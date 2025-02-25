Megabangna hosts hoops showdown

Basketball enthusiasts are invited to watch the highly anticipated "3X3.EXE Super Premier 2025 Round 2 Thailand", at the FoodWalk Plaza of Megabangna, Bang Na-Trat Road, on Saturday and Sunday.

The world-class 3x3 basketball competition will bring together 12 professional teams from five countries -- Thailand, Japan, Australia, Vietnam and Switzerland -- to compete for a prize of over 700,000 baht and a place in the FIBA Challenger and FIBA World Tour 2025 series.

The competition will run from 12.30pm to 6pm on Saturday and the final round on Sunday will start at 4.20pm, preceded by a special celebrity match at 3.55pm.

The excitement officially commenced with "3X3 Youth Basketball Championship 2025 Powered by 3X3 EXE Premier Thailand" last weekend. This special youth tournament was a chance for 48 teams, with players aged eight to 16 years, to test their abilities, hone their skills and take steps towards a professional level. Basketball lovers are invited to have fun at the free court, where they can practise their skills in a full-sized court at no cost, daily from 10am to 5pm until Friday.

Young basketball enthusiasts aged 16 and under will also have the opportunity to join the 3X3 basketball clinic, where professional coaches will provide fundamental training and advanced techniques for 3X3 basketball. The clinic takes place on Friday from 5pm onwards, with a special session exclusively for Mega Smile Rewards members on Thursday.