Energy expo to showcase latest innovations

A range of clean energy innovations from around the world will be showcased during Asean Energy Storage & Smart Energy Expo 2025, which will kick off tomorrow and run daily from 10am to 6pm, until Friday, at Impact Exhibition Hall 7-8, Muang Thong Thani.

Hailed as Asean's largest exhibition for the energy industry, the expo is organised by Compass Exhibition and Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group, with support from various public and private sector partners, to promote clean energy technologies and smart innovations in the region.

The three-day event will bring over 200 leading organisations, agencies and companies from around the world to showcase a comprehensive range of products and services in multiple fields covering solar photovoltaic, battery industry and energy storage systems, smart grid technology, renewable energy, clean energy and intelligent energy solutions.

Exhibitors cover various industries such as solar energy, energy storage, wind energy, hydrogen energy, and biomass energy. Among the participants will be industry leaders, executives, policy makers, investors, energy consultants and buyers from both Thailand and overseas. Local and international companies will have an opportunity to exchange ideas and connect with professional buyers.

The expo will also demonstrate the potential of the new energy industry in Southeast Asia and reflect the deep cooperation between China and Thailand in the field of new energy, with the aim of jointly exploring the pathway to sustainable green development.

Students and interested members of the pubic are invited to come and learn about new technologies, meet with industry experts and explore investment opportunities in clean energy.