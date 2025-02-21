Guru's Weekly Buzz: Feb 21-27

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Chefs collab / Wanayook x The Bombay Canteen / Feb 22

The Michelin-starred Wanayook joins forces with India's The Bombay Canteen to bring over the eclectic flavors of Mumbai to Bangkok on Feb 22. Chefs Chalee Kader and Hussain Shahzad will celebrated the fails, faves and feasts at this dinner. Chef Shahzad will bring some of The Bombay Canteen’s favourites to the table. Expect dishes like Sev puri, a Bombay street food favourite with cured sea bass, green mango chutney and lime chundo; Chakli with Parmesan and Schezwan chutney; Podi beef tartare with dehydrated dosa crisps, tamarind ponzu dressing, garlic podi and smoked egg yolk; Crab locho with corn custard, scallion chutney and aged pepper cheese; and Duck xacuti or Squash blossom sansav, both served with the late chef Floyd Cardoz’s Sunday pilaf and market beans foogath. To wrap it up on a sweet note, there’s Coffee rasgulla sundae with salted caramel, Old Monk rum crémeux and almond brittle. Visit the restaurant's website.

Bar takeover / Bar Us x Wing Lei Bar / Feb 27

Head mixologist Mark Lloyd of Wing Lei Bar at the Wynn Palace Macau will be taking over Bar Us, for one night only, on Feb 27. Drawing on his industrial chemistry and distilling background, Lloyd will feature repurposed ingredients and global spices to present an unpredictable drinks roster that embodies Wing Lei Bar’s philosophy of “limitless cocktails", engaging both drinks industry nerds and novices alike. Both bars are celebrated for their scientific approach to mixology, utilising curated distillates, tinctures and infusions to create culinary-inspired cocktails.

Feel the bass / Sin Rooftop Bar / Feb 22

Get ready for an electrifying night as Karty & Friends, a DJ and producer known for his hard-hitting bass music brings his high-energy party to Sin Rooftop Bar on Feb 22. Start with great music and an electric atmosphere from the house DJs set against the stunning rooftop views. The Karty & Friends Party takes over, transforming Sin Rooftop Bar into the ultimate party destination. The celebration continues at Lost & Found, where the energy and music will keep the night into the early hours. Visit Megatix or Ticketmelon for tickets.

Visiting therapist / Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok At Chao Phraya River / Until Feb 28

Unlock the brain’s full potential with Sophie Hascher, a neuroscientist and wellness expert dedicated to enhancing mental clarity, emotional balance and brain health, at the Urban Wellness Centre. Through guided sessions, Hascher uses the insights from brain mapping to improve brain activity, promote better sleep and foster emotional wellbeing.

Mardi Gras / Paradise Lost / March 1

Experience the vibrant spirit of New Orleans as Paradise Lost at Siam@Siam Design Hotel Bangkok transforms into Mardi Gras paradise. On March 1, join the electrifying celebration filled with festive flavours, traditional cocktails and all the revelry of Bourbon Street. Feast on an array of culinary delights at four food stations, each featuring an iconic dish: Jambalaya, Shrimp etouffée, Po’Boy and Beignets. The iconic Hurricane cocktail will also be on the menu at Hurricane Stations. Savour the Mango Strawberry Daiquiri or Ramos Gin Fizz. There will also be a DJ and mask and bead giveaways, with parade-inspired festivities.

Six-hands dinner / Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu / March 1

On March 1 at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu of The Okura Prestige Bangkok, chefs Deepanker Khosla of Haoma, Rick Dingen of Jampa and Gerard Villaret Horcajo of Elements will collaborate to create an eight-course dinner, showcasing the synergy of their culinary styles. Diners can expect a symphony of flavours, textures and aromas, as each dish reflects the chef’s shared passion for ingredients and techniques. Visit the hotel's website.

