Legendary singer Roberta Flack passes away at 88

Roberta Flack, the legendary American singer and pianist, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday. A five-time Grammy Award winner, Flack left an indelible mark on the music world with iconic hits such as Killing Me Softly With His Song, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and Feel Like Makin' Love.

Born into a musical family in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Flack's early inspirations stemmed from gospel legends Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke. She began playing piano at the age of nine and pursued her passion in music, earning a full scholarship to Howard University with dreams of becoming a concert pianist. Though her academic path was interrupted by personal loss, Flack found her calling in education, teaching in North Carolina and Washington, DC.

Her musical career blossomed after catching the attention of jazz pianist Les McCann at a DC club, leading to a record deal with Atlantic Records in 1968. In 1971, Flack achieved global fame when her rendition of The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face was featured in Clint Eastwood's thriller Play Misty For Me, topping the Billboard chart in 1972 and earning a Grammy for Record of the Year.

GETTY IMAGES

Flack's influence extended beyond her musical achievements. She used her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, performing at the funeral of Jackie Robinson and contributing to projects like Marlo Thomas's "Free To Be... You And Me". Her legacy as an artist and activist resonated globally, including memorable performances like her 2002 appearance in Bangkok.

With 16 Top 10 hits, Flack's velvety voice became synonymous with the soundtrack of the 1970s, earning her enduring acclaim and adoration from fans worldwide. Her courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) since 2022 only underscored her resilience and dedication to her craft until her passing at the age of 88.

Roberta Flack's unparalleled talent and unwavering spirit have left an imprint on the music industry and beyond, ensuring her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists and activists alike.