BKK to host Asia's largest seed-to-food trade event

Asia's largest trade show for the livestock, aquaculture, agriculture and food processing industries will be held in Bangkok next week.

"VIV Asia 2025", the 17th edition of Asia's complete seed to food global trade show; "Meat Pro Asia", the region's leading processing and packaging trade fair for egg, poultry, meat, seafood and food products and the debut of "Horti Agri Next Asia (HAN Asia)" will be running across six halls at Impact Challenger Hall 1-3 and Exhibition Hall 5-7, Muang Thong Thani, from March 12 to 14.

The three co-located events will bring over 1,500 leading companies from 46 countries, as well as international pavilions from France, the US, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK and India.

"VIV Asia 2025" will present comprehensive coverage, including red meat, poultry, swine, dairy, aquaculture and eggs, featuring technologies from feed ingredients and animal health to breeding, farm management and processing. This year's key themes focus on disease management and prevention, biosecurity, sustainable protein production and regenerative agriculture among others.

The "Meat Pro Asia" will offer cutting-edge solutions in food engineering, meat cutting, cold chain logistics and packaging to streamline food production, while "HAN Asia" will put a spotlight on regenerative agriculture, showcasing technologies for both horticulture and crop farming, connecting agriculture with the livestock sector.

Besides the showcases, there will be over 150 seminars, led by 300 industry experts, addressing numerous topics like livestock disease management, food safety, aquafeed extrusion and best aquaculture practices, biotechnology innovations, biosecurity, regenerative and sustainable agriculture.

Visitors will get extra benefits from networking events and enjoy guided tours across five core areas -- swine, poultry, aquaculture, food processing and agriculture, with real-time translation services. Complimentary transportation will be provided from MRT Si Rat to Impact for pre-registered visitors.

Onsite registration fee is €15 or 600 baht (free for online registrations made by March 11).