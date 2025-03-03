Early one Saturday morning in January at Unicef Thailand, a group of 15 refugee children gathered to share their stories, hopes and challenges with gathered authorities, academics, media and the public. The event, organised entirely by the children themselves under the name Force For Change, marked the first time urban refugee children in Thailand had come together to share their views with policy and decision-makers.

These young advocates represent a fraction of the 1,800 urban refugee children from 40 nationalities -- excluding Myanmar -- living in Bangkok and other major cities across Thailand. Alongside their families, they have fled persecution, discrimination and conflict in their home countries, waiting for resettlement in a third country under the UNHCR's refugee programme.

Through a short film, art exhibition, speeches and performances, the event -- supported by HOST International Thailand and Unicef -- brought to light the difficulties faced by urban refugee children, such as discrimination, fear and limited access to education. Beyond showcasing their struggles, the event advocated for refugee rights, sparked dialogue with policymakers and built connections with the public.

Sami (not his real name), a 16-year-old Palestinian. Nattha Keenapan

Living in the shadows

For many refugee children, living in other countries means living in the shadows and Thailand is no exception. The constant fear of arrest, limited educational opportunities, and stigma and discrimination cast a dark cloud over their daily lives.

Sixteen-year-old Sami*, a Palestinian who has lived in Thailand with his family for 11 years, dreams of becoming a doctor to help other refugees. But his future feels uncertain.

"Although I'm attending a Thai school, I won't get a diploma or certificate when I graduate," Sami explained, adding that he has good academic record. "Without a certificate, it will be hard for me to find a job. I really hope we are given the opportunity to receive proper certifications someday."

Thai law and policies grant all children -- regardless of their status or nationality -- the right to attend school and receive a graduation certificate. However, in practice, many migrant and refugee children are denied access to education. Some schools are unaware of these legal protections, while others lack the resources to support foreign students.

Sami's experience isn't unique. Refugee children often face bullying and isolation, both in schools and within broader society. In addition, fear of detention and uncertainty on their future weigh heaviest on them.

Parinya Boonridrerthaikul, a child protection officer at Unicef Thailand. Kongdej Keesukpan

Sophia's story: A family torn apart

Sophia*, 16, one of the speakers at the event, fled Vietnam with her family over fears of being persecuted due to religion. She recounted her harrowing experience of being detained in Thailand several years ago. The incident occurred before Thailand adopted the Memorandum of Understanding on the Determination of Measures and Approaches Alternatives to Detention of Children in Immigration Detention Centres in 2019 -- a policy designed to protect migrant and children by preventing detention and keeping them with their families.

"I was a refugee child who used to wake up every morning and go to school. I was happy. I never worried about anything until one day, everything changed," she said.

Sophia described how her family's home was surrounded by police and soldiers one morning. Despite having proper documents, her family was detained.

"I saw my dad handcuffed and taken to immigration detention. I cried and begged for him to stay, but they separated us," she said.

Sophia was sent to a children's shelter, while her younger brother was placed in another. She described sleepless nights filled with worry and heartbreak.

"I was worried about my little brother. I couldn't sleep and cried every night… I missed my family so much. And I missed so much school, I couldn't go to school when I was in the children's shelter. My teacher told me I had to repeat the grade," Sophia said. "It broke my heart. I cried so much. How could this happen? I had done so well."

Sophie spent almost a year at the shelter, separated from her family. Her voice cracked as she continued. "What refugee children like us truly need is not empty promises. We need the chance to see and talk to our families while we're in shelters. I don't want other children to go through the same heartbreak."

Sophia, a 16-year-old member of Force For Change. Nattha Keenapan

Ola's story: screaming in silence

Ola*, a 21-year-old Somalian, spoke about the emotional toll of living as an undocumented refugee.

"I grew up as an illegal little girl, living a life where I feared everything -- even people and my own shadow," she said. "I was scared to share my problems because I felt like my problems weren't big enough to matter. I have sleepless nights worrying about how my future will be."

Ola is not alone in carrying the mental burden of uncertainty and fear, which many refugee children face daily. "Our struggles aren't whispers; they're screams in the silence," she said.

A call for change

The event was more than a space for storytelling -- it was a call to action. Parinya Boonridrerthaikul, a child protection officer at Unicef Thailand, praised the children's courage and emphasised the importance of such gatherings.

"This is your safe space, no matter who you are or where you come from," Parinya said. "You have inspired all of us to work even harder to get every refugee child the protection and opportunities they deserve, the same rights as everyone else, and a chance to create a better society for everyone."

Officials from the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Social Development and Human Security acknowledged the challenges raised by the children and recognised the gaps in policy implementation.

"Every human must be treated equally," said Zcongklod Khawjang, director of Displaced Persons Policy Coordinating and Illegal Migration of Foreign Affairs Division, Ministry of Interior. "Thailand is committed to providing education and healthcare for all, but there are still gaps in implementation. The stories shared today show that we must do more to address these challenges."

Urban refugee children gathered at Uncief Thailand to share their stories through a short film, art exhibition, speeches and performances. Kongdej Keesukpan

Hope for the future

The event concluded with a message of hope and resilience. Despite their hardships, the children expressed their determination to overcome obstacles and create a brighter future.

Through their voices, Force For Change reminded everyone attending that refugee children are not just statistics or victims of circumstance -- they are individuals with dreams, talents and the potential to contribute to society.

At the end of the day, the children read a declaration calling on everyone to ensure their access to legal protection; ensure protection for unaccompanied children and youth; guarantee access to education, healthcare and youth employability; and promote social inclusion and participation.

"We all belong -- refugee children and youth deserve a safe place to live, legal protection and legal status so that we can feel secure and free from fear. We should have the chance to learn, grow and build a better future just like everyone else," it said.