AUDEMARS PIGUET PRESENTS: 2025 FIRST SEMESTER NOVELTIES

AUDEMARS PIGUET’S NEW PERPETUAL CALENDAR

Looking to the future, the brand has rethought the perpetual calendar, which mechanically reproduces the movement of celestial bodies, with ergonomics at its heart to adapt to evolving lifestyles and open up new technical and design avenues. The result? An intuitive complication that revolutionises the perpetual calendar experience while improving legibility. The new-generation Calibre 7138 enhances user comfort by allowing the wearer to adjust all functions via its “all-in-one” crown. The selfwinding perpetual calendar movement makes its debut on a 41 mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet in 18-carat white gold, and on two 41 mm Royal Oak models in stainless steel or 18-carat sand gold. Following five years of development this horological feat is now protected by five patents and offers new creative horizons.

A LIMITED-EDITION ROYAL OAK PERPETUAL CALENDAR OPENWORKED

The brand is pleased to reveal the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked “150th Anniversary” limited edition, reflecting the brand’s rich legacy in design, material and technical exploration. This timepiece will be the very last to be equipped with Calibre 5135 as the Manufacturer bids farewell to the movement that has powered its 41 mm openworked selfwinding perpetual calendar wristwatches for nearly a decade. The high-tech combination of titanium and Bulk Metallic Glass (BMG) on both the case and bracelet creates a sophisticated contrast with the dial’s vintage aesthetic, inspired by a pocket watch exhibited in the Musée Atelier Audemars Piguet (reference 25729). This limited edition of 150 pieces embraces design codes developed specifically for the anniversary that extend to other pieces from this year’s offering.

CODE 11.59 BY AUDEMARS PIGUET INTRODUCES A GRACEFUL FLYING TOURBILLON IN 38 MM

For 150 years, Audemars Piguet has been beating to the tune of complicated mechanisms. Driven by a shared passion and dedication to precision, generations of talented watchmakers and craftspeople have worked together to push the boundaries of their craft, surprising clientele with complicated timepieces in a wide range of sizes and creative aesthetics. To celebrate this enduring legacy, the Manufacture is expanding its range of complicated models with a 38 mm Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon. Featuring a shimmering monochrome design that interweaves 18-carat sand gold with brilliant-cut diamonds, it is the first selfwinding flying tourbillon to be offered by the Manufacture in this diameter and houses the ultra-thin RD#3 movement, Calibre 2968, seamlessly combining a sophisticated aesthetic with state-of-the-art performance. Building on the brand’s uncompromising approach to fine watchmaking, the timepiece heralds a new generation of smaller Code 11.59 by Audemars Piguet complications blending traditional craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and timeless refinement.