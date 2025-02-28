Guru's Weekly Buzz: Feb 28-Mar 6

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Dynamic evening / The Slate Phuket / March 8

The Slate Phuket will host “Dynamic Dimensions”, an evening which blends the fashions of Frederick Morrison (This Is Fred), the art of Trey Hurst, the soundscapes of Marcos Alves and the food of chef Lynley Marston to create an experience to engage all the senses. Taking place at the Rivet & Rebar on March 8, the immersive evening will see Hurst’s brushstrokes collide with the bold fashions of streetwear designer This is Fred, who has created an edgy collection of urban-wear inspired by the architecture and interiors of The Slate. Australian chef Lynley Marston will design a menu to complement the collision of fashion and art. Adding the final flair, Alves will craft dynamic soundscapes that take guests beyond the ordinary. Visit the resort’s website.

Street food buffet / Shangri-La Bangkok / March 1

Holding the last street food buffet until September, is the Shangri-La Bangkok, where the “24th Raan Dung Ross Ded: RDRD Street Food Buffet Under The Stars @Poolside” will be held on March 1. Bangkok’s only riverfront outdoor market features an all-you-can-eat buffet from stalls listed in the Michelin Guide Bangkok, along with Shangri-La Bangkok food stations and desserts, with live music and fun activities. Visit the hotel’s website.

The TV life / Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui / Until May 16

Until May 16, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, where The White Lotus was filmed, brings The White Lotus to life with The White Lotus Bar at CoCoRum, a limited-time takeover featuring a menu of signature cocktails inspired by all three seasons of the show. Sip on the Coconut Paradise, a tribute to Koh Samui’s tropical essence, or explore flavours from Hawaii and Sicily with the Pineapple Suite and The Lotus cocktails. Beyond cocktails, guests can immerse in the show’s iconic settings, from the sun-drenched Main Beach to the clifftop Koh Thai Kitchen, where the vibrant flavours of southern Thai cuisine meet breathtaking views. Visit the resort’s website.

Unplugged concert / Siam Yacht Club / March 7

On March 7, the “Hugo Unplugged Concert Vol. 2” will take place at Siam Yacht Club at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok. Witness the magic of Hugo’s soulful voice and intricate guitar melodies, but begin the evening with DJ Plearnpeng. Enjoy 20% off food and beverages throughout the night. Visit the hotel’s website.

Bar takeover / Lennon’s / March 6

As International Women’s Day approaches, Lennon's turns the spotlight on the women who are shaking up the bar world. On March 6, the Rosewood Bangkok’s speakeasy will host a one-night-only guest shift featuring Suchi Roy, bar manager of ZLB23, India’s Best Bar, ranking No.40 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. Renowned for its boundary-pushing cocktails, ZLB23 is a powerhouse of diversity and inclusion, with 80% of its team made up of women. Their cocktail menu is inspired by Prohibition and Japan. Visit the hotel’s website.

Escoffier dinner / Viu Restaurant / March 6

Viu Restaurant at The St. Regis Bangkok will host a six-course dinner crafted by five chefs from the renowned Disciples Escoffier. On March 6, each chef will showcase their signature canapé along with a handcrafted Mediterranean course, highlighting their individual culinary talents. The chefs who are part of this dinner are: Matteo Fontana of The St. Regis Bangkok, Thierry Drapeau of The Signature Bangkok, Clément Hernandez, president of Disciples Escoffier Thailand, Kent Vatcharavee Visetpohchanatip, president of Disciples Escoffier Thailand, and Sujinda “Breeze” Tongtawin of So/Bangkok. Visit the hotel’s website.

