A week-long celebration of women

“Women In Hospitality 2025” (WIH), a food and beverage event celebrating excellence in mixology, culinary artistry, and service, makes an annual return at the Banyan Tree Bangkok.

From March 1-8, across the hotel’s outlets and river cruise the event will showcase some of the industry’s finest talents. Launched in 2019, “Women In Hospitality” has evolved into an annual celebration coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8. More than a tribute to women, the event serves a greater purpose — raising funds for the Halfway Home For Women Foundation, a local nonprofit supporting underprivileged women.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the hotel will donate 30% of the event’s proceeds to the foundation. The week-long celebration features a line-up of immersive experiences, starting with a series of bartender takeovers at Moon Bar. Guests will enjoy expertly crafted cocktails from an incredible roster of female mixologists, including internationally acclaimed, community and inclusivity-focused Jen Queen of Pontiac, whose co-owned Hong Kong-based bar ranked among Asia’s 50 Best for seven consecutive years.

Joining the headliners are homegrown talents like Subunnga “Gwang” Churhorm from Banyan Tree Bangkok’s own Vertigo Too, Pimnapa “Ink” Plongkong from Tin Tapas Bar at Banyan Tree Phuket, Natrucha “Plai” Satthaphon from Bangkok’s beloved tiki bar Tropic City, Wachiraya “Bell” Banpot from Wasteland, where sustainability is central to cocktail creation, and Vietnamese-born, Bangkok-based Julie Nguyen from the award-winning Opium Bar.

The celebration culminates on March 8 with the highly anticipated “8 Hands Dinner” aboard Saffron. As the cruise glides along the Chao Phraya River, diners will savour an eight-course menu curated by four female chefs: Niyati Rao from Ekaa, Mumbai, who is reshaping India’s fine dining landscape; Alessandra Del Favero from Il Carpaccio, Paris, renowned for her refined, flavour-forward approach that highlights natural ingredients; Michelle Goh from Mia, Bangkok, known for her creative culinary expression; and Chophet Panklat from Apsara, Banyan Tree Bangkok, a master of traditional Thai cuisine. Saffron will embark from River City Pier at 6.30pm

The Moon Bar line-up on March 1 sees Plai, Gwang on March 3, Queen on March 4, Ink on March 5, Bell on March 6 and Nguyen on March 7. Visit the hotel’s website.