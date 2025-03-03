Oscars facts and firsts

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

From Life's Oscar predictions published last week, there are a number of interesting nominations including Anora, The Brutalist and The Substance, as well as nominated actors and actresses.

However, besides Oscar nominations, this is a good moment to explore some interesting Oscars-related facts and figures as well as some Academy Award firsts. Here are some of the highlights.

Most awards won by a single film: 11

1) Ben-Hur (1959): 12 nominations.

2) Titanic (1997): 14 nominations.

3) The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003): 11 nominations.

Most nominations received by a single film: 14

1) All About Eve (1950): won 6 awards.

2) Titanic (1997): won 11 awards.

3) La La Land (2016): won 6 awards.

Most awards won by a person: 22

Walt Disney

Most total awards won by a living person: 22

Dennis Mure

First Asian person to win Best Picture:

Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae (both from South Korea) for Parasite (2019).

First Asian woman to win Best Actress:

Michelle Yeoh (from Malaysia) for Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).

First Asian person to be nominated for Best Picture:

Ismail Merchant (from India) for A Room With A View (1986).

First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to win Best Director:

Ang Lee (from Taiwan) for Brokeback Mountain (2005).

First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to be nominated for Best Director:

Hiroshi Teshigahara (from Japan) for Woman In The Dunes (1965).

First Asian person to receive an Honorary Award:

Akira Kurosawa (from Japan) in 1989.

First Asian woman to be nominated for (and win) Best Director:

Chloé Zhao for Nomadland (2020).

First non-English language film to win Best Picture:

Parasite (2019), in Korean.

Sir Ian McKellen in The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King. Photos: REUTERS

Michelle Yeoh.