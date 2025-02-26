The Slate Phuket hosts a night of creative revelry

Art, fashion, performance and cuisine will collide for a one-off evening in the stylish Rivet & Rebar of The Slate Phuket, on March 8 at 7pm.

Titled "Dynamic Dimensions", the event will blend the fashion of Frederick Morrison (This is Fred), the art of Trey Hurst, the soundscapes of Marcos Alves and the food of chef Lynley Marston to create an immersive experience to engage all senses.

Held with the aim to transport guests into a world of artistic brilliance, the immersive evening promises to take them through different sights, sounds and sensations to experience creativity in motion.

Hurst's dynamic brushstrokes and vibrant art will collide with the bold fashion of streetwear designer This is Fred, who has created an edgy collection of urban-wear inspired by the architecture and interiors of The Slate.

Australian chef Lynley will design a menu to complement the collision of fashion and art, drawing from the vibrant food cultures of Southeast Asia. Adding the final flair, Alves will craft dynamic soundscapes that take guests beyond the ordinary.

The Slate Phuket is located on Nai Yang beach. Tickets to the event start from 2,500 baht per person.