Your horoscope for Feb 28 - Mar 6

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your hard work will finally pay off, bringing recognition and rewards. A new project with forward-thinking collaborators will spark your creativity and unlock talents you never knew you possessed. Expect positive news from job applications. Business owners, an opportunity to enter new promising markets may emerge through your network or business partners.

(₿) Expect to see positive returns on past investments or efforts. An opportunity to learn new skills that could benefit your future earnings may present itself. Focus on long-term success, not a quick win. You've got a good handle on spending and can spot scammers a mile away.

(♥) You and your partner will be more in sync and understand each other's needs without words. Couples are each other's sources of support, comfort and inspiration. A dinner with the future in-laws is on the cards.

(⚤) Whether you're trying to turn a friend into a lover or rekindle an old flame, love is on your side. A close family friend or an elder in your family introduces you to someone with a stable career.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Your main job and side hustle keep you happily busy and full of energy and creativity. New work projects could mean more money. You manage priorities, resources and expectations well. The jobless may be offered a part-time position. Big opportunities await entrepreneurs.

(₿) Unexpectedly high returns are on the cards for investors and speculators. You can easily cover bills and afford small luxuries. Lend someone money only if you don't want to hear from them again. Beware of donation scams.

(♥) Someone older in your family or close circle may cause you two to distrust each other. Your partner becomes more assertive and won't back down when they disagree with you. Being sarcastic only makes things worse. A threat of a break-up may turn into a real break-up.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone who's physically your type is on the cards. Just enjoy their company and don't expect that they would reciprocate your feelings immediately. A well-intentioned friend may introduce you to someone they think you may like but you don't.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) You'll tick most things off your to-do list. An exciting opportunity may come your way. New projects and collaborations will broaden your global perspective. Embrace the opportunity to expand your skills and cross-cultural connections, possibly even learn a new language. Signing a significant contract with a government agency is on the cards for entrepreneurs.

(₿) A small windfall or gift may fall into your lap. Curtail your entertainment spending. There are so many things that you want to buy but don't you give in. Beware of charity scams.

(♥) You can expect clearer, more meaningful communication with your partner. You both have to adjust to something new in your relationship. You two are there for each other through thick and thin.

(⚤) You get your mojo back, attracting a few new admirers to you like moths to the flame. Your ex might reappear, trying to get you back. Stay grounded and trust your judgement as both new and old romantic possibilities unfold.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) You'll run on full cylinders and keep yourself motivated throughout next week. Changes to your job responsibilities or work style won't faze you and you'll adapt to them quickly. Managing resources and using tech tools will come naturally. Your supervisor may entrust you with handling sensitive and confidential documents. You'll do well in any competitions or tests.

(₿) You may get a pay raise or secure a new source of passive income. Investors find hidden opportunities in volatile markets. You have full control over your money. You can afford life's little pleasures while building your savings bit by bit.

(♥) Your relationship is sailing smoothly. You are more open to a deeper connection and heartfelt talks. Serious couples map out their future together from couple goals to wedding plans.

(⚤) Those inexperienced with love may experience big love when they feel least prepared or not their best. This person puts smiles on your face and friends notice how happier you become.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) A sudden team restructuring or role change may throw you for a loop. You might find yourself dealing with a strict supervisor, difficult colleagues and demanding clients. Pressure makes diamonds. Careful planning will help minimise problems. Your competition may try to steal your right hand.

(₿) An opportunity for financial assistance or debt solutions may arise. Your friend may bring you a freelance job but you have to say yes asap. You have enough leverage to negotiate a pay you deserve.

(♥) Your partner may feel neglected due to your busy work schedule and social life, potentially leading them to doubt you or feel insecure. Remember to communicate your feelings clearly. Schedule some quality time together to strengthen your bond. A little effort can go a long way in strengthening your connection.

(⚤) Someone close to you may be developing romantic feelings for you but you're unsure about the timing or your own feelings. There's no rush, focus on what feels right. Romance scammer with hot profile pics may slide into your DMs.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) You'll become a multitasking machine next week. You can finish tasks before your punchout time but colleagues may ask for help. Farm good karma and gain a reputation as the office saint. You'll do well in tests and competitions.

(₿) The more money you make, the more you spend. Online shopping and leisure splurges may spike. Saving money might not be your top priority. However, you'll have no buyer's remorse.

(♥) Couples have to adjust to something new in their relationship. They always support each other and overcome obstacles together. A stranger who isn't aware that you're already taken may hit on you.

(⚤) If you're stuck in a situationship, you should consider cutting your losses. If your guard is up due to past relationships, you could finally lower it to let new admirer in and move on. Break away from your type. You might vibe with someone from a different country or background.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) You'll handle intricate tasks and adapt to changes with ease and confidence. Your sharp mind and clear communication will fuel great outcomes. A group project seem destined for success. You team may get to celebrate and destress together. Business opportunities may pop up out of the blue for entrepreneurs.

