elder in your family plays a matchmaker and introduces you to someone they think is a perfect match. You wonder if you should choose someone you like or someone your family likes.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) You'll have great opportunities to expand your work network and make valuable connections. You quickly learn new tech tools and start using them like it's your second nature. You usually finish tasks before the punch-out time but a colleague may for help.

(₿) You're likely to see some good results from investments you've put your time and money into. Small gifts or treats from friends and family members help save some cash. An old contact may give you valuable insider information about an upcoming job opening or lucrative investment prospect. Check all the details before you decide anything.

(♥) Your couple time might be shorter than usual. You and your partner might have more misunderstandings and mismatched expectations. Take extra time to talk things through together. Getting things out in the open will make your bond even stronger.

(⚤) Travelling or dating apps might spark a sizzling romance. Just remember that even the hottest flames can fizzle. Keep your heart open but your expectations grounded.