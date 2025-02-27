Fashion has sprung!

A glimpse into brands and their collections for Spring Summer 2025.

Golden Goose

Golden Goose unveiled its SS25 Journey Collection with its “We Will Always Be Those Kids” performance.

The story followed a young dreamer navigating the highs and lows of growing up, highlighting a universal message: no matter how old you are, you always remain one of "those kids" as long as you keep on dreaming. The production artfully blurred the line between reality and fantasy, embodying the brand’s ethos of boundless creativity and youthful spirit.

The collection features actors showcasing standout pieces, including the much-anticipated Forty2 sneaker. The Forty2 reimagines 90s style for modern dreamers. Inspired by American basketball’s golden age, its chunky design speaks to timeless fashion, handcrafted by Golden Goose artisans. The brand released a special limited edition of the Forty2 sneaker, featuring a white base with grey details, a distinct lived-in look, and precious Swarovski crystals laces.

Cos

An ode to refined style, Cos unveils its Spring Summer 2025 campaign fronted by celebrated American actor Adrien Brody. Capturing the mood of the season, the collection highlights the essence of COS with ready-to-wear pieces and accessories.

Nature continues to inspire the season’s palette with soothing earthy neutrals and buttery yellow complemented by darker tones of blue. Womenswear presents a versatile wardrobe that transitions effortlessly from day to evening, blending elegance with understated ease. Statement pieces include a refined transitional trench coat with a ribbed collar and elegantly unstructured linen tailoring.

Set dressing takes a contemporary turn, showcasing cinched waists in tactile light suede. Fluid summer tailoring and an elegantly draped blouse with a delicate neck detail redefine modern occasionwear, while the classic white shirt remains a staple of timeless sophistication and versatility. Aviator sunglasses, sculptural silver jewellery, unisex suede trainers, ballerinas and an updated loafer style complement the looks.

Menswear reimagines classic staples with a smart-casual sensibility. Summer linen features prominently in unstructured suits, jackets, and trousers, ideal for warmer months. Key looks pair contemporary tailoring with relaxed pieces — a suede jacket with tailored trousers and a ribbed vest, or a jacquard blazer over a summer lightweight knit polo.

Classic shirts fit loosely, paired with coordinating tie details. Delicate details and refined styling elevate everyday wear into timeless menswear. The looks are finished with classic penny loafers, reinvented as mules.

Loro Piana

The Loro Piana Spring/Summer 2025 Collection celebrates 100 years of heritage, centring on linen — the essence of summer that embodies ease and lightness.

The collection showcases linen through the maison’s century-old savoir-faire, blending it with heirloom fibres like cashmere, silk and Sopra Visso wool in effortless silhouettes enriched by the distinctive style of Sergio and Pier Luigi Loro Piana. Additionally, this season features high-performance sunglasses, crafted from premium acetate and metals in Japan, highlighting elegant signature details.

The Women’s Collection showcases elongated silhouettes with precisely tailored outerwear, flowing skirts and reimagined jackets, including the iconic Traveller field jacket in Pecan Syrup plongé leather. Evening wear highlights Loro Piana’s signature blend of masculine and feminine styles, complemented by new leather pieces like the Ghiera Tote and Extra Evening Clutch.

The Men’s Collection features progressively lighter linen textures, from linen tweed to linen storm, with an emphasis on softness in both construction and design. Key pieces include collarless jackets, coordinating suits, and roomy Bermuda shorts, alongside practical bags like the oversized Bale bag and Loom weekender in linen and leather.

Bottega Veneta

A golden light suffuses a room where there is a refusal to put away childish things. Animal shapes abound, playful, easeful yet also purposeful. The journey this time comes in the form of a reverie, of past and present. It is a coming-of-age story where the redemptive power of fashion is combined with the intrepid imaginings of creative director Matthieu Blazy.

In the collection, a new kind of power dressing is evoked; the power of sincerity, playfulness, and chic awkwardness, of characters discovering who they are through clothing and accessories by remembering who they once were – a coming-of-age and becoming something else.

The transformation of leather, in pieces such as the fluid, all-leather paillette evening dress, is joined by the subversion of classical sartorial fabrics and motifs. Tropical weight merino wool is woven into jacquards, imitating stonewashed denim yet impeccably tailored. The recurring motif of the grunge flannel shirt appears as a heavy cotton weave, sculpted and absorbing the language of the classic couture tailleur. While striped shirting is slubbed and disrupted, with big business herringbone made micro and pinstripes reimagined oversized and revivified.

Accessories are approached once more, with feeling. The disposable is made precious in the style of grocery bags, belying their intense craftsmanship; the pink of toy dream houses becomes a covetable bag to clutch; the new bricolage bags are in the same process of transformation as the characters carrying them, each individual and unique yet still traditionally crafted; the Andiamo can now feature a top handle, its smooth conservative outside hiding a bright and bold tramezza inside, like a smile.

Onitsuka Tiger

The theme of the collection is “Urban Beats”. Inspired by youth wandering in a journey of exploration moving to the pulse of global urban beats, the Onitsuka Tiger Spring/Summer 2025 collection depicts a raw and honest portrayal of growth in which vulnerability and strength, intimacy and self-expression coexist.

