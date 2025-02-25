Opera Siam celebrates silver jubilee

Opera Siam will celebrate its 25th birthday with a concert in the Grand Ballroom of Banyan Tree Hotel, Sathon Road, on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Joining the Siam Sinfonietta to sing the most unforgettable arias, duets and ensembles will be 18 Thai opera stars whose careers began with Opera Siam over the past 25 years. These stars include Kittinan Chinsamran, Thailand's leading bass-baritone; Nadlada Thamtanakom, who is a regular member of the Flemish Opera; and Barbara Zion, who sang with Opera Siam in Carnegie Hall and in Bayreuth.

The audience will be hearing favourites from the world of opera such as The Magic Flute, Der Rosenkavalier, Carmen, Lucia Di Lammermoor, Rigoletto and many more. All three of Opera Siam's celebrated conductors -- maestros Trisdee Na Patalung, Mickey Wongsathapornpat and Somtow Sucharitkul -- will make an appearance.

Established as a one-off in 2001, Bangkok Opera became a national institution and later rebranded as Opera Siam. It created an opera-producing infrastructure from scratch, including orchestras, an educational programme and two choirs.

Many more shows have been planned by Opera Siam for its 25th-year celebration each month all the way to early 2026 to connect with the 150th anniversary of the Bayreuth Festival in Germany.

The programme includes performances of the Thai premiere of Monterverdi's Vespers Of 1610 next month; a brand-new production of Madana in May; performances of Mahler, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky, as well as a Malaysian tour in June; the revival of Somtow's first opera The Silent Prince in July; and a family concert for charity in August.

photo courtesy of Opera Siam

Tickets for the March 1 concert cost 1,200 baht and can be purchased from ticketmelon.com. All proceeds will go to fund the Siam Sinfonietta educational programmes.