For Japanophiles / Tops / Until March 4

Get your Japan fix at "Discover Japan: Flavours Of The 4 Islands", which runs until March 4 at participating Tops, Tops Food Hall and Tops Daily. Find the best products from Japan's four main islands: Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku and Kyushu. There are about 2,200 items to choose from in various categories from the prized Wagyu beef, premium cheeses, shoyu ramen, high-end fruits (you know how meticulous Japanese are with them), seafood to zero-calorie jelly. Visit the website.

EAT

Seasonal menu / Salathip Thai Restaurant / Until March 31

Shangri-La Bangkok's Salathip Thai Restaurant's chef de cuisine Yanavit Theerasomboonkun crafts a delectable seasonal menu showcasing the flavours of Phuket lobster. Choose from a variety of delicious options, including: Charcoal-grilled Phuket lobster with two Thai sauces, Phuket lobster in southern-style rich curry with sweet potatoes and Phuket lobster salad with Songkhla mini mango and coconut milk. Available for dinner until March 31. Visit the hotel's website.

Local chocolate / Meliá Chiang Mai

A cart brimming with Thai-inspired chocolate bars, featuring unique flavours ranging from "Mango Chili" and "Massaman Peanut Curry" to "Thai Tea" and "Khao Soi Curry", has trundled into Meliá Chiang Mai in support of local sustainable farmers. The hotel has joined forces with boutique chocolatier Siamaya, a Chiang Mai-based bean-to-bar chocolatier. The chocolate-laden cart is permanently stationed at the entrance of the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Laan Na Kitchen. The selection of dark chocolate varieties range from "Hill Coffee And Pomelo" and "Thai Bullet Chili" to "Tom Kha Coconut Curry". In addition to milk chocolate bars such as "Durian", "Orange Cranberry And Almond", "Banana" and "Masala Chai", the cart also offers "Pumpkin Pie" white chocolate. Visit the hotel's website.

BBQ and chill / ABar Rooftop

ABar Rooftop at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park will host the “BBQ Grill & Chill”, a dining experience where smoky aromas, sizzling flavours, innovative cocktails and breathtaking city views come together. Indulge in a curated selection of dishes designed to elevate your barbecue experience, like Grilled eggplant Parmigiana, Grilled Korean beef ribs, BBQ pork ribs, Grilled half baby chicken, Grilled squid tentacles, Grilled minced beef and cheek slider burger, Tom yum fried chicken and Fish goujon. Visit the hotel's website.

New chef / Biscotti

Giuseppe Bonura is the new chef at Biscotti at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. From the historic city of Syracusa in Sicily, chef Bonura brings a contemporary Italian dining experience that blends the essence of his homeland with modern culinary techniques. Drawing inspiration from his Sicilian heritage, particularly fresh seafood, and the artistry of handmade pasta, chef Bonura incorporates innovative cooking methods to ensure authenticity in every dish. Biscotti’s new menu includes dishes like Panzanella alla Siciliana, a refreshing organic tomato salad with almond cream, pine nuts and balsamic red onion; Arancini or Sicilian-style croquettes stuffed with beef ragu and Caciocavallo cheese, served with a spicy tomato sauce; and Risotto al branzino, a fragrant Italian risotto with sea bass. For mains, the Pan-fried sea bass is served with spelt, mussels, clams and artichoke in a rich prawn bisque. To end on a sweet note, Mandarin cannolo offers a delightful combination of orange ricotta, mandarin compote and hazelnut ice cream. Visit the hotel's website.

STUFF

Gifts galore / Montblanc

To celebrate The Year Of The Snake, Montblanc has launched an assortment of gifts. In addition to the auspicious colour of gold, the assortment features touches of an elegant jade color, inspired by Celadon and the craft of jade carving. Functional yet sentimental, each piece is intended to inspire their recipient to leave their own indelible mark and embrace the upcoming year with their Montblanc companions in tow. Available in stores and online.

