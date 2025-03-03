Jesse Barrera and Albert Posis bring Hold On Tight tour to Bangkok
Jesse Barrera and Albert Posis bring Hold On Tight tour to Bangkok

PUBLISHED : 3 Mar 2025 at 04:30

Jesse Barrera, left, and Albert Posis. photo courtesy of Faze Music
Jesse Barrera, left, and Albert Posis. photo courtesy of Faze Music

Singer-songwriter Jesse Barrera and R&B artist Albert Posis will be back with the "Hold On Tight Tour Live In Bangkok" concert at Centre Point Studio, Sukhumvit 105 (Soi Lasalle), on March 19 at 8pm.

Organised by Faze Music, this will be an unforgettable night as both will be joined by special guests Paul Partohap, Ejean and Patrick Hizon.

Barrera, also a renowned producer who gained prominence working with Jeff Bernat and Michael Carrian, has carved a distinct niche for himself in the neo-retro soul genre. His music, including Casual and collaborations like that with Jeremy Fashion, has resonated deeply with Korean audiences, frequently featured in commercials and media.

Similarly, Filipino-American singer Posis initially attracted audiences with captivating YouTube covers before venturing into original music. Songs like Serendipity and For You quickly gained traction, finding their way into Korean entertainment programmes. Barrera and Posis have collaborated on several R&B and pop-inspired songs, blending smooth vocals with heartfelt lyrics and polished production.

Their collaborative song Hold On Tight, released in 2021, resonated deeply with listeners, inspiring the name of their current tour. The duo recently released their latest single, Best Friends, a song celebrating the power of friendship.

Tickets cost 2,600 and 4,500 baht (VIP) and can be purchased from ticketmelon.com.

