Diplomatic bazaar returns to Siam Paragon

The much-anticipated Diplomatic Red Cross Bazaar will return to Paragon Hall, 5th floor of Siam Paragon, from Thursday to Sunday.

Held under the theme "Miracle Of Giving", the 58th edition of the annual charity fair is a collaboration with spouses of diplomats and their embassies based in Thailand to raise funds for charitable contributions to the Thai Red Cross Society to support its mission of providing relief, enhancing well-being, treating illness and improving the quality of life for the underprivileged and those affected by natural disasters.

With the support of 56 participating embassies, the event will bring a wide variety of products, including handicrafts, food, consumer goods, clothing, jewellery and unique home decorations from around the world.

Highlights include Bulgarian rose skincare products; popular shower gels and lotions from Spain; pure argan oil from Morocco; cashmere, clothing, scarves, shawls and leather goods from Mongolia; glassware from the Czech Republic; as well as traditional products from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

Also available at the bazaar will be items from Royal Project shops and Otop products developed by science, technology, and innovation from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The bazaar will be open for shopping from 10am to 8pm on all four days. HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, executive vice-president of the Thai Red Cross Society, will preside over the opening ceremony on Thursday at 8.30am.

Visitors can also contribute to charity through diplomatic bazaar raffles, which are priced at 50 baht each, and have a chance to win exciting prizes. The winners will be announced at the event on Sunday at 5pm.

Tickets to the bazaar cost 50 baht (40 baht if purchased online via iredcross.org by tomorrow). Online shopping and donations can be made 24 hours.

Products from Saudi Arabia.

Products from Morocco.