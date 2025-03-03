Oscars facts and firsts

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place last night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
From Life's Oscar predictions published last week, there are a number of interesting nominations including Anora, The Brutalist and The Substance, as well as nominated actors and actresses.
However, besides Oscar nominations, this is a good moment to explore some interesting Oscars-related facts and figures as well as some Academy Award firsts. Here are some of the highlights.
Most awards won by a single film: 11
1) Ben-Hur (1959): 12 nominations.
2) Titanic (1997): 14 nominations.
3) The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003): 11 nominations.
Most nominations received by a single film: 14
1) All About Eve (1950): won 6 awards.
2) Titanic (1997): won 11 awards.
3) La La Land (2016): won 6 awards.
Most awards won by a person: 22
Walt Disney
Most total awards won by a living person: 22
Dennis Mure
First Asian person to win Best Picture:
Bong Joon-ho and Kwak Sin-ae (both from South Korea) for Parasite (2019).
First Asian woman to win Best Actress:
Michelle Yeoh (from Malaysia) for Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).
First Asian person to be nominated for Best Picture:
Ismail Merchant (from India) for A Room With A View (1986).
First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to win Best Director:
Ang Lee (from Taiwan) for Brokeback Mountain (2005).
First Asian person (and non-Caucasian) to be nominated for Best Director:
Hiroshi Teshigahara (from Japan) for Woman In The Dunes (1965).
First Asian person to receive an Honorary Award:
Akira Kurosawa (from Japan) in 1989.
First Asian woman to be nominated for (and win) Best Director:
Chloé Zhao for Nomadland (2020).
First non-English language film to win Best Picture:
Parasite (2019), in Korean.