Festival debut / Seen Beach Club x Kolor Festival / March 1

The Kolor Festival makes its Koh Samui debut at Seen Beach Club on March 1. Headlined by Richy Ahmed and an all-star line-up including Monkey Business, T.Gecko and Ring Of Chain, the festival is an immersive, high-energy celebration like no other. Seen Beach Club is elevating the island’s nightlife scene by showcasing global heavyweights and rising stars every Friday and Saturday from January to April. On March 7, the club will see Vicky Kroon and Dan Buri, on March 8 Utopia will perform, March 15 sees The Shapeshifters, while on March 21-22, Mustache White Night and CCraig will perform. Visit the club’s website.

Travel fair / Emirates / Until March 2

Emirates is holding the “Emirates Travel Fair 2025” at Siam Paragon until March 2. The event is a chance to secure savings on economy and business class tickets to destinations across the Emirates global network. Special offers from KBank, KTC, SCB and UOB are also available.

Empowering experiences / Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok / March 8

On International Women’s Day, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok will hold a series of events designed to inspire, uplift and embrace creativity. Featuring immersive activities led by women-owned businesses, the day-long celebration will offer an opportunity for women to connect, express and recharge through sound, colour and art. Kick off with a sound bath by embodhi backed by the Sound Of Santi team, an intimate session limited to 10 participants. In the afternoon, take a Personal Colour Analysis by Colorsayyoo session, where 12 attendees will gain insights into their colour palettes. The event concludes with a Sip & Paint session by Paint Bar Bangkok. Visit the hotel's website.

Inspiring events / Rosewood Bangkok / March 8

Rosewood Bangkok is honouring International Women’s Day on March 8 with a series of inspiring events that celebrate female empowerment, wellness and creativity. "Morning Talks with Marika Nanni: Wellness & Empowerment" will feature Nanni’s journey and highlight her entrepreneurial spirit, plus a hands-on self-care workshop encouraging meaningful conversations and connections amongst the attendees. Attendees will benefit from 15% off on Moringa Project products with a spa credit. The event is donation-based, with all proceeds going to the Ratchawadee Home For Girls, a shelter for young girls in need of care and support. "Cocktails By Women, For Women" is the theme at Lennon’s with Rikolatte singing soulful tunes. Lennon’s is offering "Her Night Special", where all female guests receive a complimentary cocktail from its all-star women-made menu. The mantra of the evening is: “Drink, celebrate and own the night. Come for the cocktails, stay for the sisterhood.” Visit the hotel's website.

Four-hands dinner / Saffron / March 4-5

Saffron at the Banyan Tree Krabi will host a “Four-Hands Dinner: A Saffron Culinary Journey” on March 4-5, presented by resident Thai sous chef Koranat "Day" Wiwatthanachot and visiting corporate Saffron lead chef from Banyan Tree Phuket, Tipaporn "Tipa" Phianthong. Chefs Day and Tipa will offer a four-course menu, with each course paired with Monsoon Valley wine, and accompanied by live music and a complimentary welcome drink featuring crafted by the resort’s mixologist using Phraya Rum Elements 8 Years. Visit the resort's website.

Raise a glass / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / March 8-9

Celebrate the power, grace and brilliance of women with the exclusive "Toast To Her" promotion at Metro Lounge, Avani Ratchada Bangkok, on International Women’s Day. On March 8-9, indulge in the signature afternoon tea experience with a special twist for the weekend. Two complimentary glasses of sparkling wine with every set will be served as a celebratory toast to empowerment, success and remarkable women. Visit the hotel's website.

EAT

Riverside dining / Sirimahannop / March 5 to April 30

Sirimahannop on the Chao Phraya River has launched the “Tapas By The River” promotion. Seven delectable small plates have been crafted under the offer and includes Octopus enhanced with Thai chimichurri, paprika, corn ribs and baby potatoes, Prawns with avocado, guacamole and mango and bell pepper salsa, and Crab cakes with a spicy turmeric curry cream dressing, and more. Available from March 5 to April 30.

