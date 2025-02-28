Dress your lips in cashmere

3CE, the world’s No.1 Korean makeup brand, is thrilled to launch Cashmere Hug Lipstick, a new collection of ultra-soft matte lipsticks designed for ultimate comfort and rich, long-lasting colour.

Introducing the new Cashmere Hug Lipstick – delivering a soft, blurred finish with a cashmere-like caress and all-day hugging comfort.

Inspired by the luxurious softness of cashmere, this curated collection features 10 exquisite shades—ranging from fresh, vibrant hues to reimagined classics—ensuring the perfect match for every mood. Each application feels like a tender caress, wrapping the lips in a weightless matte veil.

Beyond colour, the design elevates the experience. The sleek, finger-shaped bullet is engraved with the iconic 3CE logo, while its precise-edged tip ensures effortless application. The wide base naturally contours to the lips, delivering a flawless finish with every glide. Encased in sophisticated gradient packaging, Cashmere Hug Lipstick redefines beauty with its soft-focus, cashmere-like touch and all-day hugging comfort.

A Beauty Icon in the Making

3CE’s Asia ambassador, MINNIE of (G)I-DLE, embodies the soft and sophisticated essence of Cashmere Hug Lipstick. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content, sneak peeks, and more will be unveiled on 3CE’s official TikTok account (@3ce_thailand) in the lead-up to the launch.

Where to Find It

The Cashmere Hug Lipstick will be available across Thailand from 1 February 2025 for THB 690 via Shopee, Lazada, Beautrium, and EVEANDBOY.

A Grand Celebration: 3CE Dream in Cashmere in BKK

Get ready for the ultimate beauty experience at Parc Paragon from 21–23 February 2025, where MINNIE from (G)I-DLE will lead the launch of a new beauty phenomenon. Don’t miss the chance to witness the softness of cashmere come to life in the heart of Bangkok!

CASHMERE HUG: 10 Shades, Infinite Elegance

Cashmere Hug Lipstick debuts in 10 meticulously crafted shades, designed to complement every style. Whether worn as a full lip or blended for a soft gradient effect, each shade delivers a smooth, caressing finish.

The collection is categorised into three main colour tones:

WARM TONES 01 OAT 06 BUDDY 07 KNIT 09 TAUPE BEIGE NEUTRAL TONES 08 HUSH RED COOL TONES 02 PURE BLENDING 03 YOUR SIDE 04 TEXT ME 05 COZY WHISPER 10 DREAMY

Founded in Seoul in 2009, 3CE is a pioneering Korean cosmetics brand known for its trendsetting shades and modern fashion-forward approach. Catering to the beauty needs of young consumers, 3CE has become one of Asia’s most influential brands, recognised for its innovative colour spectrum and iconic designs. Continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity, 3CE remains at the forefront of the global beauty scene.