The collection’s pace and rhythm are attuned to any metropolis and fuelled by the inner fire of youthful ambition and desire. Gender-bending and androgynous, captivatingly undecipherable, a study on subtraction that lets softer edges come to the fore, the line-up captures the complexity of the passage to adulthood, highlighting the frictions and contradictions of youth by morphing quotidian fashion tropes into tokens of evolution and edgy insignia of belonging, from vintage lingerie and underpinnings to tuxedo vests, Safari jackets, cargo shorts and textured knits.

The sturdy, chunky-soled footwear, from faux fur-decked clogs to slightly square-toed pumps and one-piece rubberised high summer sandals, ground the looks firmly as the winds of change sweep through. In the year marking its 75th anniversary, Onitsuka Tiger partners with leading skinwear brand Wolford on a capsule collection, including skin to skin dresses, draped tops and stockings in a wide range of nude tones unveiled on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

Fendi

“The foundations of how women dress today and, in many ways, how we think are in the 1920s. It’s about modernity in style and attitude,” says Kim Jones, artistic director of couture and womenswear.

Bringing together the ready-to-wear and couture worlds of Fendi, the hand and machine-made, evening and daywear, there is an elevation and celebration of the everyday with the arrival of the Fendi centenary this season.

The collection looks forward and back to Fendi’s history. As a house passed down through the matriarchal line, Fendi is always aware of women who do rather than just are. Movement, lightness, excellence and ease, simply the ability for a wearer to live contemporary life in a collection is key.

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin unveils a new Spring/Summer 2025 collection, building on existing models with innovative artisanal techniques while introducing all-new styles and an exciting range of accessories.

The decadent classic story-tale of “Beauty And The Beast” provided imaginative inspiration and key themes to the collection, drawing on the symbolic metamorphosis of the Beast and the exploration of beauty as a deeply personal concept.

Key products include Estepic covered in 1,000 spikes as sharp as a thorny rose. Mr Clawiss ankle boots featuring claw-like metal spikes for a fierce aesthetic. Loubi54 Soft Pouch distinguished by its delicate chain strap. The Pyramid Hobo combining practicality with elegance through its distinctive pyramid-inspired shape. A full range of eyewear debuts in 2025, blending the brand’s heritage with iconic artistry. The preview will feature the Miss Z, So Kate, Greggo, Roller, and Georges lines, capturing the essence of the brand’s DNA.

Versace

The Versace Spring-Summer 2025 collection makes joy its driving force in a free profusion of energy fuelled by the savoir-faire at the heart of the house.

An appetite for freedom creates an instinctively individual look: thrown-on, mismatched and steeped in the joy of dressing. It is unapologetically positive and authentically very Versace. Ready-to-wear includes day dresses and skirts in the House’s signature metal mesh material printed with floral patterns. Jackets, cardigans and shirts are worn in clashed prints and often intentionally mis-proportioned. Men’s printed silk shirts feature ornate baroque flourishes as an icon of Versace design.

Versace Tag and Kleio in different colours and material finishes are the bags of the season. The new Kleio is available in tactile leather patchwork and with the season’s poppy motif in all-over beading. Versace Tag is available in candy-coloured leather and with additional charm accessories.

Burberry

Introducing wardrobe essentials from the Burberry Spring 2025 collection, embodying the easy elegance of British style.

Foundation pieces are paired with signature outerwear staples such as trench coats, field jackets and classic check cashmere scarves to create relaxed looks for all occasions. Iconic bags are reworked to softly structured, compact proportions; the Rocking Horse family expands to include a tote and quilted design alongside the new Knight Arc mini bag.

Swarovski

Inspired by its rich Austrian heritage and showcasing infinite savoir-faire, the Swarovski Spring/Summer 2025 jewellery collection is a celebration of vivid colour.

The “Joyful Technicolor” collection celebrates the full spectrum of colour from pure white and sweet pastel to shades of vibrant candy. From a bold new colourway for the iconic Millenia family and the versatility of Chroma Twist to the extraordinary savoir-faire highlighted in its intricate Idyllia Flora creations, the Spring/Summer 2025 collection honours the House’s illustrious past while looking ahead to a brilliant future.

Alexander Lamont

The XXV collection reflects the strength that has given life and vitality to the brand’s journey.

It offers pieces that are strong and monumental in their structure and precise and ravishing in their detail, tone and craft. They appear to be hewn from shagreen, parchment, richly pigmented straw, like architectural remnants or modern blocks that flower into cabinets and credenzas, side tables and lounge chairs, lamps and wall sconces.

The monotone minimalism of the Barbican cabinet in shagreen and bronze inspired by the idea of ancient city walls, has hidden handholds seemingly carved out of a block of shagreen and textured bronze top and details; the Casque bar cabinet in Amethyst Ombre straw marquetry strikes a regal tone with its rich, powerful colour wrapping the piece in ombre straw marquetry, and typography-inspired bronze top.

The tables evoke rocky outcrops in a timeworn landscape with the layered shagreen slabs of the Malham tables in tones of saffron and Egyptian blue; and the dark textural brass bases of the Tor tables with shagreen tops in Umber or Natural tones that are like rising landscapes veiled in shadow or bathed in bright sunlight.

Intricate slices of travertine stone and breccia marble provide a cool surface for the generously proportioned Lorna nightstand, and the nesting Ondas side tables paired with the warm beauty of straw marquetry. The Ondas side tables and Dais chairs are designed by Alberto Velez for Alexander Lamont.