Sunday brunch / One Ratchada Restaurant

Elevate Sundays with an extraordinary brunch experience at One Ratchada Restaurant at the Avani Ratchada Bangkok. Held every first Sunday of the month, diners can savour a selection of international delicacies served directly to the table. Complementing the feast is live music. Indulge in Seafood on ice, including Alaskan king crab, oysters, clams, mussels, and river prawns. Relish handcrafted dim sum and Japanese selections. The carving station offers BBQ pork, suckling pig, roasted duck, Australian prime rib and roasted lamb, to mention a few. Visit the hotel’s website.

Pizza delights / Ventisi

For an elevated pizza experience that goes beyond the ordinary, Ventisi at Centara Grand at CentralWorld brings a taste of Italy straight to the table. At the heart of the experience is the Italian live cooking station, where every pizza is handcrafted using traditional dough, fresh mozzarella fior di latte and premium toppings. Whether it’s the classic Margherita, the indulgent Mortadella with pistachio pesto and burrata, or the bold Al Mare topped with calamari, mussels and prawns, every bite celebrates the artistry of Italian cuisine. For those craving something unique, Ventisi’s menu also offers innovative creations, such as the Zucca, featuring caramelised kabocha pumpkin, mascarpone, truffles and candied tomato, or the Pizza Patate e Rosmarino, where rosemary-kissed potatoes meet mozzarella and Parmesan. Visit the hotel’s website.

STUFF

Hot off the shelves / Oppo Find N 5 / From Feb 28

The Oppo Find N5 will be available for purchase from Feb 28. The device will initially launch in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong China, with more markets set to follow. Delivering unrivalled experiences with its thin and light design, the largest inner screen of any book-style foldable, class-leading battery life and next-generation AI-powered performance, Find N5 redefines foldable excellence. It’s the world's thinnest book-style foldable, measuring just 8.93mm and weighing 229g. The Cosmos Ring design highlights the Hasselblad Master Camera System. Offered in Cosmic Black and Misty White, it is the first foldable with IPX9 water resistance. Its 7000-series aluminium alloy frame and ultra-durable nanocrystal glass enhance structural integrity and drop resistance. The inner display measures 8.12in. when open and a 6.62on. cover display with a 20.7:9 ratio when closed. It has a 5600mAh dual-cell battery and next-gen Oppo silicon-carbon battery. Wireless charging is supported with an Oppo magnetic case.

Uplifting colours / Swatch Essentials

Swatch unveils the “Swatch Essentials Collection”, featuring an array of watches with standout designs. Showcasing the trendiest colours of the moment, the timepieces are designed with attention to detail. From 3D numerals that add depth to the dial, to sun-brushed dials that shimmer beautifully under the light, every feature is crafted to stand out. The luminous hands not only ensure clear visibility in low light but also add a touch of charm and playfulness to your everyday style. This collection features iconic watch models reimagined in fresh, vibrant colours. In stores and online.

STAY

New experiences / Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort

Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort celebrates the resident hornbill couple, Gok and Gek, who have made their home in a tree on the grounds of the resort overlooking the azures of the Andaman Sea. Offering a perch above the resort’s picturesque Sea View Pool Villas, the tree has affectionately been dubbed “Hornbill Hotel”. Spot Gok and Gek in their natural habitat and learn about their role in the local environment. To make the experience memorable, children will be treated to hornbill-shaped cookies, adding a delightful and delicious touch. Take photos at the hornbill-inspired Instagram hotspots and toast with Hornbill Highballs, G+G gin and tonics, or Beaky Blast mocktails. Visit the resort’s website.

Fun package / Pullman Bangkok Hotel G

The “Tuk Tuk Fun & Ride Package” at Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, which puts the spotlight on Thailand’s most iconic mode of transport. Available for booking and stays until Dec 31, the package offers local adventure and premium hospitality, across all room types. The package includes daily breakfast, a one-way tuk tuk ride, F&B credit of B500 nett and a 30-minute foot massage for two at G Spa. Visit the hotel’s website.