Sala Sudasiri Sobha presents Chopin marathon

Classical music lovers in Thailand are in for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as Sala Sudasiri Sobha presents the "Chopin Marathon Concert" on Sunday, at 2pm.

Held in collaboration with the Thailand International Piano Festival, this extraordinary six-hour musical journey is a rare opportunity to hear a complete programme of Chopin's most celebrated works including Ballades, Scherzi, Études, Polonaises, rarely performed Sonatas and a selection of Nocturnes.

Performed by Thailand's most talented young pianists, the show is a tribute to Chopin's unparalleled genius and his lasting influence on the world of classical music.

The line-up of performers includes Tigla Janaporn, Nutdanai Nimitrungrot, Tarin Supprakorn, Anant Changwaiwit, Patchara Kawoeain, Chonnakarn Sri-Uthai, Prem Tharahirunchot, Tanat Threeravachirakun and Kaan Ozdemir.

Each of them has honed their craft at prestigious music institutions in Thailand and abroad, bringing passion, virtuosity, and artistic depth to the stage.

The six-hour concert will come with designated breaks, allowing audiences to relax and fully absorb Chopin's music. They can choose to immerse themselves for the full duration or attend selected segments.

The show welcomes all -- from devoted classical music fans to those newly discovering the beauty of Chopin's works.

Sala Sudasiri Sobha

Tickets cost 1,200 baht, including refreshments and a delicious kebab (600 baht for students). Sala Sudasiri Sobha concert hall is on Lat Phrao 41 yaek 7-2.