(₿) You'll have an upper hand when negotiating pay. You may have to pay a small fine, fee or duty. Your pet may need to see a vet. You may have to pay for something you don't see coming. Gambling never makes anyone rich.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same care and respect whether at home or out in public.v They may adopt a new healthy routine. A shared hobby can bring fresh energy to any relationship. Unmarried couples may bring up their plans to wed to see how their parents react.

(⚤) You don't see the need to be in a relationship right now. However, your natural charm still shines and catches the eye of someone who's established in their field through your work or hobbies.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Connecting with others, near or far, will feel effortless. You conquer your to-do list. A chance to expand a current project or jump into something new is coming your way. Networking could lead to unexpected pitches, deals or even a sudden business trip. Expect positive news regarding job applications.

(₿) This is an opportune moment to diversify your income or refinance — favourable outcomes are highly likely. Whether you're selling your own assets or someone else's, you should be able to close a deal soon. Your financial discipline is strong, thus, spending is under control.

(♥) Someone older may erode the trust between you two because of their unsolicited comments. Your partner is quite assertive and you love them for it, but not so much when they won't listen to your opinions or suggestions.

(⚤) An opportunity to get to know someone you're smitten with is on the cards. Keep it cool and don't be too aggressive with your approach or else you'll make them feel uncomfortable, or even violated.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Be ready to power through your tasks and take on more challenging assignments. You'll get to collaborate with diverse teammates from various backgrounds. While initial adjustments might require patience, clear communication will help build better working relationships. Stay confident — these new dynamics will expand and enhance your professional growth and capabilities.

(₿) Financial conflicts with people close to you are on the cards. Calm communication may find a resolution. Be extra careful when putting your name on contracts. Carefully review all document details. Stay thrifty; you might encounter some surprise, time-sensitive expenses.

(♥) Your love life may get another sparkle, thanks to heart-to-heart moments. You find the sweet spot between “me” and “we”, giving each other personal space and time. A new healthy routine and shared hobby may blossom, bringing fresh energy to your relationship. A spontaneous romantic adventure is on the cards.

(⚤) You meet a few potential admirers of the same and opposite gender. You may think you have your sexuality all figured out but you may need to reexamine it. Listen to your heart and you shall discover new aspects of your identity.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your work efficiency will improve, thanks to better relationships with colleagues. You may also find a skilled partner or new team member, who's a great fit for collaboration. With this positive momentum, you're well-positioned to exceed your performance goals. Artists, creators or creative entrepreneur, a major deal may come your way.

(₿) You receive valuable insider information from a friend in your professional network. Travel may bring you some good fortune. You'll have the upper hand to negotiate your pay or rate. Beware of online shopping. Tempting too-good-to-be-true promotions may turn out to be scams.

(♥) Expect a bit of a rollercoaster in your relationship. You can be sweet or nasty to each other. When you two fight, past mistakes on both sides will get dredged up. Remember to breathe and stay calm as you go through the ups and downs of love.

(⚤) You'll meet someone new who seems interested in getting to know you. However, lingering on past love or longing for someone who's gone might hold you back from exploring a new romantic connection. Your heart will know when it's time to start afresh.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You become more noticeably creative, intuitive and proactive and colleagues may compliment you for it. You'll rise above drama, constructively and smartly resolving conflicts and navigating office politics. Your leadership qualities and knack for managing priorities will be on full display, allowing you to make a positive impact and uplift everyone around.

(₿) A fresh approach to manage finances presents itself, potentially unlocking new income or resolving old debts. Investors diversify their portfolios to reduce risks and collect modest returns. If you're embroiled in a conflict over asset ownership, you'll get what's rightfully yours.

(♥) Something that has been kept in the shadows — a past secret or hidden financial issue — could surface. This might cause a temporary strain in your relationship, but there's a clear intention and effort from both of you to stick together no matter what.

(⚤) Someone very charming may try to connect. The little voice in your head might raise some doubts about their motives — don't ignore these inner feelings. Take your time to observe their behaviour and proceed slowly. Be on the lookout for red flags, big or small.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your ability to read the room will improve, enhancing your interactions with colleagues and clients. All your presentations and ideas are going to work out beautifully. You'll effectively handle solo and group tasks, potentially earning recognition as byproducts. You may be asked to lead for the first time so don't get cold feet.

(₿) Breadwinners should stay thrifty as they may have to deal with unexpected expenses. Double-check online transactions and stay alert to unfamiliar links; scammers may use new phishing tricks to target your money. Your friend may bring you freelance opportunities. Say yes quickly or it will go to someone else.

(♥) Better time together and clearer communication with your partner are on the cards. If you're struggling with something, share it with your partner and you may find the answer you're looking for.

(⚤) You're attracting lots of attention. A fresh face might slide into your DMs. Someone close to you might be hoping for something more or your ex will try to reconnect. Take your time and explore options; clarity will soon come.