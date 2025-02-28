Panpuri launches limited-edition fragrance

Panpuri has launched a new limited-edition fragrance collection, Lotus Eclipse, inspired by the award-winning HBO original series The White Lotus Season 3, filmed in Thailand. The lotus flower is central to this exclusive collection which aims to capture its beauty and transformative essence. The Lotus Eclipse Extract perfume oil unfolds with a delicate, sweet floral aroma, before blending the sophisticated scent of the white lotus with the crisp, refreshing note of sea salt. Offered as an extract perfume oil, the fragrance is available in two sizes -- 50ml and a convenient 10ml travel size. Both are available in limited quantities only. The packaging of the fragrance is also an artistic nod to the iconic lotus flower and features a signature graphic from the TV series. The collection is now available at Panpuri Gaysorn, Central Embassy, CentralWorld, Emsphere and Panpuri Organic Spa at Park Hyatt. Visit panpuri.com.

2. Camille 16 Soft. photo courtesy of CELINE

Celine adds Camille to bag collections

Celine introduces the Camille bag, the latest addition to its iconic 16 Soft line that embodies the essence of Celine spirit by offering a sophisticated look. Crafted from refined calfskin leather, the hobo-shaped bag combines suppleness with a soft touch and shiny finish. The sewn-back construction with piping, distinctive of Celine's leather goods craftsmanship, further accentuates its round hand. Its structured cut is borrowed from the 16 soft tote bag and gives it a sophisticated and singular appearance. The leather flap folds in line with the house's gold finish iconic turnlock closure, shaped like a discreet jewel. It comes with two removable straps that can be fixed and worn together or separately using Celine engraved hooks. The Camille 16 Soft comes in two sizes, medium and small and a variety of colours and materials. They are available in store and on celine.com.

3. Swarovski x Thom Browne's fall collection. photo courtesy of Swarovski

Swarovski crystals adorn Thom Browne's collection

Swarovski illuminated Thom Browne's autumn 2025 ready-to-wear collection in New York with a series of looks including the Austrian House's iconic Millenia jewellery. Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert collaborated with Browne on a breathtaking trompe-l'œil column gown that redefined sartorial illusion, appearing as a seamlessly tailored coat layered over a shirtdress and tie, yet entirely realised in Swarovski crystals. Handcrafted from over 3,500 precision-cut octagonal crystal stones in silver night, jet black and white, this couture-level piece was meticulously assembled over two weeks by artisans in a Parisian atelier, exemplifying Swarovski's unparalleled savoir-faire. Its iconic Millenia crystals embellished a series of looks on the runway, including wool coats embroidered with boldly flowing chains of Millenia-cut octagon crystals, a skirt embroidered with a magpie bird entirely made in crystal and a checked wool jacket embellished with crystal pendants in Thom Browne's House colours of red, white and blue.

4. Massimo Dutti's revamped store at EmQuartier. photo courtesy of Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti unveils revamped store at EmQuartier

Massimo Dutti has unveiled its revamped store on M floor of EmQuartier, featuring a fresh interior design concept across a total store size of 465m². The new concept expresses the Spanish fashion brand's natural evolution, reflecting its level of excellence. While more artisan materials and techniques dress the space, the furnishings add tone to different areas, with more organic shapes, more neutral and natural colours from fine materials. The main entrance to the store is characterised by the space's vision and transparency. The window displays work in harmony with the store interior, making it easier to access the women's collections and different spaces. Designed under the Inditex Group's most advanced eco-efficient store concept, the new store also has a series of innovative elements that bring fashion and technology together, in response to the brand's preoccupation with continually offering its customers new shopping experiences.

5. Emirates lounge at Suvarnabhumi. photo courtesy of Emirates

Emirates launches expansive lounge at Suvarnabhumi

Emirates has opened its new lounge at Satellite 1 Terminal in Suvarnabhumi Airport. Covering 1,454m², the newly relocated and refurbished lounge is the most expansive, second only to Dubai, and the largest international lounge facility beyond the airline's home market. It sets a new standard for premium travel, offering customers an enhanced ground experience that matches the sophistication of their journey. Emirates' first and business class passengers, as well as Skywards members can look forward to pre-flight rest and relaxation with upscale furnishings in signature Emirates style, elegant dining options and serene ambience. The lounge also offers a range of amenities, including shower spas, complimentary Wi-Fi, a rich food and beverage selection that incorporates local and international dishes, as well as classic Thai desserts. Conveniently located on the 4th floor, the Emirates lounge is just a five-minute walk to the boarding gates.

6. Christian Louboutin boutique at Central Embassy. photo courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin opens boutique at Central Embassy

Christian Louboutin recently opened its new boutique at Central Embassy. Designed as an intimate space where women and men can feel like they are in the home of a friend, the boutique combines two rooms inspired by a daytime lounge and an evening living room. The first room presents a selection of styles for women on displays made with panels of petal and leaf organoids framed by ceramic tiles. The second room showcases styles from the men's collection. The floor offers a new version of the iconic red floor with a customised carpet. Low cabinets made of walnut wood with squared diamonds showcase some styles of the men's collection. The store offers styles for every occasion with a large choice of shoes and leather goods, featuring the latest spring and summer collection. The highlights include the new iconic pump and the Miss Z with a new innovative "everlasting red sole".