Capsule collection / Ariana Grande X Swarovski

Swarovski recently unveiled its first creative collaboration with global brand ambassador and face of the brand, Ariana Grande. Co-created by the pop icon and Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert, the new Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection celebrates the joy of self-expression and is inspired by a deep love of music, reflected in musical notes and hearts. Channeling Ariana’s spirit and infused with Swarovski’s joyful extravagance, the 16-piece collection includes bracelets and earrings inspired by musical notes fashioned from a continuous flow of flawless crystals in a variety of cuts and settings, a whimsical tiara and a showpiece heart pendant. The Ariana Grande x Swarovski Capsule collection is available in select stores and online.

New single / NXSTY

NXSTY is a name many immediately recognise in the trap, bass and house scene. From those filthy basslines and gritty signatures, NXSTY returns with his latest single, “Real Bad Man” out on Boom Records. Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, the young prodigy has been crafting his distinct sound since the age of 14, blending his love for hip-hop with a heavy trap influence. In “Real Bad Man”, NXSTY opens his doors once again to lure those trap enthusiasts with his hypnotising and dark instrumentals. With evocative lyrics taking centrestage, offering a reminder of life’s impermanence. The single follows a string of NXSTY’s past hard-hitting releases, including bass house heater “Pecadora” with Cheyenne Giles via Dim Mak. NXSTY will be joining forces with Hekler for the upcoming single "Tear It Down", set to drop on March 28 via Disciple. Listen to the single on Spotify and SoundCloud.

Beary cutesy / Casetify x Butterbear

Casetify has introduced a collaboration with Butterbear. The bear brings "springtime bakery" as the theme for a collection of tech accessories. The bear shows up in adorable actions such as eating doughnuts, chasing butterflies and picnicking in a tulip field. Find her as phone charms, grip stand and cases for iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, iPad and Macbook. Or you can go big with a Buttebear Bundle set that combines a case and a grip stand. They are available in limited numbers at The Emsphere and Siam Paragon branches.

Spring fabrics / Jim Thompson's Spring 2025 Home Furnishings Collections

Jim Thompson launches its spring 2025 home furnishings collections from three brands at Siri Sala Private Thai Villa. Fabrics and patterns from Jim Thompson, No.9 Thompson and Fox Linton highlight contemporary multicultural narratives and designs while combining Thai heritage and craftsmanship, design and sophistication. Matmi II, part of Jim Thompson’s Spring Collection, reinterprets Thailand’s traditional tie-dye techniques with handwoven craftsmanship, blending regional artistry with contemporary patterns. The Earthbound Collection reinterprets Jim Thompson’s iconic 1990s handwoven silk designs into fabrics, woven from solution-dyed polypropylene yarns for durability. The Flair Collection by Gert Voorjans for celebrates the Silk Road’s heritage with bold colours, intricate patterns and refined fabrics. Under the direction of Richard Smith, No.9 Thompson introduces a fresh and relaxed sophistication to interiors, with prints inspired by his watercolour artistry and the vibrant aesthetics of North Africa. Last but not least, Fox Linton’s new collection focuses on natural yarns and understated refinement, blending British and European influences.

STAY

Luxury stay / Elite Havens, Koh Samui

Elite Havens, a luxury villa rental and management provider is offering a 15% discount on a luxury private villa with an ocean view or a lush mountain backdrop in Koh Samui. Overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Elite Havens luxury villas offer yoga or spa experience, an in-house villa manager and butler service. The Elite Concierge arranges tours on the island and includes in-villa dining experiences. Visit the website.

Turing nine / Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is celebrating its ninth anniversary with a special offer. On March 2, indulge in a series of offers. Start with celebratory drinks at the Lobby Lounge and little ones can enjoy a complimentary scoop of ice cream at Amber Kitchen, simply by saying “Happy Anniversary!”. Big Fish & Bar presents its signature four-course set menu at a special price available for one day. The celebrations continue throughout March with indulgent spa and dining experiences. Guests can treat themselves to a 45-minute foot or back massage, or unwind with an aromatic jacuzzi bath in the Serenity Suite at Quan Spa, all for a special price. For an unforgettable evening, indulge in a luxurious Private Beach Cabana Dinner.